League of Legends Patch 14.4 is a big one, changing almost two dozen champions. One of the affected champions is Rek'Sai, who hasn't seen much pick rate across the board recently. Will this finally be the moment for her to shine? Check out the full League of Legends Update 14.4 Patch Notes to find out.
League of Legends Update 14.4 Patch Notes
Champion Changes in League of Legends Patch 14.4
K'sante and Rek'Sai will be receiving the biggest changes in League of Legends Patch 14.4
Ahri
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 96 >>> 104
Q – Orb of Deception
- Magic Damage per Pass: 40/65/90/115/140 (+45% AP) >>> 40/65/90/115/140 (+50% AP)
Aurelion Sol
Q – Breath of Light
- Bonus Magic Damage per Second: 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 (+ 35% AP) (+ (3.1% Stardust)% of target's maximum health >>> 55 / 65 / 75 / 85 / 95 (+ 30% AP) (+ (3.1% Stardust)% of target's maximum health
Bard
Base Stats
- Armor Growth: 5.2 >>> 5
- Level 1 Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.658
Passive – Traveler's Call
- Damage: 35 (+14 per 5 Chimes)(+30% AP) Bonus Magic Damage >>> 35 (+10 per 5 Chimes) (+40% AP) Bonus Magic Damage
Q – Cosmic Binding
- Damage: 80/125/170/215/260 (+65% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+80% AP)
Fiora
W – Riposte
- Attack Speed Slow: 50% for 2 seconds >>> 25% for 2 seconds
Illaoi
Passive – Prophet of an Elder God
- Damage: 9-162 (based on level) (+115% Total AD) >>> 9-162 (based on level) (+100% Total AD)
Jayce
Base Stats
- Attack Damage: 57 >>> 59
W – Lightning Field
- Mana Restore: 10/12/14/16/18/20 >>> 15/17/19/21/23/25
- Magic Damage per Second: 35/50/65/80/95/110 >>> 40/55/70/85/100/115
E – Thundering Blow
- New: Now roots enemies on initial cast. (Note: Similar to Lee Sin's R root.)
K'sante
Base Stats
- Base Health: 570 >>> 625
- Base Mana: 290 >>> 320
Q – Ntofo Strikes
- removedAll Out of Slows: No longer slows during All Out
W – Path Maker
- Bonus Armor Ratio: 50% >>> 85%
- Bonus Magic Resist Ratio: 50% >>> 85%
- removedAll Out Minimum Channel Time: All Out no longer reduces the minimum channel to 0.5 seconds
- removedAll Out Cooldown Reduction: All Out no longer reduces the cooldown to 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds
E – Footwork
- Dash Speed: 1500 >>> 900
- Ally Dash Speed: 1800 >>> 1100 + Movement Speed
- All Out Dash Speed: 2100 >>> 1450
Kai'Sa
R – Killer Instinct
- Cast Range: 1500/2250/3000 >>> 2000/2500/3000
Kalista
Passive – Martial Pose
- Bugfix: Kalista now properly gains dash distance with basic Boots of Speed.
E – Rend
- Physical Damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+70% AD) (+20% AP) >>> 10/20/30/40/50 (+70% AD) (+20% AP) (Note: Per-stack damage unchanged.)
Lulu
Q – Glitterlance
- Second Bolt Damage: 25% of Primary Bolt damage >>> 50% of Primary Bolt damage
E – Help, Pix!
- Magic Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+50% AP) >>> 80/125/170/215/260 (+50% AP)
- Shield Value: 75/115/155/195/235 (+55% AP) >>> 80/125/170/215/260 (+55% AP)
R – Wild Growth
- Bonus Health: 275/525/575 (+45% AP) >>> 275/525/575 (+55% AP)
Maokai
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 39 >>> 35
Q – Bramble Smash
- Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of the target's maximum health) (+40% AP) >>> 65/115/165/215/265 (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of the target's maximum health) (+40% AP)
R – Nature's Grasp
- Root Duration: 0.8-2.6 seconds (based on distance traveled capped at 1000 units) >>> 0.75-2.25 seconds (based on distance traveled capped at 1000 units)
Rek'Sai
Base Stats
- Base Movement Speed: 335 >>> 340
- Base Health Regeneration: 7.5 >>> 2.5
- Health Regeneration Growth: 0.65 >>> 0.5
Passive – Fury of the Xer'Sai
- Maximum Healing: 10 (+2-10% (based on level) maximum health) >>> 12-20% (based on level) maximum health
- Attacks against minions, plants, and wards restore 50% less Fury.
Q – Queen's Wrath (Unburrowed)
- Queen's Wrath now functions as a basic attack instead of a spell, meaning total attack time and time between attacks is based on Rek'Sai's actual attack speed.
