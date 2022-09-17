Vanessa Bryant unveils epic Kobe Bryant, Gianna tribute in Chicago

Vanessa Bryant is making sure that the legacy his husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna left will live on.

On Friday, Vanessa took to Instagram to share the first full renovated court that they made with Body Armor. The said court is in Chicago, and the new design featured Kobe and Gianna’s name as the logo in the middle of the court.

Aside from the names, the sidelines feature the text “Play Gigi’s Way” as a homage to Gianna. Kobe’s jersey number “8” can be seen on one end, while Gianna’s number “2” is on the other. The painted area is also colored purple, perhaps in honor of the Lakers.

A renovated basketball court with homages to Kobe and Gianna Bryant was revealed in Chicago today 🥹 (via vanessabryant/IG)pic.twitter.com/fNdm2yAgGc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2022

It is definitely an awesome tribute to both Kobe Bryant and Gigi. Both of them shared a mutual love for the sport, and when they were still alive, they were doing their best to nurture the sport and inspire the next generation.

With the court renovation in Chicago, Vanessa Bryant is ensuring that their mission continues. Sure enough, it is only the first of many more courts to be renovated and other basketball projects to be made by Vanessa and the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Hopefully we’ll get to see more of such beautiful Kobe Bryant and Gianna tributes in the months and years to come. Kobe’s impact to the game is truly massive, and it’s only fitting we remember one of the game’s greatest in the best ways possible.