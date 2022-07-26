League of Legends Patch 12.14 Notes: A Lot Less Healing

League of Legends Patch 12.14 will take down a lot of the big healings in the game. Drakes, Rift Herald, and some Summoner Spells are taken down a notch, too.

League of Legends Patch 12.14 Notes

Champions

Aatrox

Base Stats Health Growth: 104 >>> 114

E – Umbral Dash Passive Healing: 18/20/22/24/26% >>> 18/19.5/21/22.5/24%

R – World Ender Increased Healing: 25/40/55% >>> 25/35/45%



Alistar

Q – Pulverize Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 55/60/65/70/75 Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 >>> 14/13/12/11/10



Gangplank

Base Stats Base Health: 640 >>> 600 Health Growth: 104 >>> 114 Base Armor: 35 >>> 31

Passive – Trial By Fire Damage: 55-310 (based on level)(+100% bonus AD) >>> 55-310 (based on level)(+100% bonus AD)(+200% Critical Strike Chance)

Q – Parrrley Base Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 >>> 10/40/70/100/130

E – Powder Keg Slow Amount: 40/50/60/70/80% >>> 30/37.5/45/52.5/60% (+0.25% per 1% Crit Chance at all ranks) Bonus Physical Damage: 80 / 105 / 130 / 155 / 180 >>> 75 / 105 / 135 / 165 / 195 E Bonus Damage on Crit: 25% >>> 10%



Gnar

Base Stats Base Health: 580 >>> 540 Health Regeneration Growth: 1.75 >>> 1.25



Janna

E – Eye of the Storm Shield Amount: 65/90/115/140/165 >>> 75/100/125/150/175 Bonus Heal and Shield Power: 20% >>> 15%

R – Monsoon Heal per Second: 90/145/200 (+45% AP) >>> 100/150/200 (+50% AP)



Jarvan IV

Q – Dragon Strike Damage: 90/130/170/210/250 (+120% base AD) >>> 90/130/170/210/250 (+140% base AD)

E – Demacian Standard Cooldown: 12 seconds >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds



Kayn

Base Stats Health Growth: 99 >>> 109

Passive – The Darkin Scythe Rhaast Passive: Heal 25-35% (based on level) of damage dealt to champions >>> Heal 20-30% (based on level) of damage dealt to champions



LeBlanc

Base Stats Base Mana: 334 >>> 400 Mana Growth: 50 >>> 55

W – Distortion Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+60% AP) >>> 75/115/145/195/235 (+60% AP)



Nocturne

Passive – Umbra Blades Minion Damage: No longer deals 50% reduced damage against minions that are the primary target (note: will still do 50% reduced damage to all other minions damage by Nocturne’s Passive)



Pantheon

Q – Comet Spear Minion and Monster Damage: Deals 70% damage to minions and monsters >>> Deals 70% damage to minions and 105% to monsters



Renata Glasc

Base Stats Base Health: 595 >>> 545 Base AD: 51 >>> 49



Seraphine

W – Surround Sound Shield: 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+25% AP) Heal per Ally: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.6% per 100 AP) missing health >>> 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.4% per 100 AP) missing health



Sivir

Q – Boomerang Blade Cast Time Bugfix: 0.25-0.18 seconds scaling down with Attack Speed >>> 0.25-0.10 seconds scaling down with Attack Speed

W – Ricochet Damage to Minions: 80% >>> 65% NEW: Bounces now execute minions that are hit by a ricochet and would have been left at less than 15 health



Teemo

Base Stats Mana Growth: 20 >>> 25

R – Noxious Trap Placement Range: 400 / 650 / 900 >>> 600 / 750 / 900 Damage: 200 / 325 / 450 (+ 50% AP) >>> 200 / 325 / 450 (+ 55% AP) Mana Cost: 75 Mana >>> 75 / 55 / 35 Mana



Varus

Base Stats Base AD: 59 >>> 62



Wukong

Base Stats Base Health Regeneration: 2.5 >>> 3.5 per 5 seconds

Passive – Stone Skin Health Regeneration per stack (Max 10): 0.5% >>> 0.35%



Yuumi

E – Zoomies Heal: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+30% AP)



Zeri

Q – Burst Fire NEW: Right clicks executes enemies with health under 60-150 (levels 1-18)(+18% AP) (note: Damage to shields or invulnerabilities does not proc this execute) REMOVED: Uncharged Zeri’s right click attack no longer does increased damage to enemies below a certain health threshold

