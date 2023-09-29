The Sacramento Kings appear to be on the verge of inviting a pair of veteran guards to 2023-24 training camp. Jeremy Lamb and Jaylen Nowell are expected to compete for roster spots with the Kings, according to James Ham of ESPN 1320.

De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter make up Sacramento's starting backcourt. Davion Mitchell, Malik Monk and Chris Duarte are set to come off the bench. If Jeremy Lamb or Jaylen Nowell makes the team during Kings training camp, they would be part of Sacramento's guard depth to start the regular season.

If Lamb makes the Kings roster, he wouldn't exactly be a new addition. Lamb played 17 games for Sacramento in the 2021-22 season. In limited minutes, he averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Lamb shot 40.3% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range.

Lamb didn't play any NBA games last season.

Nowell presents much more upside for the Kings. Seven years Lamb's junior, Nowell scored a career-high 10.8 points per game with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. Nowell added 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He made just 28.9% of his 3-pointers after shooting 39.4% from behind the arc in the previous year.

The Kings didn't make any significant changes to the roster in the offseason. Sacramento re-signed Harrison Barnes and gave Domantas Sabonis a contract extension. The team's entire starting five and top scorers off the bench are set to return.

The Kings were the biggest surprise in the NBA last season. Sacramento ended the longest active playoff drought in American professional team sports by going 48-34 and earning the No. 3 seed in the West.

The Golden State Warriors outlasted the Kings in a seven-game first-round series.