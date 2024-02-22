Rek'Sai might unburrow with these changes.

League of Legends Patch 14.4 is a big one, changing almost two dozen champions. One of the affected champions is Rek'Sai, who hasn't seen much pick rate across the board recently. Will this finally be the moment for her to shine? Check out the full League of Legends Update 14.4 Patch Notes to find out.

Champion Changes in League of Legends Patch 14.4

K'sante and Rek'Sai will be receiving the biggest changes in League of Legends Patch 14.4

Ahri

Base Stats

Health Growth: 96 >>> 104

Q – Orb of Deception

Magic Damage per Pass: 40/65/90/115/140 (+45% AP) >>> 40/65/90/115/140 (+50% AP)

Aurelion Sol

Q – Breath of Light

Bonus Magic Damage per Second: 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 (+ 35% AP) (+ (3.1% Stardust)% of target's maximum health >>> 55 / 65 / 75 / 85 / 95 (+ 30% AP) (+ (3.1% Stardust)% of target's maximum health

Bard

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 5.2 >>> 5

Level 1 Attack Speed: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.658

Passive – Traveler's Call

Damage: 35 (+14 per 5 Chimes)(+30% AP) Bonus Magic Damage >>> 35 (+10 per 5 Chimes) (+40% AP) Bonus Magic Damage

Q – Cosmic Binding

Damage: 80/125/170/215/260 (+65% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+80% AP)

Fiora

W – Riposte

Attack Speed Slow: 50% for 2 seconds >>> 25% for 2 seconds

Illaoi

Passive – Prophet of an Elder God

Damage: 9-162 (based on level) (+115% Total AD) >>> 9-162 (based on level) (+100% Total AD)

Jayce

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 57 >>> 59

W – Lightning Field

Mana Restore: 10/12/14/16/18/20 >>> 15/17/19/21/23/25

Magic Damage per Second: 35/50/65/80/95/110 >>> 40/55/70/85/100/115

E – Thundering Blow

New: Now roots enemies on initial cast. (Note: Similar to Lee Sin's R root.)

K'sante

Base Stats

Base Health: 570 >>> 625

Base Mana: 290 >>> 320

Q – Ntofo Strikes

removedAll Out of Slows: No longer slows during All Out

W – Path Maker

Bonus Armor Ratio: 50% >>> 85%

Bonus Magic Resist Ratio: 50% >>> 85%

removedAll Out Minimum Channel Time: All Out no longer reduces the minimum channel to 0.5 seconds

removedAll Out Cooldown Reduction: All Out no longer reduces the cooldown to 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds

E – Footwork

Dash Speed: 1500 >>> 900

Ally Dash Speed: 1800 >>> 1100 + Movement Speed

All Out Dash Speed: 2100 >>> 1450

Kai'Sa

R – Killer Instinct

Cast Range: 1500/2250/3000 >>> 2000/2500/3000

Kalista

Passive – Martial Pose

Bugfix: Kalista now properly gains dash distance with basic Boots of Speed.

E – Rend

Physical Damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+70% AD) (+20% AP) >>> 10/20/30/40/50 (+70% AD) (+20% AP) (Note: Per-stack damage unchanged.)

Lulu

Q – Glitterlance

Second Bolt Damage: 25% of Primary Bolt damage >>> 50% of Primary Bolt damage

E – Help, Pix!

Magic Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+50% AP) >>> 80/125/170/215/260 (+50% AP)

Shield Value: 75/115/155/195/235 (+55% AP) >>> 80/125/170/215/260 (+55% AP)

R – Wild Growth

Bonus Health: 275/525/575 (+45% AP) >>> 275/525/575 (+55% AP)

Maokai

Base Stats

Base Armor: 39 >>> 35

Q – Bramble Smash

Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of the target's maximum health) (+40% AP) >>> 65/115/165/215/265 (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of the target's maximum health) (+40% AP)

R – Nature's Grasp

Root Duration: 0.8-2.6 seconds (based on distance traveled capped at 1000 units) >>> 0.75-2.25 seconds (based on distance traveled capped at 1000 units)

Rek'Sai

Base Stats

Base Movement Speed: 335 >>> 340

Base Health Regeneration: 7.5 >>> 2.5

Health Regeneration Growth: 0.65 >>> 0.5

Passive – Fury of the Xer'Sai

Maximum Healing: 10 (+2-10% (based on level) maximum health) >>> 12-20% (based on level) maximum health

Attacks against minions, plants, and wards restore 50% less Fury.

Q – Queen's Wrath (Unburrowed)

Queen's Wrath now functions as a basic attack instead of a spell, meaning total attack time and time between attacks is based on Rek'Sai's actual attack speed.

Queen's Wrath now grants 45% bonus attack speed for its 3 attacks. (Note: This results in a similar-feeling attack flow to the old spell-based version.)

Q – Prey Seeker (Burrowed)

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds >>> 10 seconds at all ranks

Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% bonus AD) (+70% AP) Physical Damage >>> 50/80/110/140/170 (+25% bonus AD) (+70% AP) Magic Damage

W – Burrow

Bonus Movement Speed While Burrowed: 5/10/15 (levels 1/6/11) >>> 5/10/15/20/25 (based on rank)

Vision Radius: 25% >>> 35%

W – Unburrow

Unburrow now knocks up all champions for 1 second, not just the primary target.

