For years, the Minnesota Timberwolves were cellar dwellers in the Western Conference. After a storied-run with Kevin Garnett and a magical 2003-04 Wolves’ team that made the franchise’s sole Conference Finals appearance, Minnesota’s basketball fell into despair. The organization failed to make the postseason following that deep playoff run up until the 2017-18 season. That 13-year playoff drought is the third-longest in NBA history, just behind the Sacramento Kings (16 seasons) and Los Angeles Clippers (15 seasons).
The trade for star wing Jimmy Butler helped the Wolves creep into the playoffs in the 2017-18 campaign until disaster stuck the following year. Butler’s rapid trade request ushered Minnesota back into irrelevance as the team around Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns was nowhere near competing with the quality teams in the West.
Then, the 2020 NBA Draft changed everything. Minnesota won the lottery and selected, now superstar, Anthony Edwards in what was coined a “weak draft” prior to draft night. At pick 28, Minnesota also managed to select Jaden McDaniels, the team’s best perimeter defender. In Edwards’ and McDaniels’ rookie seasons, the organization made another drastic change.
After firing Ryan Saunders, the organization quickly made Chris Finch a first-time NBA head coach in the middle of the season. Since then, the Wolves have made the playoffs each of his three full seasons as the coach. In that duration of time, a giant trade for Rudy Gobert, a pivotal shift in team direction and spending coupled with the development of key players, for example Naz Reid, the Wolves are shifting the tone of their franchise.
Timberwolves eyeing sweep of Suns
On Friday night, the Timberwolves rolled into the Footprint Center and made a statement. Minnesota rolled the Phoenix Suns for the third consecutive game behind a 126-109 win. The road win not only puts the Wolves in position to sweep the Phoenix Suns, it gives the franchise an opportunity to redefine itself.
Tied for the longest stretch in NBA history, the Minnesota Timberwolves have not won a playoff series in 20 years. Now, the team finds themselves just one win away from advancing to the second-round for the first time since KG’s MVP season. Star performances from Edwards, McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Gobert and company this postseason have propelled Minnesota to a feared and respected team around the league.
However, some concerns remain as Minnesotans are well-conditioned to late-season letdowns. Strongly instilled in the history of Minnesota sports has been disastrous showings. The Minnesota Vikings infamously have lost four Super Bowls and most recently collapsed in the game following the Minneapolis Miracle. For the Timberwolves, first-round exits have been a common theme in recent years.
Despite their disappointing history, the Wolves are on the cusp of potential greatness. A true opportunity at reaching heights some Minnesota fans have never witnessed. The league’s best defense has shined through their first three playoff games and will look to send the Suns packing on Sunday night.
Chris Finch sends a message on Timberwolves' playoff success
After the monumental win on Friday night, Finch was asked about the franchise’s lack of playoff success and if there is any weight it holds on the team today. The Wolves’ coach made it clear that those past shortcomings play zero impact on this present-day group.
“Honestly, I couldn’t tell you. I wasn’t here for those first 26 years and I don’t care what happened beforehand. But the reality is, we’ve got a bunch of guys who love playing together. They play hard, they play the right way. They’re young, they let me coach them hard. It’s been fun and that’s been the foundation of trying to grow this little by little.”
Finch’s message ought to ring loud and clear for this fan base. Not only has this team shown time and time again year to be different from the franchise’s tattered history, but the decision to hire Finch has been the best one the organization has ever made.
Already the second-winningest coach in franchise history, Finch is on pace to become synonymous with winning basketball in Minnesota. His presence has completely shifted the course of the team as he has overseen the development of multiple young players blossoming before our very eyes.
His arrival has completely transformed the way this team plays. An organization that grew accustomed to losing has grown into a franchise perennially contending for the postseason with their eyes set to bringing home an NBA championship. With the Wolves on the verge of breaking their drought, the fourth and final win of this first-round series will bring a great taste of satisfaction to a fan base craving success.