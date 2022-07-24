The Los Angeles Lakers announced the signings of Javante McCoy and Fabian White Jr., both of whom played with the team for Summer League.

The Lakers have signed Javante McCoy and Fabian White Jr. to Exhibit 10 contracts. They’ll be at training camp. pic.twitter.com/a3lhODPln4 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) July 24, 2022

Each player will be given Exhibit-10 contract, which comes with a training camp invite. The organization will have the rights to send McCoy and/or White Jr. to their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, should they not make the opening night roster.

McCoy, a bouncy 6’5 shooting guard, was a standout throughout Summer League, averaging 10.2 points in 20.4 minutes while displaying an impressive (and highly entertaining) bag of dribble moves, step-backs, and crossovers. The 24-year-old averaged 13.1 points on nearly 38 percent three-point shooting over five seasons at Boston University. In 2021-22, he averaged 17.4 PPG and shot 42.5% from downtown or the Terriers.

I've been impressed with Javante McCoy's off-the-dribble shotmaking this summer. He has good craft/shake with the ball, and loves to attack switches by getting to the free-throw line for his jumper. Notice his pet spin move/deceleration ability below: pic.twitter.com/kkrLVN0H6Q — Alex Regla (@AlexmRegla) July 13, 2022

Fabian White Jr. only saw spot minutes at the California Classic and NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas. The 6’8 forward (with a 7’0 wingspan) also spent five seasons in D-1, and became the winningest player in the history of Houston Cougars basketball, as the program went 143-30 during his tenure. White Jr.’s Exhibit-10 deal was first reported by Ari Alexander of KRPC after the 2022 NBA Draft.

“It means everything,” White Jr. said about the Lakers taking a chance on him. “All the work I’ve put in has paid off. (Dealing with) the torn ACL, all the sprints I had to run, it all paid off.”

Fellow rookies Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. will participate in Lakers training camp on two-way contracts. 19-year-old Max Christie, whom the franchise selected in the second round of the draft, was signed to a two-year deal and will presumably begin the season on the active roster.