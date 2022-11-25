Published November 25, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

There’s a room in the arena formerly known as Staples Center that’s generally empty whenever the Los Angeles Lakers play. It’s meant to be an auxiliary locker room separate from the luxurious purple and gold facilities used by LeBron James and co.

It’s a room typically used by NHL coaches whenever the LA Kings host an opponent. But during NBA nights, it’s become the soundproof safe haven for Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV.

According to a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Lonnie Walker has utilized the empty room for 15 minutes on game days just before Lakers coach Darvin Ham gathers the team prior to tip-off.

Walker takes a spot near one of the unused lockers and meditates to clear his mind before taking the court – a practice he believes is one of the “main reasons” behind the individual success he’s enjoying in his first Lakers season.

“I really feel like that’s one of the main reasons I’m playing so well,” the Lakers guard told McMenamin says. “It has genuinely transformed my mental state and my maturity level going onto that court. Once I’m done and I leave and I walk into the locker room, I feel like a different person. This ain’t Lonnie no more, this is, ‘It’s time to play.’ I ain’t got no friends on this other team.”

Lonnie Walker IV has seemingly taken Malik Monk’s spot from last year as the offseason signing that’s clearly paying dividends for the Lakers.

Walker averaging 16.9 points per game on an efficient 47.1 percent clip – both career-high marks by a mile. He’s the third leading scorer on the Lakers squad that’s needed all the help they can get from players not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

Maybe Lonnie Walker could invite some of the other Lakers to his room for pregame meditation sessions. As long as it doesn’t mess with his groove, of course.