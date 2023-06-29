Love him or hate him, the one thing you can't deny about Stephen A Smith is that he is a very captivating sports anchor. You may not always agree with his strong takes, but the fact of the matter is that he brings in the numbers for ESPN. One more thing about Stephen A is that he's a savage, and it was Los Angeles Lakers veteran Dennis Schroder who became his latest victim.

As he was randomly growing the mean streets of Twitter, Smith came across a post from NBA Memes that poked fun at Schroder's hairline. They placed two photos of Schroder alongside each other to show just how much the 29-year-old's hairline has improved through the years. Instead of receding, Schroder's headline miraculously grew back. Stephen A could not let this pass without taking a hilarious shot at the Lakers guard:

To be fair, Smith's jab was self-deprecating in nature — at least somewhat. Stephen A has also been criticized/teased for his receding hairline in the past, and perhaps this is one of the things that the superstar host has been conscious about. As such, he decided to jump on the bandwagon and go full savage on Dennis Schroder.

This was all made in good fun, and I'm pretty sure the Lakers stud is going to take this in stride. After all, Schroder does have more pressing matters to attend to currently. At the moment, the 6-foot-3 guard's future in LA has not yet been secured. His contract ended at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, and he is now set to enter free agency. Whether or not the Lakers opt to offer him an extension still remains to be seen.