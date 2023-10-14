The Los Angeles Lakers did a slight retool of their roster this offseason. The core group of last year's Western Conference Finals team is back with the team having re-signed D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers also added some key depth in signing Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxon Hayes and Christian Wood in free agency. In the case of Wood, however, he did not come without a little bit of controversy from last season with the Dallas Mavericks. In an opportunity to speak about last season via Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape, Christian Wood opted to remain silent on the Mavs.

“I can't talk about that now,” Wood said. “It's going to come a time where I'll talk about it.”

Christian Wood also told Spears that he is motivated this season with the Lakers due to whatever it was the Mavs did prior to his free agency. After a strong season statistically last year, Wood went late into the free agency period unsigned. It wasn't until early September that the Lakers signed him to a minimum contract.

This will be Wood's eighth NBA team in nine seasons. After going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, Wood signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. He has also suited up for the Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets.

Last season for the Mavs, Wood appeared in 67 games, including 17 starts, in a little under 26 minutes per game. He averaged 16.6 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 51.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.