Derek Fisher is one of the most successful Los Angeles Lakers players in the history of the franchise. Fisher won five titles over the course of his career, all with the Lakers, and has since gone on to become a coach.

Fisher coached the New York Knicks from 2014-2016 and the L.A. Sparks of the WNBA from 2019-2022. Now, it has been announced that he has accepted a coaching job with the Crespi Celts of Encino, California's Carmelite High School.

The man known as ‘D Fish' is one of two former Lakers stars to go back to school recently, along with Nick Van Exel. He's the second-leading three-point shooter in Lakers history, behind fan favorite Kobe Bryant.

Now, Fisher is taking his talents to the high school ranks, according to a report from Tarek Fattal of SB Live.

BREAKING: Crespi has hired former Laker Derek Fisher as its new boys basketball coach.https://t.co/DiYUcBJDi7 — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) August 7, 2023

The school is the alma mater of notable NBA players including D'Anthony ‘Shake' Milton of the Philadelphia 76ers, Brandon Williams of the Portland Trail Blazers, and London Perrantes, formerly of the Virginia Cavaliers.

Former Crespi coach Andrew Moore resigned on July 26 after four seasons with the school. Crespi plays in the Mission League, one of the toughest in California and the entire country.

According to Crespi Athletic Director Brian Bilek, the school is “honored” and “excited” for Fisher's arrival on campus, stating that Fisher “brings to Crespi his strong work ethic, leadership and discipline that are rooted in his Christian faith.”

The former Lakers star Fisher was a first-round pick in 1996 and played alongside stars such as Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and others. He was coached by Hall-of-Famer Phil Jackson during his time in Los Angeles and coached eight grade boys basketball last season.

“My family and I are thankful and grateful for this opportunity to join the Crespi family,” Fisher said in a statement. “Coaching and teaching is a true passion and I look forward to continuing this focus on the next generation of young student-athletes.”