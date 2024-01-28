Both teams ride winning streaks heading into this one!

We're here to bring you another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to Tennessee for the second meeting between these two Western Conference foes. The Sacramento Kings (26-18) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (18-27*) with the Kings leading their season series 1-0. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently second in the Pacific Division and they're in the five-spot of the Western Conference. They're a whole five games behind the Nuggets in fourth place and they need some wins to hang in the race atop the West. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, but they come into this one on a three-game winning streak looking to make it four.

The Memphis Grizzlies are fourth in the Southwest Division and they're the 13-seed in the Western Conference standings. They've had a small improvement in their game, going 6-4 in their last 10 and also winning three consecutively ahead of this game. They'll face the Pacers on the road before heading back home and looking to add another win.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Grizzlies Odds

Sacramento Kings: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -340

Memphis Grizzlies: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +275

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings had a tough task in stopping Luka Doncic and the Mavericks following his 73-point performance in Atlanta, but De'Aaron Fox was able to have 34 of his own and lead the Kings to the 120-115 victory. It marked their third-straight win and that's now back-to-back wins for them on this current road trip. They'll be facing a Grizzlies squad that they took care of a month ago and beat by 31 points. Their versatility inside with Domantas Sabonis gives them a solid edge, but he'll have a tough assignment in battling with Jaren Jackson Jr. all night. Still, Sabonis is a monster rebounding the ball and given his finesse style of play, he should be able to get to the line for some free points.

With the Grizzlies struggling to fill their point guard position through injuries, De'Aaron Fox stands to have another good game against Memphis. Marcus Smart won't be there to defend along the perimeters and the experienced starters of Sacramento should be able to move the ball against the Grizzlies' reserve players. Harrison Barnes has been seeing a lot of success lately and is coming off of a 39-point game against the Warriors – look for him to attack the rim similarly with his post offense in this one.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Grizzlies continue to be completely dissipated with their lineup and their current rotation looks nothing like what they started the season with. They've run into bad luck at every turn as far as injuries are concerned, but they've surprisingly found a bright spot and have won their last three consecutive games against the Raptors, Heat, and Magic. Jaren Jackson has been the main catalyst through most of those games while players like Vince Williams Jr. have stepped up and made an impact off of the bench. They don't have much to lose at this point, so it may be best to keep doing what they're doing and giving these young players a chance to gain some experience.

The Grizzlies have been surprisingly hot from the three point arc, shooting 47% against the Heat and 37% against the Magic in their last two games. They've also done a good job of out-rebounding teams as forward Xavier Tillman provides great support for Jaren Jackson in the low blocks. The tandem has been great in shutting teams down in the paint and rejecting shots, so they may have to lean on their defense in trying to get this win against the Kings.

Final Kings-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Both teams are playing very well right now and they'll both be battling for their fourth consecutive victory. While the Memphis Grizzlies have been completely run down by injuries, they've managed to make the most of a bad situation and see some of their reserve players step up in big moments.

However, the Sacramento Kings might just be too much against these Grizzlies. They're far more talented at each position and their only focus will be slowing down Jaren Jackson Jr.. Otherwise, the Kings should have enough fluidity in their offense at the moment to win this game convincingly and take the home crowd out of it. Let's roll with the Kings to cover in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Kings-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -8 (-110)