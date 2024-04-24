The 76ers host the Knicks in the NBA playoffs on Thursday! The Knicks were great down the stretch of both Game 1 and Game 2 and hung on for wins in both to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The 76ers have a chance to gain some momentum heading into Game 3 at home in Philadelphia. We continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-76ers prediction and pick.
The Knicks won both games at home in this series to go up 2-0. Both games were very close and came down to the wire, but the Knicks won out and have the advantage heading into both games in Philadelphia. The two biggest keys for the Knicks have been Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart and their play elevated the team when needed. The Knicks are also bothering the 76ers with their defense and it's been the difference in the series up to this point. The Knicks have seemed like they want it more than the 76ers and that effort comes through mainly on defense.
The 76ers have dealt with injuries all year and that's mainly why they got to this point. Both of these games have been so close until down the stretch when the Knicks have taken control in “clutch” time. It is not helping that Joel Embiid is not 100%, but is still playing because the 76ers need him. Tyrese Maxey has been the best player for the 76ers in this series, even more than Embiid because of his health. Their issue is finding another scorer outside of those two and Kyle Lowry has been playing well, but is not in his prime, while Tobias Harris has been really struggling in this series.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Knicks-76ers Game 3 Odds
New York Knicks: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +156
Philadelphia 76ers: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -186
Over: 202.5 (-110)
Under: 202.5 (-110)
How to Watch Knicks vs. 76ers Game 3
Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks were the second-best defensive team in the NBA this season behind only the Timberwolves. They allowed 108.2 points per game, and then they are 15th in field goal percentage defense at 47%. In the postseason, they are 10th in both points allowed at 102.5 points per game and in three-point percentage defense at 35.2%. They are also eighth in field goal percentage defense, allowing 43.6% from the field. Five different Knicks average at least 0.9 steals per game with Donte DiVincenzo. Two Knicks average at least 1 block per game where Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson are tied for the lead in 1.1 blocks per game. Through Games 1 and 2, Josh Hart has been the leader in steals with 1.5 per game, while Isaiah Hartenstein leads the way at 2.5 per game.
The offense for the Knicks has been a work in progress this season. They were 19th in the league in scoring offense, scoring 112.8 points per game. They were also 20th in field goal percentage at 46.5% and 14th in three-point percentage at 36.9%. Four current Knicks averaged over double digits in points with Jalen Brunson at 28.7 points per game. Brunson also led the way in assists at 6.7 per game. In the postseason, Brunson has cooled a bit and the difference maker has been Josh Hart who is averaging 21.5 points per game. If the offense plays better, then this series could be over a lot faster than people think.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers have excelled on defense this season even without Joel Embiid for part of the year. They were ninth in scoring defense, allowing 111.5 points per game. They are 11th in total field goal percentage defense, allowing 46.8% overall. A key factor that will show up in this game is three-point defense, where the 76ers were sixth in the NBA, allowing 35.4% from behind the arc. Joel Embiid is the key on defense down low and overall. He leads the 76ers in rebounds at 11 per game and then in blocks at 1.7 per game. When it comes to on-ball defense, seven 76ers average at least one steal per game with De'Anthony Melton leading the 76ers with 1.6 steals per game. In the postseason so far, Harris has led the way in rebounding at nine per game, while Kelly Oubre Jr. leads the way in steals at 2.5 per game and in blocks at 2 per game.
Joel Embiid is the biggest key for the 76ers on offense. They are currently 15th in scoring offense, averaging 114.6 points per game, but Embiid adds a different dimension. Embiid averaged 34.7 points per game through the 39 games he played in during this season. Tyrese Maxey is the Robin to Embiid's Batman for the 76ers. He averages 25.9 points per game and leads the 76ers in assists at 6.2 per game. Tobias Harris then makes up a big three where he is third in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game. In the postseason, it's been all Tyrese Maxey leading the way at 34 points per game and seven assists per game.
Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick
The 76ers have been right there in both games in this series. Coming back to Philadelphia, this game screams 76ers. The Knicks have been able to take advantage of a beaten-up Embiid, but in Philadelphia, expect more of the team to step up when needed. This game will be close just like the other two, but the 76ers should win and pull away late for the backdoor cover and make the series 2-1 heading into Game 4.
Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick: 76ers -4.5 (-110)