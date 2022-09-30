The scenario in which Lakers would be willing to trade draft picks, take on long-term money

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has come and gone. Russell Westbrook is still here but the roster around him, LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been tweaked to include more defense and youth. The Lakers aren’t planning to shake up the roster and trade away the two tradable first-round picks they own right now, but that is subject to change.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers want to keep cap space open for next summer. Their stance was highlighted by the fact that they failed to land Bojan Bogdanovic because they did not want to take on any salary past this season. The only exception would be for a move that is too good to pass up.

“The Lakers’ undeniable preference throughout the latter stages of the offseason was to preserve their projected 2023 salary cap space for a significant signing next summer. Yet they have not ruled out a deal between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline that involves taking on long-term salary and/or surrendering their much-discussed future first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 … but only if that trade is deemed to clearly return the fallen giants to contender status.”

Vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka explained on media day that trading draft picks takes precaution since there are only so many that a team can trade. Indeed, Los Angeles is running out of picks to use in trades for the current core they have. The Lakers are eager to win another championship with James leading the way.