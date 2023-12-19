The Los Angeles Kings visit the San Jose Sharks as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, odds, pick, how to watch.

The Los Angeles Kings go on the road to take on the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Kings-Sharks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings are 17-6-4 on the season, and they are coming off a win against the Seattle Kraken. That win ended a three-game losing streak. Five different skaters on the Kings have over 20 points on the season. Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe lead the team with 27 each. Trevor Moore has the team lead with 14 goals on the season.

The Sharks have lost the last two games after going on a pretty good streak. Tomas Hertl has been the best player on San Jose this season. He has 26 total points, with 15 of those coming via assist. Hertl leads the team with 11 goals, as well. Mikael Granlund has the team lead with 18 points on the season.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Sharks Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (-110)

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Kings vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Hulu/ESPN+

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

Even with Phoenix Copley out, the Kings have been really good in net. As a team, Los Angeles allows just 2.41 goals per game. Their starter in net this game will likely be David Rittich. On the year, Rittich has not made a start. However, last season, Rittich allowed just 2.68 goals per game. This is the perfect game to have Rittich make his first start as the Sharks do not score the puck well.

San Jose, as mentioned, fails to put puck in net a lot. In the last three games, the Sharks have scored just four goals. On the season, the Sharks only score 2.13 goals per game. The Kings should be able to hold the Sharks to just a few goals in this game. Doing that will help them cover the spread.

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose has not been scoring all that well this season, and in the past three games. They had a few games of scoring very well, though. The Sharks need to get back to being that team. In fact, San Jose scores more goals at home than they do on the road. It is not going to be easy, but if the Sharks can find a way to put puck in net, as they did a few games back, they will cover the spread.

Final Kings-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Sharks seem to be back to the team they were to begin the season. San Jose needs to play well in the offensive zone if they want to cover this spread. However, I do not see that happening in this game. The Kings are too good in net, even with Rittich, not confirmed yet, making his first start of the season. To go along with that, the Sharks do not defend well at all. Los Angeles is going to have plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net, they just need to score. I am going to take the Kings to win this game by a good margin and cover the spread.

Final Kings-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (-110), Over 6.5 (-102)