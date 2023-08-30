League of Legends Patch 13.17 tweaks some of the overtuned items, changes more than a few champions, and introduces the controversial $200 Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin skin.

League of Legends Patch 13.17 Notes

Champion Changes

Aatrox

Passive – Deathbringer Stance Damage Type: Physical >>> Magic

W – Infernal Chains Damage Type: Physical >>> Magic



Akshan

Base Stats Health Growth: 104 >>> 107 Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 4.7 Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 3



Blitzcrank

Base Stats Base Health: 633 >>> 650 Magic Resistance: 28 >>> 32 Base Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.625 Attack Speed Ratio: 0.7 >>> 0.625

Passive – Mana Barrier Shield Strength: 15-45% (based on level) of Maximum Mana >>> 30% of Maximum Mana

W – Overdrive Mana Cost: 85 >>> 75 Bonus Attack Speed: 30/43/56/69/82% >>> 30/40/50/60/70%

E – Power Fist Bonus Physical Damage: 75% AD (+25% AP) >>> 100% AD (+25% AP) Mana Cost: 40 >>> 25 Bonus Damage to Non-Champions: E no longer deals a bonus 150% AD (+125% AP) to non-champions

R – Static Field Passive Damage: 50/100/150 (+50% AP) >>> 50/100/150 (+50% AP) (+2% Maximum Mana)



Elise

Passive – Spider Queen Bonus Magic Damage on Basic Attacks: 10/20/30/40 (+20% AP) >>> 12/22/32/42 (+20% AP) On-Hit Healing on Basic Attacks: 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP) >>> 6/8/10/12 (+8% AP)

E – Cocoon Stun Duration: 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds



Gnar

Q – Boulder Toss (Mega Gnar) Physical Damage: 25/70/115/160/205 (+140% AD) >>> 45/90/135/180/225 (+140% AD)

W – Wallop (Mega Gnar) Physical Damage: 25/55/85/115/145 (+100% AD) >>>45/75/105/135/165 (+100% AD)



Hecarim

Base Stats Base Mana: 277 >>> 280 Mana Growth: 60 >>> 40 Base Mana Regeneration: 6.5 >>> 7 Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.6 >>> 0.8

Q – Rampage Mana Cost: 30 at all ranks >>> 28/26/24/22/20

W – Spirit of Dread Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70 Omnivamp: 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of damage dealt >>> 20% of damage dealt (Note: this is still post-mitigation damage dealt)



Kayn

W – Blade's Reach Physical Damage: 90/135/180/225/270 (+130% bonus AD) >>> 85/130/175/220/265 (+110% bonus AD)

QoL Change New Me, New Health and Mana Bar: Kayn now restores himself to maximum health and mana upon transforming into Shadow Assassin or Darkin Slayer. (Note: This feature is disabled on ARAM.)



Kha'Zix

Q – Taste Their Fear Physical Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+115% bonus AD) >>> 70/95/120/145/170 (+110% bonus AD)



Kindred

E – Mounting Dread Physical Damage: 80/100/120/140/160 (+80% bonus AD) (+8% (+0.5% per Mark Mark) target’s missing health) >>> 80/100/120/140/160 (+80% bonus AD) (+5% (+0.5% per Mark Mark) target’s missing health) Slow: 50% (+5% per 100 AP) for 1 second >>> 30% (+5% per 100 AP) for 1 second



Lux

Base Stats Base Mana Regeneration: 8 >>> 7

Passive – Illumination Magic Damage: 20-190 (based on level) (+20% AP) >>> 30-200 (based on level) (+25% AP)

Q – Light Binding Cooldown: 11 seconds at all ranks >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

E – Lucent Singularity Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+80% AP) >>> 65/115/165/215/265 (+80% AP)



Naafiri

Base Stats Base Health: 650 >>> 635

Passive – We are more Cooldown: 25-10 (based on level) >>> 30-15 (based on level) Down Doggo: Naafiri’s Packmates will now take 100% bonus damage from melee attacks

Q – Darkin Daggers Recast Minimum Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+70% bonus AD) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+40% bonus AD) Recast Maximum Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+70% bonus AD) >>> 60/90/100/130/180 (+70% bonus AD) Recast Heal Amount: 45/65/85/105/125 (+40% bonus AD) >>> 45/60/75/90/105 (+40% bonus AD)