R – Lightning Crash Bonus Magic Damage: 10/15/20 (+15% AP) >>> 5/10/15 (+15% AP)



Items

Chempunk Chainsword

Combine Cost: 300 >>> 500

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 2800

Enchanter Items

Forbidden Idol Heal and Shield Power Increase: 10% >>> 8%

Ardent Censer Heal and Shield Power Increase: 10% >>> 8%

Mikael’s Blessing Heal and Shield Power Increase: 20% >>> 16%

Redemption Heal and Shield Power Increase: 20% >>> 16%

Staff of Flowing Water Heal and Shield Power Increase: 10% >>> 8%

Moonstone Renewer Maximum Stacks: 5 >>> 4

Sunfire Aegis

Immolate Damage: 12-30 (based on level) (+1% bonus health) >>> 15 (+1.75% bonus health)

Potions

Health Potion Healing: 150 >>> 120

Refillable Potion: 125 >>> 100

Corrupting Potion: 125 >>> 100

Runes

Biscuit Delivery

Health and Mana Restoration: 10% of missing Health/Mana >>> 8% of missing Health/Mana

Increase to maximum Mana: 50 >>> 40

Bone Plating

Cooldown: 45 seconds >>> 55 seconds

Conditioning

Base Stat Increase: 9 Armor and Magic Resist >>> 8 Armor and Magic Resist

Total Bonus Stat Increase: 4% increase to total Armor and Magic Resist >>> 3% increase to total Armor and Magic Resist

Guardian

Cooldown: 70-40 seconds (based on level) >>> 90-40 seconds (based on level)

Scorch

Damage: 15-35 (based on level) >>> 20-40 (based on level)

Second Wind

Heal: Regenerate 6 (+4% Missing health) over 10 seconds >>> Regenerate 3 (+4% Missing health) over 10 seconds

Sudden Impact

Bonus Lethality and Magic Penetration: 7 Lethality and 6 Magic Penetration >>> 9 Lethality and 7 Magic Penetration

Time Warp Tonic

Bonus Move Speed while under the effect of a Potion or Biscuit: 4% >>> 2%

Unflinching

Bonus Slow Resist and Tenacity: 10-30% based on missing health >>> 5-25% based on missing health

Summoner Spells

Challenging Smite

Smite Target Damage Reduction: 20% >>> 10%

Exhaust

Exhausted Target Damage Reduction: 40% >>> 35%

Systems

Changes to All Drakes

Percent Current Health Damage on Attacks: 7% >>> 5%

Health Pre-Rift Transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) >>> 3450 (+380 per level)

Health Post-Rift Transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) >>> 6950 (+380 per level)

Cloud Drake

Attack Damage: 50 >>> 35

Cloud Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 3.5% Slow Resist & Out-of-Combat Movespeed >>> 7% Slow Resist & Out-of-Combat Movespeed

Cloud Soul Dragon Slayer Buff: 10% bonus move speed and 50% bonus move speed for 6 seconds after casting Ultimate >>> 15% bonus move speed and 50% bonus move speed for 6 seconds after casting Ultimate

Hextech Drake

Attack Damage: 66.7 >>> 47

Hextech Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 6% attack speed and 6 Ability Haste >>> 9% attack speed and 9 Ability Haste

Infernal Drake

Attack Damage: 100 >>> 70

Infernal Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 4% bonus attack damage and ability power >>> 6% bonus attack damage and ability power

Mountain Drake

Attack Damage: 150 >>> 105

Mountain Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 6% bonus armor and magic resist >>> 9% bonus armor and magic resist

Ocean Drake

Attack Damage: 100 >>> 70

Ocean Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 2% missing health per 5 seconds >>> 3% missing health per 5 seconds

Elder Dragon

Health: 6400 (+180 per minute) >>> 6400 (+290 per minute)

Rift Herald

NEW: Rift Herald now has 75% more health when summoned with Eye of the Herald for the second time

NEW: Rift Herald now grants 200 local gold to the team that killed it

Ultimate Spellbook

New Ult-ernate Summoner Spells Nilah R is now available Annie R is re-enabled

Ult-ernate Summoner Spell Nerfs Stat Boost Ultimates: +6-40 Adaptive Force/Armor/Magic Resistance (based on level) >>> +5-35 Adaptive Force/Armor/Magic Resistance (based on level) and now grows with each level following the character stat progression curve

