League of Legends Patch 13.17 tweaks some of the overtuned items, changes more than a few champions, and introduces the controversial $200 Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin.
League of Legends Patch 13.17 Notes
Champion Changes
Aatrox
- Passive – Deathbringer Stance
- Damage Type: Physical >>> Magic
- W – Infernal Chains
- Damage Type: Physical >>> Magic
Akshan
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 104 >>> 107
- Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 4.7
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 3
Blitzcrank
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 633 >>> 650
- Magic Resistance: 28 >>> 32
- Base Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.625
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.7 >>> 0.625
- Passive – Mana Barrier
- Shield Strength: 15-45% (based on level) of Maximum Mana >>>
- 30% of Maximum Mana
- W – Overdrive
- Mana Cost: 85 >>> 75
- Bonus Attack Speed: 30/43/56/69/82% >>> 30/40/50/60/70%
- E – Power Fist
- Bonus Physical Damage: 75% AD (+25% AP) >>> 100% AD (+25% AP)
- Mana Cost: 40 >>> 25
- Bonus Damage to Non-Champions: E no longer deals a bonus 150% AD (+125% AP) to non-champions
- R – Static Field
- Passive Damage: 50/100/150 (+50% AP) >>> 50/100/150 (+50% AP) (+2% Maximum Mana)
Elise
- Passive – Spider Queen
- Bonus Magic Damage on Basic Attacks: 10/20/30/40 (+20% AP) >>> 12/22/32/42 (+20% AP)
- On-Hit Healing on Basic Attacks: 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP) >>> 6/8/10/12 (+8% AP)
- E – Cocoon
- Stun Duration: 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds
Gnar
- Q – Boulder Toss (Mega Gnar)
- Physical Damage: 25/70/115/160/205 (+140% AD) >>> 45/90/135/180/225 (+140% AD)
- W – Wallop (Mega Gnar)
- Physical Damage: 25/55/85/115/145 (+100% AD) >>>45/75/105/135/165 (+100% AD)
Hecarim
- Base Stats
- Base Mana: 277 >>> 280
- Mana Growth: 60 >>> 40
- Base Mana Regeneration: 6.5 >>> 7
- Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.6 >>> 0.8
- Q – Rampage
- Mana Cost: 30 at all ranks >>> 28/26/24/22/20
- W – Spirit of Dread
- Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- Omnivamp: 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of damage dealt >>> 20% of damage dealt (Note: this is still post-mitigation damage dealt)
Kayn
- W – Blade's Reach
- Physical Damage: 90/135/180/225/270 (+130% bonus AD) >>> 85/130/175/220/265 (+110% bonus AD)
- QoL Change
- New Me, New Health and Mana Bar: Kayn now restores himself to maximum health and mana upon transforming into Shadow Assassin or Darkin Slayer. (Note: This feature is disabled on ARAM.)
Kha'Zix
- Q – Taste Their Fear
- Physical Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+115% bonus AD) >>> 70/95/120/145/170 (+110% bonus AD)
Kindred
- E – Mounting Dread
- Physical Damage: 80/100/120/140/160 (+80% bonus AD) (+8% (+0.5% per Mark Mark) target’s missing health) >>> 80/100/120/140/160 (+80% bonus AD) (+5% (+0.5% per Mark Mark) target’s missing health)
- Slow: 50% (+5% per 100 AP) for 1 second >>> 30% (+5% per 100 AP) for 1 second
Lux
- Base Stats
- Base Mana Regeneration: 8 >>> 7
- Passive – Illumination
- Magic Damage: 20-190 (based on level) (+20% AP) >>> 30-200 (based on level) (+25% AP)
- Q – Light Binding
- Cooldown: 11 seconds at all ranks >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds
- E – Lucent Singularity
- Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+80% AP) >>> 65/115/165/215/265 (+80% AP)
Naafiri
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 650 >>> 635
- Passive – We are more
- Cooldown: 25-10 (based on level) >>> 30-15 (based on level)
- Down Doggo: Naafiri’s Packmates will now take 100% bonus damage from melee attacks
- Q – Darkin Daggers
- Recast Minimum Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+70% bonus AD) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+40% bonus AD)
- Recast Maximum Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+70% bonus AD) >>> 60/90/100/130/180 (+70% bonus AD)
- Recast Heal Amount: 45/65/85/105/125 (+40% bonus AD) >>> 45/60/75/90/105 (+40% bonus AD)
- E – Eviscerate
- Dash Physical Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+60% bonus AD) >>> 35/50/65/80/95 (+50% bonus AD)
- Flurry Physical Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+90% bonus AD) >>> 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bonus AD)
