League of Legends Patch 12.14 Notes: A Lot Less Healing
League of Legends Patch 12.14 will take down a lot of the big healings in the game. Drakes, Rift Herald, and some Summoner Spells are taken down a notch, too.
League of Legends Patch 12.14 Notes
Champions
Aatrox
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 104 >>> 114
- E – Umbral Dash
- Passive Healing: 18/20/22/24/26% >>> 18/19.5/21/22.5/24%
- R – World Ender
- Increased Healing: 25/40/55% >>> 25/35/45%
Alistar
- Q – Pulverize
- Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 55/60/65/70/75
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 >>> 14/13/12/11/10
Gangplank
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 640 >>> 600
- Health Growth: 104 >>> 114
- Base Armor: 35 >>> 31
- Passive – Trial By Fire
- Damage: 55-310 (based on level)(+100% bonus AD) >>> 55-310 (based on level)(+100% bonus AD)(+200% Critical Strike Chance)
- Q – Parrrley
- Base Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 >>> 10/40/70/100/130
- E – Powder Keg
- Slow Amount: 40/50/60/70/80% >>> 30/37.5/45/52.5/60% (+0.25% per 1% Crit Chance at all ranks)
- Bonus Physical Damage: 80 / 105 / 130 / 155 / 180 >>> 75 / 105 / 135 / 165 / 195
- E Bonus Damage on Crit: 25% >>> 10%
Gnar
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 580 >>> 540
- Health Regeneration Growth: 1.75 >>> 1.25
Janna
- E – Eye of the Storm
- Shield Amount: 65/90/115/140/165 >>> 75/100/125/150/175
- Bonus Heal and Shield Power: 20% >>> 15%
- R – Monsoon
- Heal per Second: 90/145/200 (+45% AP) >>> 100/150/200 (+50% AP)
Jarvan IV
- Q – Dragon Strike
- Damage: 90/130/170/210/250 (+120% base AD) >>> 90/130/170/210/250 (+140% base AD)
- E – Demacian Standard
- Cooldown: 12 seconds >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
Kayn
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 99 >>> 109
- Passive – The Darkin Scythe
- Rhaast Passive: Heal 25-35% (based on level) of damage dealt to champions >>> Heal 20-30% (based on level) of damage dealt to champions
LeBlanc
- Base Stats
- Base Mana: 334 >>> 400
- Mana Growth: 50 >>> 55
- W – Distortion
- Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+60% AP) >>> 75/115/145/195/235 (+60% AP)
Nocturne
- Passive – Umbra Blades
- Minion Damage: No longer deals 50% reduced damage against minions that are the primary target (note: will still do 50% reduced damage to all other minions damage by Nocturne’s Passive)
Pantheon
- Q – Comet Spear
- Minion and Monster Damage: Deals 70% damage to minions and monsters >>> Deals 70% damage to minions and 105% to monsters
Renata Glasc
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 595 >>> 545
- Base AD: 51 >>> 49
Seraphine
- W – Surround Sound
- Shield: 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+25% AP)
- Heal per Ally: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.6% per 100 AP) missing health >>> 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.4% per 100 AP) missing health
Sivir
- Q – Boomerang Blade
- Cast Time Bugfix: 0.25-0.18 seconds scaling down with Attack Speed >>> 0.25-0.10 seconds scaling down with Attack Speed
- W – Ricochet
- Damage to Minions: 80% >>> 65%
- NEW: Bounces now execute minions that are hit by a ricochet and would have been left at less than 15 health
Teemo
- Base Stats
- Mana Growth: 20 >>> 25
- R – Noxious Trap
- Placement Range: 400 / 650 / 900 >>> 600 / 750 / 900
- Damage: 200 / 325 / 450 (+ 50% AP) >>> 200 / 325 / 450 (+ 55% AP)
- Mana Cost: 75 Mana >>> 75 / 55 / 35 Mana
Varus
- Base Stats
- Base AD: 59 >>> 62
Wukong
- Base Stats
- Base Health Regeneration: 2.5 >>> 3.5 per 5 seconds
- Passive – Stone Skin
- Health Regeneration per stack (Max 10): 0.5% >>> 0.35%
Yuumi
- E – Zoomies
- Heal: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+30% AP)
Zeri
- Q – Burst Fire
- NEW: Right clicks executes enemies with health under 60-150 (levels 1-18)(+18% AP) (note: Damage to shields or invulnerabilities does not proc this execute)
- REMOVED: Uncharged Zeri’s right click attack no longer does increased damage to enemies below a certain health threshold
- R – Lightning Crash
- Bonus Magic Damage: 10/15/20 (+15% AP) >>> 5/10/15 (+15% AP)
Items
Chempunk Chainsword
- Combine Cost: 300 >>> 500
- Total Cost: 2600 >>> 2800
Enchanter Items
- Forbidden Idol Heal and Shield Power Increase: 10% >>> 8%
