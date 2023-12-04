The Seattle Kraken visit the Montreal Canadiens as we continue our NHL odds series with prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kraken are not off to the start they hoped for after a solid 2022/2023 season. Seattle has lost four in a row, and have not been able to get anything going at all this season. On the season, Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the team in points with 20. 13 of those points have come via assist, which is second on the team. Vince Dunn leads the team with 16 assists. Jared McCann is the leading scorer for the Kraken after netting 40 goals last year. Seattle's main problem comes in goal as the allow 3.40 goals per game.

The Canadiens are 10-11-3, and they have lost their last two games. Nick Suzuki leads the team in points with 20. Similar to Bjorkstand, Suzuki has gotten 13 points via assist. Mike Matheson has also collected 13 assists on the season. Three different skaters have seven goals on the season to lead the Canadiens. As a team, Montreal scores just 2.75 goals per game. The Canadiens allow 3.54 goals per game.

Joey Daccord and Samuel Montembeault are expected to be the starting goalies in the game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Canadiens Odds

Seattle Kraken:

Montreal Canadiens:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Kraken vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Root Sports, Sportsnet+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Canadiens give up 3.54 goals per game. Seattle needs to take advantage of that. The Kraken are 11th in the NHL in total shots, so they do fire pucks on net. The Kraken just need to find a way to take more quality shots, and open up those lanes. Seattle is 8-2-4 when they score at least three goals, and that is all of their wins. When the Kraken score at least four goals, they are 7-0-0. If the Kraken can find the back of the net three or four times, there is a good chance they will cover this spread.

If the Kraken do start Daccord in this game, it will only benefit them. He is the better of the two goalies on the team this season. Daccord is allowing less than three goals per game, and he has a save percentage of .898. Five of Daccord's losses this season have come in overtime, so he does need to clean it up once the game extends past 60 minutes. However, with the Canadiens' lack of scoring, the Kraken should be able to have a good game in net.

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread/Win

Similar to the Canadiens, the Kraken really struggle to score the puck. They put a lot of shots on net, but they only score 2.68 goals per game. Seattle has the fourth-worst shot percentage in the NHL at 8.8 percent. Seattle might take their shots, but they do not take good ones. The Canadiens should be able to get into the shooting lanes and block some shots. Their goalie should have some pretty easy saves to make, as well. If the Candiens can hold the Kraken to three goals or less, they should be able to cover this spread.

Final Kraken-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

I would expect this game to be around the 4-6 total goal mark. I do not think there is a surplus of goals to go around in this one, but the winner should score three or four times. As for picking a winner, I am going to look at the spread and take the Candiens to cover at home as they are the underdogs.

Final Kraken-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Canadiens +1.5 (-192), Under 6.5 (-108)