Orianna
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 105 >>> 110
- W – Command: Dissonance
- Magic Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% AP)
Quinn
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 99 >>> 107
- Q – Blinding Assault
- Physical Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP)
- E – Vault
- Physical Damage: 40/70/100/130/160 (+20% bonus AD) >>> 40/65/90/115/140 (+20% bonus AD)
Samira
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 600 >>> 630
Tryndamere
- Base Stats
- Attack Range: 125 >>> 175
- Attack Damage: 72 >>> 68
Twisted Fate
- Q – Wild Cards
- Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+80% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+90% AP)
Vex
- Q – Mistral Bolt
- Magic Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) >>> 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP)
- W – Personal Space
- Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 seconds >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
Vi
- Passive – Blast Shield
- Shield Strength: 10% of Vi’s maximum health >>> 12% of Vi’s maximum health
- W – Denting Blows
- Passive Cooldown Reduction: 3 seconds >>> 4 seconds
- E – Relentless Force
- Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
- R – Cease and Desist
- Physical Damage: 150/325/500 (+110% bonus AD) >>> 150/275/400 (+90% bonus AD)
Xerath
- Base Stats
- Base Mana Regeneration: 8 >>> 6.85
- Passive – Mana Surge
- Cooldown Refunded on Unit Kill: 2 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds
- W – Eye of Destruction
- Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 80/90/100/110/120
Xin Zhao
- Passive – Determination
- Heal on Third Stack: 6-74 (based on level) (+10% AD) (+65% AP) >>> 3/3.5/4% (levels 1/6/11) (+65% AP) of maximum health
Zoe
- Base Stats
- Base Health Regeneration: 6.5 >>> 7.5
- E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble
- Magic Resistance Reduction: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% >>> 30% at all ranks
Item Changes
Bloodthirster
- Engorge Health Requirement for Bonus AD: above 50% health >>> above 70% health
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Nightstalker passive has been changed to functionally match other untargetable effects. Duskblade will still not block towers.
- No longer makes the owner immune to damage while untargetable.
- Now destroys incoming non-tower projectiles when triggered.
Evenshroud
- Coruscation Damage Amplification: 10% >>> 7%
Goredrinker
- Item Recipe: Ironspike Whip + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Kindlegem >>> Ironspike Whip + Phage + Kindlegem (Note: Total cost unchanged)
- Health: 300 >>> 400
Immortal Shieldbow
- Lifeline Shield: 215-500 (levels 11-18) >>> 290-500 (levels 11-18)
Spear of Shojin
- Item Recipe: Caulfield’s Warhammer + B.F. Sword + Kindlegem >>> Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Kindlegem
- Combine Cost: 100 >>> 525 (Note: total item cost is unchanged.)
- Attack Damage: 65 >>> 60
- Health: 350 >>> 500
- Dragonforce: 8 (+8% bonus AD) Haste for Melee Champions / 6 (+6% bonus AD) Haste for Ranged Champions >>> 16 (+4% bonus AD) Haste for Melee Champions / 12 (+3% bonus AD) Haste for Ranged Champions (Note: this is a buff before 200 bonus AD.)
Statikk Shiv
- Bonus Damage Against Champions: 100-180 (based on level) (+30% AP) >>> 100-180 (based on level) (+15% AP)
Stridebreaker
- Health: 300 >>> 375
Rune Changes
Future's Market
- Debt Limit: starts at 145 gold + 5 per minute >>> starts at 100 gold + 8 per minute (Note: this is a buff starting at 18 minutes.)
System Changes
Catchup Experience
- Dev note: Catchup experience in the jungle has mostly been working as intended but there have been a few unusual cases that have cropped up where it doesn't feel like the enemy is truly behind enough to be getting catchup experience. This is usually due to the way the average level calculation was rounding, so in some cases a player was just barely over two levels down from the average which ended up rounding to three levels below and thus triggering catchup experience. We're shifting the way it rounds to not always round up and thus resolve a lot of these rare cases so it doesn't feel like the enemy jungler is unfairly clawing their way back into the game.
Dragon Patience
- Added a patience bar and leashing range indicator to all dragons.
