According to the Daily Beast, King Charles III's funeral plans are being “regularly updated” as he continues fighting his cancer battle. A close family friend told the outlet “Of course he is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it. Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”
His funeral plan is codenamed “Operation Menai Bridge” but no comment on the plans have been made at this time. In fact, when the palace announced that Charles was diagnosed with cancer, they said would not be providing a “running commentary” on the king's health.
According to the publication, the king has been “making regular visits to London for radiotherapy” but that is to treat a multitude of cancers and other medical treatments. The Palace has not announced what cancer King Charles has only that it is not prostate cancer. It is reported that his mother Queen Elizabeth II was previously diagnosed with bone marrow cancer prior to her death in 2022.
As for the funeral plans, the Palace is looking at what went well and what did not for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to see what can make King Charles' funeral run more smoothly.
Due to King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, there have been talks about his son Prince William taking over in the death of the king one day. Prince William is “in frightening proximity to ascending the throne.” Tina Brown, wrote in her opinion piece The New York Times.
“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” Brown said in her piece adding that he and Princess Kate had “hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye.”
King Charles III Announces Cancer Diagnosis
King Charles was diagnosed with a “form of cancer” back in February.
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the Palace said in a statement.
He later spoke out about the support he received from around the world.
“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said in February. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”
He continued at the time, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world.
“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”