The Seattle Kraken will head to Sin City to start their season against the reigning, defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Kraken-Golden Knights prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kraken surprised the entire world when they went 46-28-8 and made the playoffs. Then, they shocked even more people when they upset the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their luck ran out in Game 7 of the second-round series as they fell to the Dallas Stars. Now, the Kraken looks to run it back and will have a tough test to start their season.

The Golden Knights are the defending Stanley Cup champions of the world. Now, they look to repeat as champions, replicating a feat that the Tampa Bay Lightning did a few seasons ago. The Knights dispatched the Minnesota Wild in the first round before taking down the Edmonton Oilers and Stars in their next two rounds. Finally, they defeated the Florida Panthers to win Lord Stanley's Cup.

The goal is to do it again. Yet, there will be much more competition. Regarding this series, the Knights have gone 7-1 against the Kraken since they entered the league. Also, they won three of four last season. They covered the spread in all their wins last season.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken vs. Golden Knights Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-178)

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN and ESPN+

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread

The Kraken want to make a statement, and facing the champions in their first game is the perfect place to do it. Therefore, they need to come out fast and execute from the start with their offense buzzing.

Jared McCann became the first 40-goal scorer in team history last season. Ultimately, he finished with 40 goals and 30 assists. The Knights also got plenty of production from Jordan Eberle, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jaden Schwartz, and Matty Beniers. Additionally, they also got to see some of the fourth-overall pick Shane Wright. Eberle finished with 20 goals and 43 assists. Meanwhile, Bjorkstrand had 20 goals and 25 assists. Schwartz chipped in 21 goals and 19 assists, while Beniers had 24 goals and 33 assists.

But the defense will be the unit to watch. Currently, Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson are the best playmakers. But the rest of the defense does not have great skill. Thus, these two will have to do much more to keep the defense humming.

Goalie Philipp Grubauer returns after going 17-14-4 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a save percentage of. 895. Now, he hopes to keep improving as he starts the season with a challenging task on the road against the champions.

The Kraken will cover the spread if their lines can keep the puck moving and not make critical mistakes. Then, the defense and goaltending must hold their form and play strong against any high-pressure situations.

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights are the champions after persevering through last season and then taking down each opponent in the playoffs. Now, the goal is to do it again, and they have the firepower to do it.

Jack Eichel had 27 goals and 39 assists last season. Also, Jonathan Marchessault finished with 28 goals and 29 assists. Mark Stone contributed 17 goals and 21 assists through 43 games. Likewise, Chandler Stephenson had 16 goals and 49 assists. Ivan Barbashev tallied 16 goals and 29 assists.

The defense is among the best in the league. First, there is Alec Martinez. He continues to put his body on the line nightly. Therefore, it was not a surprise when he led the league in blocked shots. Brayden McNabb played hard and also helped suffocate opposing offenses.

Logan Thompson and Adin Hill did adequate jobs tending the net. First, Thompson went 21-13-3 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915. Hill went 16-7-1 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

The Golden Knights will cover the spread if they can skate freely all over the ice. Likewise, their stout defense must continue to block shots.

Final Kraken-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Kraken wants to prove that last season was not a fluke. Unfortunately, they will start their season in one of the most challenging arenas in the NHL. The Golden Knights will raise their championship banner and feel the energy of Las Vegas. Thus, they will likely feel much more motivated in this showdown and find a way to cover the spread.

Final Stars-Wild Prediction & Pick: Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+146)