The Los Angeles Lakers’ season has been one hell of a ride so far this season. The team has looked good in some stretches this season. However, they haven’t found a way to string these good performances into actual wins. Now, they sit at a measly 2-7 record. Because of that, big changes might be coming to the Lakers, and it might involve Anthony Davis.

According to Bill Simmons on his podcast, there is ‘buzz’ around the league about trading for Anthony Davis. The Lakers big man has been wildly inconsistent this season, fluctuatingKev from game-changing presence to a near-invisible entity on the court. Word around the league is that this could spur LA into trading the big man. (via Kevin O’ Connor)

New @BillSimmons Podcast with @TheCousinSal recapping this week in the NFL then they Guess The Lines. Then NBA talk with me because Bill is hearing some buzz that Anthony Davis may be available for trade. So we got into the Lakers' approach and best fits. https://t.co/uYC0OcLYaA — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 7, 2022

“So, the Lakers lost again today (Sunday),” Simmons said. “There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD (Anthony Davis) might be available. That that’s a Plan B. Because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense because what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?”

When you think of potential Lakers trade this season, Russell Westbrook is the first person that comes to mind. The former MVP has been involved in all these trade rumors prior to this season, after all. However, Westbrook has made a good case as LA’s sixth man this year.

That leaves Anthony Davis as the next biggest trade chip for the Lakers. The only question is… will LA actually trade the All-Star big man?