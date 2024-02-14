The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Utah Jazz as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been doing their part getting back into the thick of things in the Western Conference race and they will look to build on that momentum when they head out on the road to Utah to take on the Jazz in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick.

Los Angeles (29-26) is coming off of one of their more dominating home victories against the New Orleans Pelicans. In their 139-122 victory, the entire Lakers' starting lineup scored 20+ points with De'Angelo Russell leading the way scoring a team-high 30 points. It was a collective effort from the Lakers to get a much-needed win to stay in the hunt in the Western Conference. Now they will look to continue their winning ways when they head out on the road to take on the Utah Jazz in this Wednesday matchup.

Utah (26-28) is certainly having a disappointing season and coming off back-to-back losses where they were outscored by double digits against both the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. In their most recent defeat to the Warriors, they let the Warriors hang 129 points on 48% shooting from the floor and 45.5% from 3-point range. The Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 51 points to drown the Utah Jazz. The lone bright spot for the Jazz was the backcourt duo of Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson who combined for 44 points. The Jazz will need to get themselves back on track when they welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to town on this Wednesday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Jazz Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Utah Jazz: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win

In the upcoming clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz, several factors suggest the Lakers are poised for a victory on the road this Wednesday night. The Lakers' performance this season, particularly from their star players, and their recent head-to-head matchups against the Jazz, provide a solid foundation for this prediction.

The Lakers' dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been instrumental in their success. LeBron is leading the team with an average of 24.8 points, 7.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while Davis dominates the boards with 12.1 rebounds per game and contributes significantly on defense with 2.4 blocks per game. Their all-around contributions on both ends of the floor have been a key factor in the Lakers' competitive edge.

Comparatively, the Utah Jazz's top performer, Lauri Markkanen, has been impressive with an average of 23.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. However, the Lakers' superior star power, especially in high-stakes games, gives them an advantage. Additionally, the Lakers have shown they can outperform the Jazz, as evidenced by their dominant 131-99 victory in their meeting back in November.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

As the Utah Jazz prepare to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, several factors suggest the Jazz have the edge to come out on top. Despite their previous loss to the Lakers earlier in the season, the Jazz stormed back with a win in their most recent outing back in January and are looking to be a leg up in their season series when they come into this home matchup.

The Jazz have built their team around a core of rising stars who play with incredible energy and passion. These young athletes thrive in the underdog role. Players like Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton play with a chip on their shoulder, their unproven status feeding an eagerness to prove doubters wrong. The Lakers, with their superstars and championship aspirations, may underestimate the sheer hunger of this young Jazz team.

The Jazz have quietly assembled one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. Lauri Markkanen has broken out as an All-Star-caliber scorer, while Jordan Clarkson provides off-the-bench firepower capable of sparking huge scoring runs. With playmakers like Collin Sexton distributing the ball, the Jazz can attack from various angles. Don't forget about the energizing rookie Walker Kessler, a potential X-factor with his presence inside the paint.

Final Lakers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Of course, basketball is always unpredictable, and upsets are par for the course. However, the Lakers, with their established superstars, improving health, and young talent infusion, hold a distinct advantage over the rebuilding Jazz. If the Lakers can execute their game plan and limit the impact of Utah's key players, a hard-fought victory and to cover the spread isn't out of reach.

Final Lakers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +5.5 (-110), Over 238 (-110)