When the New York Knicks pulled off a trade with the Toronto Raptors near the end of December, the prize in the deal for the Knicks was OG Anunoby. The versatile wing defender was sure to strengthen the Knicks defensive approach. But one player in the deal who has arguably had an equal impact on the Knicks is Precious Achiuwa. The big man has played some of the best basketball of his career since the trade and following Thursday's big win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Achiwua spoke about the versatile role he's been playing via MSG Network.
“That just speaks to my versatility, being able to play multiple positions and also being able to guard multiple positions,” Achiuwa said. “Not just on offensive, defensively I guard one, two, three, four, five. And that just goes to say about my versatility on both sides of the ball game.”
Precious Achiuwa wasn't playing much for the Knicks in the initial days following the trade with the Raptors, but due to a few key injuries he's been an integral part of the team. He's suited up in 23 games for the team so far, including nine starts in a career-best 25.3 minutes per game.
He's also been averaging 8.0 points per game, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 52.6 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three point line and 77.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Achiuwa began his career with the Miami Heat as the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Raptors after his rookie season in the deal that brought Kyle Lowry to the Heat.