ARAM Adjustments
Buffs
- Anivia: 100% Damage Taken >>> 95% Damage Take
- Gnar: 0 Total Attack Speed Increase >>> 2.5% Total Attack Speed Increase
- Kennen: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt
- Trundle: 95% Healing Done >>> 100% Healing Done
- Zilean: 0 Ability Haste >>> 10 Ability Haste
Nerfs
- Brand: 0 Ability Haste >>> -10 Ability Haste
- Kayle: 103% Damage Taken >>> 105% Damage Taken
- Maokai: 105% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken
- Nasus: 105% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken
- Samira: 100% Damage Taken >>> 105% Damage Taken
- Tryndamere: 115% Damage Dealt >>> 110% Damage Dealt
- Vladimir: 100% Healing Done >>> 90% Healing Done
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Viego to be able to shop on Howling Abyss after using his Passive – Sovereign’s Domination to possess an opponent.
Blue Essence Emporium
The Blue Essence Emporium is back starting on September 6 and ending on September 20, 2023.
New Champion Illustration Icons
In this patch we'll be releasing champion illustration icons for 164 champions! These will be available for direct purchase in the shop for 250 RP each.
QoL Changes
- The in-lobby chat window has been updated to include placeholder texts and new fonts and colors for better visibility.
- Pressing ‘Enter’ while in a lobby will now activate typing in chat.
- Added visual clarifications between Role and Role Description.
- Drastically improved performance when viewing Ranked Ladders in the League Client. The page should load much faster and, once loaded, will scroll through the list significantly smoother.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Frozen Heart’s snowflake VFX to appear above non-champions.
- Fixed a bug that caused Heal to not grant movespeed to the ally healed.
- Fixed a bug that caused Sett’s R – The Show Stopper to suppress targets for an extended duration if the knockup from the ability was blocked by a Spellshield.
- Fixed a bug that was cursing the Target Dummy’s name to display as “Unknown” in the practice tool.
- Fixed a bug that caused Draven’s R – Whirling Death to play the incorrect SFX when it was sent out and when it returned.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Taliyah’s R – Weaver’s Wall animation speed to play slower than intended.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Camille to determine if Neeko was disguised due to her Passive – Adaptive Defenses.
- Fixed a bug that would allow Aery to provide vision as it was heading back to base.
- Fixed a bug that caused Sylas’ E – Abduct to not CC opponents for the proper duration.
- Fixed a bug that caused Twisted Fate’s R – Curtain Call eyeball VFX to last longer than intended.
- Fixed a bug that was causing wards to not show up when pushed aside by Epic Monsters.
- Fixed a bug that caused champions to be revealed by Oracle Lens if they dashed onto the exact space the ward was located.
- Fixed a bug that caused Font of Life to not trigger Lucian’s Passive – Lightslinger.
- Fixed a bug that caused Lissandra’s Q – Ice Shard to be canceled if she was CC’d while she was casting it.
Skin Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Fright Night Nautilus’ model moved unintentionally when Q – Dredge Line was cast.
- Fixed a bug where Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin did not have a pulsating overlay.
- Fixed a bug where Dark Cosmic Jhin’s R – Curtain Call and Passive – Whisper VO lines for casting the abilities did not play.
- Fixed a bug where Project Zed’s lower body was frozen without motion when he performed attacks that triggered his Passive – Contempt for the Weak.
- Fixed a bug where smoke during Dragonslayer Kayle’s Recall had a rectangular shape.
- Fixed a bug where the VFX overlay on PsyOps Sona would glitch unintentionally when Passive – Power Cord was ready.
- Fixed a bug where Cafe Cuties’ Soraka Q – Starcall VFX indicating bonus Movement Speed was missing after she hit an enemy with her Q – Starcall.
- Fixed a bug where Prestige Immortal Journey Sona HUD icon was using the Classic Immortal Journey Sona splash art.
- Fixed a bug where Immortal Journey Kayle’s Scoreboard and Minimap icon did not reflect level 11 Classic Kayle Splash Art changes.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Mecha Kingdom Jax’s E – Counter Strike VFX to remain after dodging multiple hits in a single E cast.
- Fixed a bug that caused Caitlyn’s Pulsefire skin (and chromas) to not display the headshot ready indicator VFX.
Skins
Cosmic Matriarch Bel'Veth, Cosmic Paladin Nautilus, Cosmic Paladin Sion, Cosmic Paladins Nunu & Willump, and Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin will be available August 30, 2023 at 22:00 CEST.