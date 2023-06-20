Shaun Livingston had a very eventful NBA career — one that spanned 14 years and included no less than nine different teams. However, the league jouryman started off his career with the Los Angeles Clippers way back in 2004 and it was in that same season that he experienced his most unforgettable Kobe Bryant moment.

Speaking on a recent episode of the All the Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, the three-time NBA champ with the Golden State Warriors recalled his welcome to the NBA moment with the Los Angeles Lakers icon. According to Shaun, Kobe started “grilling” him during his rookie year. Apparently, Bryant wanted to find out if Livingston was a real hooper or if he was just after the NBA lifestyle.

At one point, Kobe even tested Livingston's defensive abilities by busting out one of the most savage moves ever:

“He shot a fadeaway with the left on me, like, how disrespectful is that? Just that he tried it, you know what I’m saying? In an NBA game!” Livingston said.

Well, that's Kobe Bryant for you. The disrespectful move clearly made its mark on Livingston, and it's a memory that has stuck with him through the years. At that point, though, a 19-year-old Shaun Livingston must have been utterly embarrassed after getting disrespected like that.

Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson were laughing as they heard Shaun's story but it's not as if they were totally surprised either. This just goes to show how much of a true savage Kobe Bryant truly was.