- Queen's Wrath now grants 45% bonus attack speed for its 3 attacks. (Note: This results in a similar-feeling attack flow to the old spell-based version.)
Q – Prey Seeker (Burrowed)
- Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds >>> 10 seconds at all ranks
- Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% bonus AD) (+70% AP) Physical Damage >>> 50/80/110/140/170 (+25% bonus AD) (+70% AP) Magic Damage
W – Burrow
- Bonus Movement Speed While Burrowed: 5/10/15 (levels 1/6/11) >>> 5/10/15/20/25 (based on rank)
- Vision Radius: 25% >>> 35%
W – Unburrow
- Unburrow now knocks up all champions for 1 second, not just the primary target.
- Unburrow no longer slows enemies by 40% for 0.5 seconds post-knockup.
- Damage: 50/85/120/155/190 (+80% bonus AD) Physical Damage >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+80% AP) Magic Damage
E – Tunnel
- Cooldown: 26/24/22/20/18 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
- Tunnel Reuse Cooldown: 10/8/6/4/2 seconds >>> 6/5/4/3/2 seconds
- Manual Cast Dash Speed: 550 + Movement Speed from Boots >>> 500 + Total Movement Speed (Note: Now matches right-click dash speed.)
removedQoL Adjustment: Removed the 0.05 second hitch when manually casting Tunnel
- Rek'Sai begins taking already-placed tunnels roughly 20% faster (Note: Final dash speed unchanged.)
E – Furious Bite
- Physical Damage: 5/10/15/20/25 (+70% AD) >>> 100% of total AD
- 100 Fury Bonus: 2x Damage as True Damage >>> +6-14% (based on rank) of target's maximum health
- Cooldown: 12 seconds >>> 10 seconds
- E now displays a cosmetic critical strike when fully empowered.
R – Void Rush
- Physical Damage: 100/250/400 (+175% bonus AD) (+20/25/30% of target's missing health) >>> 100/250/400 (+100% bonus AD) (+20/25/30% of target's missing health)
Renekton
Q – Cull the Meek
- Champion Healing: 12/18/24/30/36 (+15% bonus AD) >>> 12/20/28/36/44 (+17% bonus AD)
E – Slice
- Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds >>> 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds
R – Dominus
- Bonus Health: 250/400/550 >>> 300/500/700
Smolder
Q – Super Scorcher Breath
- Fireballs at 125 Stacks: 2 (+1 per 100 Dragon Patience Stacks) >>> 1 (+1 per 67 Dragon Patience Stacks)
- QoL Update: If a minion dies while Smolder's Q is in flight towards it, Smolder will still receive a Dragon Patience stack.
W – Achooo!
- Cooldown: 13/12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds >>> 14/13/12/11/10 seconds
- Initial Physical Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+25% AD) (+35% AP) >>> 50/80/110/140/170 (+25% AD) (+20% AP)
- Explosion Physical Damage: 25/40/55/70/85 (+65% AP) >>> 25/40/55/70/85 (+25% bonus AD) (+80% AP)
R – Mmooommmm!
- Fiery Fury: Smolder's Mom will no longer stop if Smolder dies. But she will be VERY angry. Shame on you.
Soraka
Passive – Salvation
- Bonus Movement Speed: 70% >>> 90%
Q – Starcall
- Total Heal: 50/65/80/95/110 (+30% AP) >>> 60/75/90/105/120 (+30% AP)
E – Equinox
- Bugfix: E now silences enemies in the area instantly rather than after a variable delay.
R – Wish
- Cooldown: 160/145/130 seconds >>> 150/135/120 seconds
Thresh
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 28 >>> 31
E – Flay
- Magic Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP) >>> 75/120/165/210/255 (+70% AP)
R – The Box
- Cooldown: 140/120/100 seconds >>> 120/100/80 seconds
Twisted Fate
Base Stats
- Attack Speed Growth: 3% >>> 2.5%
W – Pick A Card
- Magic Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD) (+115% AP) >>> 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD) (+100% AP)
E – Stacked Deck
- Bonus Magic Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+75% bonus AD) (+50% AP) >>> 65/90/115/140/165 (+75% bonus AD) (+40% AP)
Varus
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 62 >>> 60
Volibear
Q – Thundering Smash
- Bonus Movement Speed: 8/12/16/20/24% >>> 12/16/20/24/28% (Note: this bonus is still doubled when moving towards an enemy champion.)