E – Eviscerate Dash Physical Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+60% bonus AD) >>> 35/50/65/80/95 (+50% bonus AD) Flurry Physical Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+90% bonus AD) >>> 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bonus AD)



Orianna

Base Stats Health Growth: 105 >>> 110

W – Command: Dissonance Magic Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% AP)



Quinn

Base Stats Health Growth: 99 >>> 107

Q – Blinding Assault Physical Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP)

E – Vault Physical Damage: 40/70/100/130/160 (+20% bonus AD) >>> 40/65/90/115/140 (+20% bonus AD)



Samira

Base Stats Base Health: 600 >>> 630



Tryndamere

Base Stats Attack Range: 125 >>> 175 Attack Damage: 72 >>> 68



Twisted Fate

Q – Wild Cards Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+80% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+90% AP)



Vex

Q – Mistral Bolt Magic Damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) >>> 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP)

W – Personal Space Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 seconds >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds



Vi

Passive – Blast Shield Shield Strength: 10% of Vi’s maximum health >>> 12% of Vi’s maximum health

W – Denting Blows Passive Cooldown Reduction: 3 seconds >>> 4 seconds

E – Relentless Force Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

R – Cease and Desist Physical Damage: 150/325/500 (+110% bonus AD) >>> 150/275/400 (+90% bonus AD)



Xerath

Base Stats Base Mana Regeneration: 8 >>> 6.85

Passive – Mana Surge Cooldown Refunded on Unit Kill: 2 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds

W – Eye of Destruction Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 80/90/100/110/120



Xin Zhao

Passive – Determination Heal on Third Stack: 6-74 (based on level) (+10% AD) (+65% AP) >>> 3/3.5/4% (levels 1/6/11) (+65% AP) of maximum health



Zoe

Base Stats Base Health Regeneration: 6.5 >>> 7.5

E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble Magic Resistance Reduction: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% >>> 30% at all ranks



Item Changes

Bloodthirster

Engorge Health Requirement for Bonus AD: above 50% health >>> above 70% health

Duskblade of Draktharr

Nightstalker passive has been changed to functionally match other untargetable effects. Duskblade will still not block towers.

No longer makes the owner immune to damage while untargetable.

Now destroys incoming non-tower projectiles when triggered.

Evenshroud

Coruscation Damage Amplification: 10% >>> 7%

Goredrinker

Item Recipe: Ironspike Whip + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Kindlegem >>> Ironspike Whip + Phage + Kindlegem (Note: Total cost unchanged)

+ Kindlegem (Note: Total cost unchanged) Health: 300 >>> 400

Immortal Shieldbow

Lifeline Shield: 215-500 (levels 11-18) >>> 290-500 (levels 11-18)

Spear of Shojin

Item Recipe: Caulfield’s Warhammer + B.F. Sword + Kindlegem >>> Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Kindlegem

+ Kindlegem Combine Cost: 100 >>> 525 (Note: total item cost is unchanged.)

Attack Damage: 65 >>> 60

Health: 350 >>> 500

Dragonforce: 8 (+8% bonus AD) Haste for Melee Champions / 6 (+6% bonus AD) Haste for Ranged Champions >>> 16 (+4% bonus AD) Haste for Melee Champions / 12 (+3% bonus AD) Haste for Ranged Champions (Note: this is a buff before 200 bonus AD.)

Statikk Shiv

Bonus Damage Against Champions: 100-180 (based on level) (+30% AP) >>> 100-180 (based on level) (+15% AP)

Stridebreaker

Health: 300 >>> 375

Rune Changes

Future's Market

Debt Limit: starts at 145 gold + 5 per minute >>> starts at 100 gold + 8 per minute (Note: this is a buff starting at 18 minutes.)

System Changes

Catchup Experience

Dev note: Catchup experience in the jungle has mostly been working as intended but there have been a few unusual cases that have cropped up where it doesn't feel like the enemy is truly behind enough to be getting catchup experience. This is usually due to the way the average level calculation was rounding, so in some cases a player was just barely over two levels down from the average which ended up rounding to three levels below and thus triggering catchup experience. We're shifting the way it rounds to not always round up and thus resolve a lot of these rare cases so it doesn't feel like the enemy jungler is unfairly clawing their way back into the game.

Dragon Patience

Added a patience bar and leashing range indicator to all dragons.