The following Ult-ernate Summoner Spells have been updated to match their original champion’s functionality: Soraka R Kindred R Jinx R



Mythic Content

Now Available:

Prestige Blood Moon Aatrox (150 ME, available until Patch 12.16)

Prestige Dark Star Malphite (125 ME, available until Patch 12.16)

Star Guardian Jinx Mythic Chroma + Icon (40 ME, available until Patch 12.16)

Leaving the Mythic Shop:

Prestige K/DA Evelynn

Prestige Pulsefire Lucian

Final Boss Veigar Mythic Chroma + Icon

Skins

Star Guardian Akali, Star Guardian Quinn, Star Guardian Rell, Star Guardian Taliyah, Star Nemesis Morgana, and Prestige Star Guardian Syndra will be available July 28, 2022.

Bugfixes and QoL Changes

Challenges:

The “Challenges Are Here” introduction tooltip has been removed. We felt that you had been made sufficiently aware

You can now change the order that your Challenge Tokens are displayed in. Open the Identity Customizer, select the token slot you wish to change, and select the token you want displayed there

Sion Bugfix Bundle:

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to sharply turn the direction of Sion’s ultimate

Fixed a bug where Sion’s basic attacks would sometimes automatically cancel while in combat

Fixed a bug where Sion’s Q would prematurely end its charge if it was cast immediately after E

Fixed a bug where W would not be castable immediately after completing a Q cast

Fixed a bug where Sion could animation cancel his R into Q combo that made the stun duration of point blank ultimates longer than intended

Other Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug where clone champions (e.g. Shaco, LeBlanc, Neeko) would not properly display Ornn Mythic item borders in their clone’s inventory

Fixed a bug where opponent summoner spell’s tooltips would display certain values as 0 if viewed before said champion is seen in gam

Fixed a bug where Yone could no longer return to his body after using his E – Soul Unbound while under effects like Camille’s R – Hextech Ultimatum or Mordekaiser’s R – Death Realm

Fixed a bug where the visual effects of Yone’s third Q – Mortal Steel would disappear earlier than intended

Fixed a bug where Qiyana’s Q > W > Q combo would deal less damage than intended

Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s E – Royal Maelstrom would temporarily have global range when Berserked by Renata’s R – Hostile Takeover

Fixed a bug where casting Rek’Sai’s R – Void Rush on an enemy vessel created by Illaoi’s E – Test of Spirit would cause Rek’Sai to stop rendering

Fixed a bug where part of Varus’ Q – Piercing Arrow visual effects would stop rendering after casting his E – Hail of Arrows

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Passive – Joy Unending was unintentionally proccing Fimbulwinter’s passive

Fixed a bug where Akali’s Passive – Weapon Mark weapon spin animation would be delayed when issuing a movement command

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q – Formless Blade empowered basic auto attack would last longer than intended if used during her E – Slipstream

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q – Formless Blade empowered basic auto attacks would damage Nilah when Berserked by Renata’s R – Hostile Takeover

Fixed a bug where boots would override mythic item passive move speed if placed in a lower item slot than the mythic item

Fixed a bug where Black Cleaver’s bonus damage tracker was not correctly tracking damage against shields

Fixed a bug where Lethality mythic items were not properly tracking damage

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Champ Select lock in sound effects were playing too loudly

Fixed a bug where Sejuani’s Q – Bristle Arctic Assault’s visual effects were not properly showing

Fixed a bug where Singed’s R – Insanity Potion visual effects were not properly showing

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s W – Jubilant Veil would not gray out to reflect it is unable to be cast during her R – Apotheosis

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q – Formless Blade empowered auto attacks’ visual effects would not properly display

Fixed a bug where Eclipse’s damage tracker was not working correctly

Fixed a bug where Poro Snax in ARAM were not correctly displaying their beautiful flavor text

Fixed a bug where Luden’s effect missiles would sometimes affect other items’ tooltip damage trackers

Fixed a bug where the Identity Customizer would open to the wrong section on subsequent views.

Fixed a bug where stunned and knockup animations were not correctly playing for several champions

Updated the tooltip on Jarvan IV’s W so that it now displays the correct information