- Ardent Censer Heal and Shield Power Increase: 10% >>> 8%
- Mikael’s Blessing Heal and Shield Power Increase: 20% >>> 16%
- Redemption Heal and Shield Power Increase: 20% >>> 16%
- Staff of Flowing Water Heal and Shield Power Increase: 10% >>> 8%
- Moonstone Renewer Maximum Stacks: 5 >>> 4
Sunfire Aegis
- Immolate Damage: 12-30 (based on level) (+1% bonus health) >>> 15 (+1.75% bonus health)
Potions
- Health Potion Healing: 150 >>> 120
- Refillable Potion: 125 >>> 100
- Corrupting Potion: 125 >>> 100
Runes
Biscuit Delivery
- Health and Mana Restoration: 10% of missing Health/Mana >>> 8% of missing Health/Mana
- Increase to maximum Mana: 50 >>> 40
Bone Plating
- Cooldown: 45 seconds >>> 55 seconds
Conditioning
- Base Stat Increase: 9 Armor and Magic Resist >>> 8 Armor and Magic Resist
- Total Bonus Stat Increase: 4% increase to total Armor and Magic Resist >>> 3% increase to total Armor and Magic Resist
Guardian
- Cooldown: 70-40 seconds (based on level) >>> 90-40 seconds (based on level)
Scorch
- Damage: 15-35 (based on level) >>> 20-40 (based on level)
Second Wind
- Heal: Regenerate 6 (+4% Missing health) over 10 seconds >>> Regenerate 3 (+4% Missing health) over 10 seconds
Sudden Impact
- Bonus Lethality and Magic Penetration: 7 Lethality and 6 Magic Penetration >>> 9 Lethality and 7 Magic Penetration
Time Warp Tonic
- Bonus Move Speed while under the effect of a Potion or Biscuit: 4% >>> 2%
Unflinching
- Bonus Slow Resist and Tenacity: 10-30% based on missing health >>> 5-25% based on missing health
Summoner Spells
Challenging Smite
- Smite Target Damage Reduction: 20% >>> 10%
Exhaust
- Exhausted Target Damage Reduction: 40% >>> 35%
Systems
Changes to All Drakes
- Percent Current Health Damage on Attacks: 7% >>> 5%
- Health Pre-Rift Transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) >>> 3450 (+380 per level)
- Health Post-Rift Transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) >>> 6950 (+380 per level)
Cloud Drake
- Attack Damage: 50 >>> 35
- Cloud Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 3.5% Slow Resist & Out-of-Combat Movespeed >>> 7% Slow Resist & Out-of-Combat Movespeed
- Cloud Soul Dragon Slayer Buff: 10% bonus move speed and 50% bonus move speed for 6 seconds after casting Ultimate >>> 15% bonus move speed and 50% bonus move speed for 6 seconds after casting Ultimate
Hextech Drake
- Attack Damage: 66.7 >>> 47
- Hextech Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 6% attack speed and 6 Ability Haste >>> 9% attack speed and 9 Ability Haste
Infernal Drake
- Attack Damage: 100 >>> 70
- Infernal Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 4% bonus attack damage and ability power >>> 6% bonus attack damage and ability power
Mountain Drake
- Attack Damage: 150 >>> 105
- Mountain Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 6% bonus armor and magic resist >>> 9% bonus armor and magic resist
Ocean Drake
- Attack Damage: 100 >>> 70
- Ocean Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 2% missing health per 5 seconds >>> 3% missing health per 5 seconds
Elder Dragon
- Health: 6400 (+180 per minute) >>> 6400 (+290 per minute)
Rift Herald
- NEW: Rift Herald now has 75% more health when summoned with Eye of the Herald for the second time
- NEW: Rift Herald now grants 200 local gold to the team that killed it
Ultimate Spellbook
- New Ult-ernate Summoner Spells
- Nilah R is now available
- Annie R is re-enabled
- Ult-ernate Summoner Spell Nerfs
- Stat Boost Ultimates: +6-40 Adaptive Force/Armor/Magic Resistance (based on level) >>> +5-35 Adaptive Force/Armor/Magic Resistance (based on level) and now grows with each level following the character stat progression curve
- The following Ult-ernate Summoner Spells have been updated to match their original champion’s functionality:
- Soraka R
- Kindred R
- Jinx R
Mythic Content
Now Available:
- Prestige Blood Moon Aatrox (150 ME, available until Patch 12.16)
- Prestige Dark Star Malphite (125 ME, available until Patch 12.16)
- Star Guardian Jinx Mythic Chroma + Icon (40 ME, available until Patch 12.16)
Leaving the Mythic Shop:
- Prestige K/DA Evelynn
- Prestige Pulsefire Lucian
- Final Boss Veigar Mythic Chroma + Icon
Skins
Star Guardian Akali, Star Guardian Quinn, Star Guardian Rell, Star Guardian Taliyah, Star Nemesis Morgana, and Prestige Star Guardian Syndra will be available July 28, 2022.
