The Seattle Kraken will head to Southern California to face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Kraken-Ducks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Wednesday at Crypto. Initially, they got on the board when Brandon Tanev opened up the scoring to make it 1-0. Jordan Eberle added a goal to make it a 2-0. Eventually, they held off the Kings to secure a 2-1 victory. Joey Daccord made 42 saves to preserve the win. Somehow, the Kraken won despite only winning 38 percent of their faceoffs. Likewise, they went 0 for 3 on the powerplay. But the Kraken also killed all four penalties they took. Likewise, they leveled 29 hits and blocked 13 shots. The Kraken has stayed in Southern California since then to prepare for the Ducks while heading south on the Interstate-5 freeway.

The Ducks lost 3-0 to the Calgary Flames. Initially, they allowed a goal just over two minutes into the game. The Ducks fell behind 2-0 in the second period. Unfortunately, they could not get anything past goalie Jacob Markstrom, as he stopped all 25 shots. The Ducks won 50 percent of their faceoffs and went 0 for 4 on the powerplay. Likewise, they went 6 for 7 on the penalty kill. The Ducks leveled 12 hits and blocked 15 shots. Sadly, they lost Leo Carlsson to a brutal injury, and they may be without him for two months.

The Kraken leads the all-time series 4-3. Also, they took 3 of 4 games last season, including one game at Honda Center. Both games at Honda Center finished with a 5-4 score. Overall, the Kraken are 2-1-1 in four games in Anaheim.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Ducks Odds

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+164)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Ducks

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southern California, Bally Sports San Diego, and Root Sports Seattle

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread

The Kraken are 11-14-9 and are battling to stay alive in the playoff race. Ultimately, they are finding ways to score but are inconsistent and have games with long droughts. The Kraken are 26th in scoring and shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 18th on the powerplay. Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the team with 10 goals and 16 assists, including three powerplay markers. Meanwhile, Vince Dunn has four goals and 21 assists, including two powerplay markers. Eeil Tolvanen has nine goals and 12 assists. Also, Jared McCann has 14 goals and six assists, including six powerplay tallies. But he missed Wednesday's game with an injury.

The Kraken are 23rd in goals allowed. Also, they are 17th in goals against. Dacord will likely get the start and comes in with a record of 6-5-8 with a 2.56 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

The Kraken will cover the spread if they can take advantage of the Ducks' mistakes and convert on their scoring chances early. Then, they must avoid taking penalties to give the Ducks any chances.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks were already struggling to score, and it might get worse with Carlsson out. However, there is a chance Trevor Zegras returns tonight, as he has been sidelined for weeks. The Ducks need him as they are 29th in goals and 25th in shooting percentage. Meanwhile, they are 15th on the powerplay. Frank Vatrano needs to do well, as he has not scored in eight straight games. Overall, he has 14 goals and nine assists, including five markers on the powerplay. Mason McTavish has 10 goals and 11 assists. Additionally, he is a faceoff wizard, winning 196 draws and losing 153. Troy Terry continues to struggle and has eight goals and 12 assists, including three powerplay markers. Also, Adam Henrique has 10 goals and eight assists, including four powerplay tallies. Henrique has won 231 faceoffs and lost 213. Meanwhile, Jaime Drysdale is back and will look to resume his scoring.

The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed and 14th on the penalty kill. While Lukas Dostal had an amazing performance the other night to keep the Ducks in the game, John Gibson will likely get the start tonight. Gibson will need to cover the angles and stop the shoulder-high shots, which is his weakness.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can put shots on the net and then take the early lead. Then, they need to avoid making mistakes.

Final Kraken-Ducks Prediction & Pick

These teams always seem to score when they play. Therefore, expect plenty of goals as the Ducks finally find their scoring touch. The overbet hits the mark.

Final Kraken-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-106)