The Los Angeles Lakers are on the road to take on the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Lakers-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Lakers are coming off a game against the Toronto Raptors, so they will be traveling heading into this one. Los Angeles has beaten the Wizards once this season already. In that game, the Lakers put up 134 points. In the win, Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 71 points, 13 assists, and 19 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell had 22 points, five assists, and six rebounds, as well. As a team, the Lakers shot 52.5 percent from the field in the win. James and Davis are both questionable for this game.
The Wizards are coming off a game against the Bucks, but it is a home game, so they do not have to travel anywhere. In their overtime loss against the Lakers, they were able to put up 131 points. Jordan Poole had 34 points and seven assists off the bench. Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, and Marvin Bagley III each scored 20 points or more. Kuzma and Deni Advija both recorded double-doubles. Kuzma, Tyus Jones, and Richaun Holmes are all questionable for this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Lakers-Wizards Odds
Los Angeles Lakers: -13 (-112)
Moneyline: -1150
Washington Wizards: +13 (-108)
Moneyline: +730
Over: 234.5 (-110)
Under: 234.5 (-110)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Wizards
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Monumental Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers put up 134 points against the Wizards, and 126 points in regulation. That is not a surprise as the Wizards allow 123.0 points per game this season. That number is the most in the NBA, so the Wizards have been giving that many points up often. In fact, the Wizards are 1-43 when they allow at least 120 points this season. The Lakers should not have any problem putting up 120 and winning this game.
The Lakers are 27-6 when they score 120+ points this season. The Wizards being so bad at defense makes the Lakers scoring at least 120 points even more likely. As long as James and Davis are healthy and ready to go, the Lakers should be able to win this game by a good margin.
Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win
Keep an eye on the injury report for this game. The Lakers could be without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis Wednesday night, which would be a big hit to the lineup. James and Davis combined for 71 points in their first matchup with the Wizards, so that is a lot of points the Lakers would have to make up for. If they do sit out, the Wizards have a great chance to cover the spread.
The Wizards need to find a way to allow less than 120 points in this game. The Wizards are 13-18 when they allow less than 120 points this season. That is 13 of their 14 wins. If the Wizards can keep the Lakers to under 120, they will not only cover the spread, but have a chance to win.
Final Lakers-Wizards Prediction & Pick
As mentioned, keep an eye on the injury report for this game. There are some very important names to keep tabs on. However, I am going to take the Lakers to cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Lakers-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -13 (-112)