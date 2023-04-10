Barca hosts Girona in Camp Nou! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Barcelona-Girona prediction and pick.

Barcelona is 12 points ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga standings. Barca endured a 4-0 thumping from Los Blancos, which gives them sole focus in lifting the Spanish domestic trophy.

Girona is on a two-game unbeaten run. They defeated Espanyol 2-1 in the last timeout. Girona hopes to get the win in this reverse fixture; the hosts defeated them 1-0 in their last battle.

Here are the Barcelona-Girona soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Barcelona-Girona Odds

FC Barcelona: -410

Girona FC: +850

Draw: +480

Over 2.5 Goals: -170

Under 2.5 Goals: +140

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Girona

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Barcelona Can Beat Girona

Barcelona is at the top of the league table at the moment and has been in impressive form on the domestic front under Xavi. The Catalan giants slumped to a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey and will need to work hard to bounce back this week. Barcelona is on a four-match winning run in the league and will look to make it five in a row against Girona.

The Catalans have shown marked improvement this season and will be intent on making the most of Los Blancos’ poor result against Villarreal. Despite the recent disappointment in the Copa del Rey., Barcelona has been dominant at home this season. They have picked up 35 points from the possible 39 in 13 matches, scoring 27 goals and conceding just twice.

On the bright side, Barca is twelve points ahead of Real Madrid in the league right now and they are likely the new champions in Spain. Robert Lewandowski has been enjoying his first campaign in Spain, leading the league with 17 goals as well as six assists. Ousmane Dembele and Alejandro Balde combined for 10 assists while Pedri and Raphinha fused for 12 goals. Barca is making 14.8 shots and 5.9 corners per game while also keeping 20 clean sheets, 14.5 tackles, and 12.3 clearances.

Xavi’s team remains without injured Dembele, Andreas Christensen, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong, but the rest of the squad is in good shape. The Spanish manager will go ahead with the 4-3-3 formation. He is not expected to make major changes from the team that lost against Real Madrid. However, we might see Ansu Fati start this time around.

Why Girona Can Beat Barcelona

Girona is currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and has not been at its best this season. The away side edged Espanyol to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture. The visitors have lost their last two league fixtures against Barcelona.

The Blanquivermells have improved in recent weeks and are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Girona has a 2-4-7 record while playing away, putting in 17 goals in their travels. Aleix Garcia leads the team with five assists while Cristhian Stuani has seven goals. Valentin Castellanos, Rodrigo Riquelme, and Viktor Tsygankov have 18 combined goal involvements.

At the moment, the Gironistes are sitting in the middle of the standings in La Liga, seven points ahead of the first team in the relegation zone. While that is still not completely safe, the team had a good season so far. The fans and supporters do not need to stress about the relegation fight at the moment, which is a great outcome for a newly-promoted team.

For Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz’s side, Borja Garcia, Joel Roca, Yangel Herrera, Alexander Callens, and Ibrahima Kebe are out with injuries, while Reinier is suspended. Míchel is expected to start with the 4-1-4-1 formation, where Paulo Gazzaniga will be in goal. Arnau Martinez and Javi Hernandez will be the full-backs for this away fixture. Meanwhile, Santiago Bueno and David Lopez will be the center-back pairing.

Final Barcelona-Girona Prediction & Pick

Despite losing their bid in the Copa del Rey, the hosts have enough in their tank to bounce back and will look to make a big statement with a win against Girona. The visitors will be confident of getting a positive result against the home team. However, the difference in the quality of both the squads suggests that Barcelona might come out on top.

Final Barcelona-Girona Prediction & Pick: Barcelona (-410), Over 2.5 goals (-170)