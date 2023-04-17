Spanish clubs Celta (9-9-10) and Mallorca (9-7-12) clash in La Liga! It’s time to check our La Liga odds series, starring our Celta Vigo-Mallorca prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Los Celestes is enjoying a fruitful 2023. They only lost twice in 13 La Liga games this year. The Sky Blues are hoping to preserve their seven-game unbeaten streak, which includes the 2-2 draw last timeout in their travel to Sevilla.

On the other hand, Los Piratas has been on a rocky run since February, notching only two wins in that stretch. The Pirates hope to snap their six-game winless run, which includes the 3-3 draw in their visit to Real Valladolid.

Here are the Celta Vigo-Mallorca soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Celta Vigo-Mallorca Odds

RC Celta Vigo: -130

RCD Mallorca: +420

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: +164

Under 2.5 Goals: -205

How to Watch Celta Vigo vs. Mallorca

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Celta Vigo Can Beat Mallorca

Celta Vigo has been in superb form since the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal and is now looking to extend a run of just one loss in ten outings. Celta Vigo heads into this match following a 2-2 La Liga stalemate versus Sevilla. Os Celeste Celta Vigo had 70% possession and nine attempts on goal with four of them on target. Youssef En-Nesyri and Marcos Acuña gave Sevilla the lead in 81 minutes but, Miguel Rodríguez and Gonçalo Paciência rallied back to share the spoils.

Celta is certainly looking up the table now though, and after three wins in their last four outings at home, as well as just four league defeats at Balaidos all season, they will be confident of racking up another three points. That is a stark contrast to when the Portuguese arrived at the club, with his first game in charge ending in defeat, at that point their seventh in nine matches.

Os Celeste is undefeated in the previous seven league fixtures, but, as things stand now, they are unlikely to book their place in European competitions. Celta Vigo currently has a 5-5-4 record at home. They have blasted 21 goals in Municipal de Balaidos this season.

Agustin Marchesin, Diego Alves, and Augusto Solari are sidelined with injuries, while Oscar Mingueza is a major doubt and he will be assessed ahead of the kick-off. Iago Aspas, who leads the team with 12 goals and three assists, is expected to lead the line. Gabri Veiga is also a lock in the midfield and looks to add to his tally of nine goals and four assists.

Why Mallorca Can Beat Celta Vigo

Mallorca’s trajectory is somewhat different this season. Mallorca is currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and has been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Real Valladolid last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture. In that match, Mallorca managed 37% possession and 14 attempts on goal with six of them on target. For Mallorca, Vedat Muriqi scored a brace and Manu Morlanes put in a goal in the 58th minute.

A run of six games without a victory has pulled them back into the relegation battle. Javier Aguirre’s side is now just seven points above the bottom three with ten games remaining. On top of that, their away form is simply appalling, as they have not registered a victory on their travels in La Liga in seven attempts, losing six of those fixtures. Mallorca hopes to split the season series against the hosts. In their last meeting in Galicia, Celta Vigo defeated Mallorca 4-3.

For this season, Mallorca has only made 25 goals and 18 assists in 28 games played. They gave up 30 goals, giving them a -5 goal differential. They are tallying 9.3 total shots and 3.5 corners per game due to a low 42.1% ball possession. Els Barralets is also making 15.2 tackles, 7.9 interceptions, 19.7 clearances, and 2.4 saves per game which resulted in nine clean sheets. Vedat Muriqi leads the team with 12 goals, while Dani Rodriguez and Kang-In Lee are in joint second with three. Pablo Maffeo has made four assists while Antonio Raillio, Abdon Prats, and Giovanni Gonzalez combined for six goal involvements.

Los Bermellones are without experienced defender Jaume Costa due to suspension. Dani Rodriguez is also out while defender Ludwig Augustinsson misses out with a hamstring problem, but he should be the only absentee in the away team as both Baba and Copete are back from suspension. Mallorca seeks improvement from its 3-3-8 record while playing away.

Final Celta Vigo-Mallorca Prediction & Pick

Mallorca will definitely be trying to scrap for a draw at least to dispel any chance of relegation. However, having lost the first match-up in La Liga in a low-scoring fashion, Celta Vigo will surely avenge and get a win here at home. More goals are anticipated with Celta securing the league double over Mallorca.

Final Celta Vigo-Mallorca Prediction & Pick: Celta Vigo (-130), Over 2.5 goals (+164)