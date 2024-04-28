On Saturday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their first win over the Denver Nuggets since December of 2022 with a Game 4 victory in their current first round series, which Denver had won the first three games of. The Lakers have gotten out to double digit leads in every game so far of this series but had relinquished them in epic fashion in the first three, meaning that no one thought the lead was safe vs the Nuggets on Saturday night when Los Angeles took a 13-point advantage into the halftime break.
However, this time, James and his teammates were able to avoid the third quarter disasters that had been killing them throughout the series and instead held on for the victory to send the game back to the Mile High City for Game 5, which is slated to take place on Monday evening.
One person who appears to be at least somewhat optimistic about the Lakers' chances in that game is none other than FS1 sports media personality and professional LeBron James hater Skip Bayless, who took to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to drop some thoughts after the Lakers' win on Saturday night.
“Can the Lakers win Monday night in Denver? They could've won Game 1 in the 4th quarter … if LeBron hadn't checked out … and they should've won Game 2 in the 4th … LeBron missed a wide-open unguarded 3 for the win,” wrote Bayless.
Indeed, James had a wide open three in the closing seconds on Monday evening that he missed, which then gave way to a Jamal Murray game winner on the other end for the Nuggets.
Bayless also noted just how dominant James has looked so far in this series.
Can the Lakers make history?
Probably not. The more likely explanation for Saturday's Game 4 win is that the Nuggets simply missed the open shots that they usually make. Even Nikola Jokic himself put up some relatively pedestrian efficiency numbers despite once again stuffing the stat sheet.
If the Lakers are counting on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon to all shoot fifty percent or less from the field, their season will probably not be intact much longer.
However, there is something to the idea that the Lakers have been able to get out to these leads so consistently in this series. The Nuggets haven't had a prayer of stopping either Anthony Davis or LeBron James in the halfcourt or in transition. Instead, it's been the Denver role players that have thoroughly outplayed the Lakers' up to this point, although Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura both had their best game of the series on Saturday, which was a large part of the reason why the Lakers were finally able to get in the win column.
Game 5 tips off on Monday evening from Ball Arena.