Bugfixes and QoL Changes
Challenges:
- The “Challenges Are Here” introduction tooltip has been removed. We felt that you had been made sufficiently aware
- You can now change the order that your Challenge Tokens are displayed in. Open the Identity Customizer, select the token slot you wish to change, and select the token you want displayed there
Sion Bugfix Bundle:
- Fixed an exploit that allowed players to sharply turn the direction of Sion’s ultimate
- Fixed a bug where Sion’s basic attacks would sometimes automatically cancel while in combat
- Fixed a bug where Sion’s Q would prematurely end its charge if it was cast immediately after E
- Fixed a bug where W would not be castable immediately after completing a Q cast
- Fixed a bug where Sion could animation cancel his R into Q combo that made the stun duration of point blank ultimates longer than intended
Other Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where clone champions (e.g. Shaco, LeBlanc, Neeko) would not properly display Ornn Mythic item borders in their clone’s inventory
- Fixed a bug where opponent summoner spell’s tooltips would display certain values as 0 if viewed before said champion is seen in gam
- Fixed a bug where Yone could no longer return to his body after using his E – Soul Unbound while under effects like Camille’s R – Hextech Ultimatum or Mordekaiser’s R – Death Realm
- Fixed a bug where the visual effects of Yone’s third Q – Mortal Steel would disappear earlier than intended
- Fixed a bug where Qiyana’s Q > W > Q combo would deal less damage than intended
- Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s E – Royal Maelstrom would temporarily have global range when Berserked by Renata’s R – Hostile Takeover
- Fixed a bug where casting Rek’Sai’s R – Void Rush on an enemy vessel created by Illaoi’s E – Test of Spirit would cause Rek’Sai to stop rendering
- Fixed a bug where part of Varus’ Q – Piercing Arrow visual effects would stop rendering after casting his E – Hail of Arrows
- Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Passive – Joy Unending was unintentionally proccing Fimbulwinter’s passive
- Fixed a bug where Akali’s Passive – Weapon Mark weapon spin animation would be delayed when issuing a movement command
- Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q – Formless Blade empowered basic auto attack would last longer than intended if used during her E – Slipstream
- Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q – Formless Blade empowered basic auto attacks would damage Nilah when Berserked by Renata’s R – Hostile Takeover
- Fixed a bug where boots would override mythic item passive move speed if placed in a lower item slot than the mythic item
- Fixed a bug where Black Cleaver’s bonus damage tracker was not correctly tracking damage against shields
- Fixed a bug where Lethality mythic items were not properly tracking damage
- Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Champ Select lock in sound effects were playing too loudly
- Fixed a bug where Sejuani’s Q – Bristle Arctic Assault’s visual effects were not properly showing
- Fixed a bug where Singed’s R – Insanity Potion visual effects were not properly showing
- Fixed a bug where Nilah’s W – Jubilant Veil would not gray out to reflect it is unable to be cast during her R – Apotheosis
- Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q – Formless Blade empowered auto attacks’ visual effects would not properly display
- Fixed a bug where Eclipse’s damage tracker was not working correctly
- Fixed a bug where Poro Snax in ARAM were not correctly displaying their beautiful flavor text
- Fixed a bug where Luden’s effect missiles would sometimes affect other items’ tooltip damage trackers
- Fixed a bug where the Identity Customizer would open to the wrong section on subsequent views.
- Fixed a bug where stunned and knockup animations were not correctly playing for several champions
- Updated the tooltip on Jarvan IV’s W so that it now displays the correct information
For more League of Legends news, click here.