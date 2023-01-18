KL Rahul was trolled brutally after India opener Shubman Gill became the youngest ODI double-centurion following his sensational knock against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Moments after Shubman Gill created history at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Team India supporters took to Twitter to poke fun at KL Rahul who has failed to put up big scores across formats since his return from injury last year.

Some even suggested that Shubman Gill’s double ton has ended KL Rahul’s career, at least as an opener, others posted hilarious memes to mock him.

KL Rahul was given a break from the New Zealand series for personal reasons amid speculations that he’s getting married to actress Athiya Shetty soon. He last featured for India in the three ODIs against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The Punjab-born cricket star’s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series after he played a stunning knock, scoring 208 runs off just 149 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 349/5 on the board.

Previously, the record was held by Ishan Kishan who had smashed a double century at the age of 24 years and 145 days against Bangladesh last month.

But Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 132 days, has now made the record his own after his latest heroics against the Kiwis in the Telangana capital.

In addition to that Shubman Gill also joined a select band of cricketers who have scored a double ton in the 50-over format. He’s the eighth batter overall to reach a score of 200 in ODIs.

Apart from Gill, the seven men who have accomplished the feat in the past are India captain Rohit Sharma, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, West Indies icon Chris Gayle, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and his teammate Ishan Kishan.

He’s the fifth Indian to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

Gill is the first player to slam a double hundred against New Zealand. The previous record for the highest individual score against New Zealand was held by Sachin Tendulkar who made an unbeaten 186 against the Black Caps in the same city in 1999.

Among other records, the Fazilka-born cricketer broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s records to become the quickest Indian to thousand runs in ODIs.

Shubman Gill with his hundred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, made it to the landmark in 19 matches while both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan needed 24 games to reach there.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, however, tops the list of batters who have completed 1,000 runs in the least number of innings. The Pakistan opener did it in only 18 knocks.

Shubman Gill though isn’t too far behind, having attained a thousand runs in 19 matches. He’s the joint second fastest to get there alongside another Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq.

After the match, an extremely satisfied Shubman Gill disclosed his strategy against the New Zealand bowlers in Telangana.

“I was waiting eagerly to go out there and do what I wanted to do. I wanted to unleash but sometimes you don’t get to do it with wickets falling. I got to do it in the end. When the bowler is on top, you have to get them under pressure otherwise it’s easier for them to create dot balls. I tried to get singles and boundaries and get them under pressure,” the right-handed batter said at the post-match presentation ceremony. I wasn’t thinking about 200 before I hit those sixes in the 46th or 47th over. That’s when I thought I could get a double. I won’t call it a “wow” feeling but it feels nice when the ball goes off the bat how you want it. There’s certainly a feeling of satisfaction. It has sunk in pretty well, this is certainly one of those things, like what dreams are made of,” he concluded.

Shubman Gill’s knock also earned him worldwide acclaim and leading the tributes after his incredible knock was former England skipper Michael Vaughan.