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Anivia: 100% Damage Taken >>> 95% Damage Take

Gnar: 0 Total Attack Speed Increase >>> 2.5% Total Attack Speed Increase

Kennen: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Trundle: 95% Healing Done >>> 100% Healing Done

Zilean: 0 Ability Haste >>> 10 Ability Haste

Nerfs

Brand: 0 Ability Haste >>> -10 Ability Haste

Kayle: 103% Damage Taken >>> 105% Damage Taken

Maokai: 105% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken

Nasus: 105% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken

Samira: 100% Damage Taken >>> 105% Damage Taken

Tryndamere: 115% Damage Dealt >>> 110% Damage Dealt

Vladimir: 100% Healing Done >>> 90% Healing Done

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused Viego to be able to shop on Howling Abyss after using his Passive – Sovereign’s Domination to possess an opponent.

Blue Essence Emporium

The Blue Essence Emporium is back starting on September 6 and ending on September 20, 2023.

New Champion Illustration Icons

In this patch we'll be releasing champion illustration icons for 164 champions! These will be available for direct purchase in the shop for 250 RP each.

QoL Changes

The in-lobby chat window has been updated to include placeholder texts and new fonts and colors for better visibility.

Pressing ‘Enter’ while in a lobby will now activate typing in chat.

Added visual clarifications between Role and Role Description.

Drastically improved performance when viewing Ranked Ladders in the League Client. The page should load much faster and, once loaded, will scroll through the list significantly smoother.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused Frozen Heart’s snowflake VFX to appear above non-champions.

Fixed a bug that caused Heal to not grant movespeed to the ally healed.

Fixed a bug that caused Sett’s R – The Show Stopper to suppress targets for an extended duration if the knockup from the ability was blocked by a Spellshield.

Fixed a bug that was cursing the Target Dummy’s name to display as “Unknown” in the practice tool.

Fixed a bug that caused Draven’s R – Whirling Death to play the incorrect SFX when it was sent out and when it returned.

Fixed a bug that was causing Taliyah’s R – Weaver’s Wall animation speed to play slower than intended.

Fixed a bug that allowed Camille to determine if Neeko was disguised due to her Passive – Adaptive Defenses.

Fixed a bug that would allow Aery to provide vision as it was heading back to base.

Fixed a bug that caused Sylas’ E – Abduct to not CC opponents for the proper duration.

Fixed a bug that caused Twisted Fate’s R – Curtain Call eyeball VFX to last longer than intended.

Fixed a bug that was causing wards to not show up when pushed aside by Epic Monsters.

Fixed a bug that caused champions to be revealed by Oracle Lens if they dashed onto the exact space the ward was located.

Fixed a bug that caused Font of Life to not trigger Lucian’s Passive – Lightslinger.

Fixed a bug that caused Lissandra’s Q – Ice Shard to be canceled if she was CC’d while she was casting it.

Skin Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Fright Night Nautilus’ model moved unintentionally when Q – Dredge Line was cast.

Fixed a bug where Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin did not have a pulsating overlay.

Fixed a bug where Dark Cosmic Jhin’s R – Curtain Call and Passive – Whisper VO lines for casting the abilities did not play.

Fixed a bug where Project Zed’s lower body was frozen without motion when he performed attacks that triggered his Passive – Contempt for the Weak.

Fixed a bug where smoke during Dragonslayer Kayle’s Recall had a rectangular shape.

Fixed a bug where the VFX overlay on PsyOps Sona would glitch unintentionally when Passive – Power Cord was ready.

Fixed a bug where Cafe Cuties’ Soraka Q – Starcall VFX indicating bonus Movement Speed was missing after she hit an enemy with her Q – Starcall.

Fixed a bug where Prestige Immortal Journey Sona HUD icon was using the Classic Immortal Journey Sona splash art.

Fixed a bug where Immortal Journey Kayle’s Scoreboard and Minimap icon did not reflect level 11 Classic Kayle Splash Art changes.

Fixed a bug that was causing Mecha Kingdom Jax’s E – Counter Strike VFX to remain after dodging multiple hits in a single E cast.

Fixed a bug that caused Caitlyn’s Pulsefire skin (and chromas) to not display the headshot ready indicator VFX.

Skins

Cosmic Matriarch Bel'Veth, Cosmic Paladin Nautilus, Cosmic Paladin Sion, Cosmic Paladins Nunu & Willump, and Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin will be available August 30, 2023 at 22:00 CEST.