E – Sky Splitter
- Cooldown: 13 seconds >>> 12 seconds
R – Stormbringer
- Turret Disable Duration: 3/4/5 seconds >>> 2/3/4 seconds
Cooldown: 160/140/120 seconds >>> 130/115/100 seconds
- Crowd Control Resistances during Leap: Crowd Control Immune >>> Unstoppable
Zyra
Passive – Garden of Thorns
- Plant Magic Damage: 20-88 (based on level) (+18% AP) >>> 16-84 (based on level) (+18% AP)
- Bonus Damage to Non-Epic Monsters: 40-100 (based on level) >>> 60-100 (based on level)
Item Changes
Black Cleaver
- Item Recipe: Phage + Kindlegem + Long Sword + 750 gold >>> Phage + Caulfield's Warhammer + Ruby Crystal + 400 gold
- Carve Armor Reduction per Stack: 4% >>> 5%
- Maximum Carve Stacks: 6 >>> 5
- Maximum Armor Reduction: 24% >>> 25%
- Fervor Bonus Movement Speed: 20 (melee) / 10 (ranged) >>> 20 for all champions
- Fervor Proc Conditions: On dealing Physical Damage that bypasses shields/invulnerability >>> All physical damage, even if mitigated.
Hullbreaker
- Hullbreaker is now an on-hit item instead of an on-attack item.
Ravenous Hydra
- Ravenous Hydra now applies Lifesteal to its Ravenous Crescent active at 150% effectiveness
Stridebreaker
- Bugfix: Passive movement speed is applied as soon as you deal damage instead of after a short delay and now functions even if the damage is shielded.
- Bugfix: Active movement speed now properly decays over the full duration of 3 seconds instead of decaying to 0 over 1.75 seconds.
- Bugfix: Active movement speed now displays a buff icon for its duration.
Terminus
- Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + B.F. Sword + Dagger + 700 gold >>> Recurve Bow + B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow + 300 gold
- Juxtaposition Stack Cap: 5 each (10 total) >>> 3 each (6 total)
- Bonus Armor and MR per Stack: 3/4/5 (levels 1/11/14) >>> 6/7/8 (levels 1/11/14)
- Maximum Bonus Armor and MR: 15/20/25 (based on level) >>> 18/21/24 (based on level)
- Percent Armor and MR Penetration per Stack: 6% >>> 10%
- Maximum Percent Armor and MR Penetration: 30% (unchanged)
Archangel's Staff / Seraph's Embrace
- Ability Haste: 20 >>> 25
Luden's Companion
- Ability Haste: 20 >>> 25
Malignance
- Ability Haste: 20 >>> 25
Support Item Changes
World Atlas
- Quest Charge Cooldown: 18 seconds >>> 20 seconds
- First Quest Charge Generated: 2:08 >>> 1:50 in-game time
- World Atlas will no longer provide bonus stacks if purchased later in the game.
Runic Compass
- Quest Charge Cooldown: 18 seconds >>> 20 seconds
Bounty of Worlds
- Health: 100 >>> 200
- Health and Mana Regeneration: 50% >>> 75%
Bloodsong
- Ranged Damage Amplification: 6% >>> 5%
Solstice Sleigh
- Going Sledding Heal: 120 health >>> 7% of user's maximum health
- Going Sledding Ability Haste: 90, decaying over 4 seconds >>> 30%, decaying over 3 seconds
Zaz'zak's Realmspike
- Void Explosion Cooldown: 9-6 (based on level) >>> 8/7/6 (levels 1/11/16)
- Void Explosion Damage: 50 (+15% AP) (+3% of target's maximum health) >>> 20 (+20% AP) (+4% of target's maximum health)
Rune Changes in League of Legends Patch 14.4
Lethal Tempo
- Melee Attack Speed per Stack: 9-13.5% (based on level) >>> 5-16% (based on level)
Rune Tracker Changes:
- Grasp Of The Undying
- Damage Done >>> Total Max Health gained
- Legend: Alacrity
- Progress to Next Stack >>> Attack Speed gained
- Overheal
- Total Shield Created >>> Damage Blocked
Fountain Regeneration
Health Regeneration per 0.25 seconds: 2.1% of maximum health >>> 2.6% of maximum health
Tether Ability Changes
The following tethers will now break instantly, making them more responsive and consistent.
- Aatrox W (Note: Fixed a bug where the tether pull could sometimes ignore the tether range check in the last 0.25 seconds.)
- Fiddlesticks W (Note: Tether break range (not cast range) increased from 700 to 725 units.)
- Illaoi E
- Karma W and R+W
- Kled Q (Note: This ability cannot use area checking due to its changing tether range, however it now checks the range 20x per second instead of 4x per second.)
- LeBlanc E and R+E (Note: There is a 0.25 second grace period on hitting LeBlanc E + RE before the tether will break visually. This is intended so that the players can see that the tether hit a target, but it does mean that for 0.25s the tether will be attached and out of range.)
- Nocturne E
- Morgana R
- Renata Glasc Q
- Zac Q (Note: Tether check changed from center check to edge check, tether range decreased from 1000 to 900.)
There are also a lot of bugfixes in League of Legends Patch 14.4, which you can view here.