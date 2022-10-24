LaMelo Ball’s holy grail card gets pulled by 14-year NBA vet

It isn’t everyday that any collector pulls a grail of a sports card like LaMelo Ball’s Logoman rookie patch autograph. More often than not, the pulls one is going to get from a box of cards aren’t going to be more valuable than the price of the box itself. But once in every while, there’s that one particular box or pack that’s going to be worth it. Only this time, though, it’s Sam Dalembert, a 14-year NBA veteran, who has the magic hand and pulls that massive NBA card of the Charlotte Hornets’ All-Star for everyone to drool at.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SlabStox Sports Card Content (@slabstox)

In a post by Slabstox, it’s revealed that a 2020 Panini National Treasures Logoman Rookie Patch Auto of LaMeLo Ball has been pulled by Sam Dalembert in a box break hosted by The Hobby House. The One of One card of the Charlotte Hornets’ All-Star contains the much-valued Logoman patch from a jersey he wore, and an on-card signature right below it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SlabStox Sports Card Content (@slabstox)

From the video posted by The Hobby House on their Instagram page, it could be seen that the hype was building up upon the first sign of the player featured on the Logoman card. When it was revealed to be Ball himself, Dalembert and his two companions from The Hobby House went crazy. The 14-year NBA veteran is known to have played for several teams, such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks, among others.

The Logoman NBA card of the Hornets’ All-Star guard, meanwhile, is expected to reach a hefty price once it hits the market. For comparison, a raw Panini National Treasures Logoman Rookie Patch Auto One of One card of RJ Barrett was recently sold on eBay for $40,000. This one of Ball, though, is expected to surpass that value and demand a higher price once it is sold. In any case, this epic Logoman pull of LaMelo Ball himself as a rookie by a veteran of the league is certainly one for the books.