The Sacramento Kings start their season on the road as they visit the Utah Jazz Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Jazz Odds

Sacamento Kings: -1.5 (-112)

Utah Jazz: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 234.5 (-108)

Under: 234.5 (-112)

How to Watch Kings vs. Jazz

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV, NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are fresh off a very solid year. However, they are not satisfied with the way their season ended last year. The good news is the Kings return their whole starting lineup. De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, and Keegan Murray are all back. Malik Monk, and Trey Lyles also return, and they were big coming off the bench. Sacramento did not make any important additions to the squad, but they will still be a good team. With their ability to play together, and the team chemistry, the Kings are going to be able to win a lot of games.

Sacramento was a very high-scoring team last season, and nothing has changed. The Kings have the same exact team, just a year of playing together under their belt. That experience is only going to help this team, so the scoring should not change. With their ability to put up 120 points on a nightly basis, the Kings are going to be very hard to beat this season. If they can put up that number in this game, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz were a surprise team last season. Although they did not make the playoffs, the Jazz winning 37 games was more than anybody thought. Lauri Markkanen was the NBA Most Improved Player last season as he scored over 25 points per game, and almost nine rebounds. Jordan Clarkson averaged exactly 20.0 points per game, as well. The Jazz had a total of eight players average in the double-digits last season. Now, they lost a few of those guys, but the Jazz still have their main core. It is hard to say whether or not Markkanen and Clarkson will play to that same ability, but if they do, the Jazz are going to have a good season.

Utah scored over 117 points per game last season. As mentioned, the Kings do a very good job scoring the basketball. The Jazz, however, have the ability to keep up offensively. Utah only won one of their games last season, but all featured some high-scoring. Utah will be able to cover this spread if they can keep up with the scoring the Kings do.

Final Kings-Jazz Prediction & Pick

These two teams played in some good games last season. Both teams have pretty much the same team, as well. With that said, I do expect it to be a close game. In this game, the Jazz are the underdog by just 1.5 points, so it is very much expected to be a close game. However, I trust the Kings to play better than the Jazz. If it comes down to which team will play up to their ability, my money is on the Kings.

