Dennis Schroder has had quite the arc for the Los Angeles Lakers. During his first stint with LA, Schroder was disliked by many fans after underperforming heavily during the season. His performance was so abysmal, he was forced to take a minimum contract the following year. After the 2022-23 season, though, the perception around Schroder has vastly changed. This quote from Schroder just before their Game 6 win against the Warriors might endear him to fans more.

“”He (Dennis Schroder) told me before that game … ‘I might get ejected today. I'm going at Draymond,'” Lakers forward Anthony Davis told ESPN.”

Schroder also shared some of his thoughts during that pivotal Game 6. The Lakers point guard knew that he had to match the Green's vocal energy to have a shot in the game. Sure enough, Schroder matched up to Green and then some.

“I told him, ‘Listen, this game is going to be different,'” Schroder recalled. “‘Just match my energy, follow me, and Draymond tries anything, I got it, don't worry. Just play. And this game is ours.'”

Schroder did get his moment during the game. After a hard foul by Green on Davis, Schroder confronted the Warriors forward chest-to-chest. The two butted heads, with Green shoving a ball directly at the Lakers PG. Schroder was ejected after earning his second flagrant foul of the game.

Now, Schroder is hoping that he made a great impression on the Lakers after this season. His role was wildly different from his initial role, but he still executed it as a professional. With free agency just on the horizon, we'll see if LA or some other team rewards Dennis for his efforts.