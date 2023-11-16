Gabe Vincent (knee effusion) is at least a few weeks away from returning to the Lakers lineup. He's been out since Oct. 30.

The Los Angeles Lakers are expecting to be without guard Gabe Vincent for the foreseeable future as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Vincent, who's been sidelined since Oct. 30., was re-evaluated by Lakers doctors on Thursday. He's made progress in his recovery and has been working to bring down the swelling via draining and PRP treatment, per ESPN. Vincent will be re-evaluated once again by the medical staff in two weeks, the Lakers announced. Vincent was previously evaluated on Nov. 2.

The Lakers signed Vincent to a 3-year, $33 million on the heels of his key role in helping the Miami Heat reach the 2023 NBA Finals. Vincent started 22 games for Miami in their playoff run, averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists per game.

The Lakers envisioned Vincent as an ideal replacement for Dennis Schroder as a point-of-attack perimeter defender while improving the team's 3-point shooting. The Lakers have struggled in both areas. Vincent shot 37.8% from 3 last postseason.

Vincent missed a handful of preseason games as he nursed a minor back issue. His unfamiliarity with the offense limited his effectiveness early in the season, though he got critical crunch-time opportunities from Darvin Ham. In four games, the Stockton native and former UCSB Gaucho has averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 assists in 28.3 minutes. He's made just 1-for-14 from long-range.

In other backcourt injury news, the Lakers announced that Jalen Hood-Schifino (right patella contusion) has begun ramping up his “return to play” progression. No formal timetable has been placed on the rookie to make his NBA debut. JHS was spotted running full-court drills at shootaround on Tuesday.