Unburrow no longer slows enemies by 40% for 0.5 seconds post-knockup.

Damage: 50/85/120/155/190 (+80% bonus AD) Physical Damage >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+80% AP) Magic Damage

E – Tunnel

Cooldown: 26/24/22/20/18 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Tunnel Reuse Cooldown: 10/8/6/4/2 seconds >>> 6/5/4/3/2 seconds

Manual Cast Dash Speed: 550 + Movement Speed from Boots >>> 500 + Total Movement Speed (Note: Now matches right-click dash speed.)

removedQoL Adjustment: Removed the 0.05 second hitch when manually casting Tunnel

removedQoL Adjustment: Removed the 0.05 second hitch when manually casting Tunnel Rek'Sai begins taking already-placed tunnels roughly 20% faster (Note: Final dash speed unchanged.)

E – Furious Bite

Physical Damage: 5/10/15/20/25 (+70% AD) >>> 100% of total AD

100 Fury Bonus: 2x Damage as True Damage >>> +6-14% (based on rank) of target's maximum health

Cooldown: 12 seconds >>> 10 seconds

E now displays a cosmetic critical strike when fully empowered.

R – Void Rush

Physical Damage: 100/250/400 (+175% bonus AD) (+20/25/30% of target's missing health) >>> 100/250/400 (+100% bonus AD) (+20/25/30% of target's missing health)

Renekton

Q – Cull the Meek

Champion Healing: 12/18/24/30/36 (+15% bonus AD) >>> 12/20/28/36/44 (+17% bonus AD)

E – Slice

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds >>> 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

R – Dominus

Bonus Health: 250/400/550 >>> 300/500/700

Smolder

Q – Super Scorcher Breath

Fireballs at 125 Stacks: 2 (+1 per 100 Dragon Patience Stacks) >>> 1 (+1 per 67 Dragon Patience Stacks)

QoL Update: If a minion dies while Smolder's Q is in flight towards it, Smolder will still receive a Dragon Patience stack.

W – Achooo!

Cooldown: 13/12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds >>> 14/13/12/11/10 seconds

Initial Physical Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+25% AD) (+35% AP) >>> 50/80/110/140/170 (+25% AD) (+20% AP)

Explosion Physical Damage: 25/40/55/70/85 (+65% AP) >>> 25/40/55/70/85 (+25% bonus AD) (+80% AP)

R – Mmooommmm!

Fiery Fury: Smolder's Mom will no longer stop if Smolder dies. But she will be VERY angry. Shame on you.

Soraka

Passive – Salvation

Bonus Movement Speed: 70% >>> 90%

Q – Starcall

Total Heal: 50/65/80/95/110 (+30% AP) >>> 60/75/90/105/120 (+30% AP)

E – Equinox

Bugfix: E now silences enemies in the area instantly rather than after a variable delay.

R – Wish

Cooldown: 160/145/130 seconds >>> 150/135/120 seconds

Thresh

Base Stats

Base Armor: 28 >>> 31

E – Flay

Magic Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+70% AP) >>> 75/120/165/210/255 (+70% AP)

R – The Box

Cooldown: 140/120/100 seconds >>> 120/100/80 seconds

Twisted Fate

Base Stats

Attack Speed Growth: 3% >>> 2.5%

W – Pick A Card

Magic Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD) (+115% AP) >>> 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD) (+100% AP)

E – Stacked Deck

Bonus Magic Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 (+75% bonus AD) (+50% AP) >>> 65/90/115/140/165 (+75% bonus AD) (+40% AP)

Varus

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 62 >>> 60

Volibear

Q – Thundering Smash

Bonus Movement Speed: 8/12/16/20/24% >>> 12/16/20/24/28% (Note: this bonus is still doubled when moving towards an enemy champion.)

E – Sky Splitter

Cooldown: 13 seconds >>> 12 seconds

R – Stormbringer

Turret Disable Duration: 3/4/5 seconds >>> 2/3/4 seconds

Cooldown: 160/140/120 seconds >>> 130/115/100 seconds

Cooldown: 160/140/120 seconds >>> 130/115/100 seconds Crowd Control Resistances during Leap: Crowd Control Immune >>> Unstoppable

Zyra

Passive – Garden of Thorns

Plant Magic Damage: 20-88 (based on level) (+18% AP) >>> 16-84 (based on level) (+18% AP)

Bonus Damage to Non-Epic Monsters: 40-100 (based on level) >>> 60-100 (based on level)

Item Changes

Black Cleaver

Item Recipe: Phage + Kindlegem + Long Sword + 750 gold >>> Phage + Caulfield's Warhammer + Ruby Crystal + 400 gold

Carve Armor Reduction per Stack: 4% >>> 5%

Maximum Carve Stacks: 6 >>> 5

Maximum Armor Reduction: 24% >>> 25%

Fervor Bonus Movement Speed: 20 (melee) / 10 (ranged) >>> 20 for all champions

Fervor Proc Conditions: On dealing Physical Damage that bypasses shields/invulnerability >>> All physical damage, even if mitigated.

Hullbreaker

Hullbreaker is now an on-hit item instead of an on-attack item.

Ravenous Hydra

Ravenous Hydra now applies Lifesteal to its Ravenous Crescent active at 150% effectiveness

Stridebreaker

Bugfix: Passive movement speed is applied as soon as you deal damage instead of after a short delay and now functions even if the damage is shielded.

Bugfix: Active movement speed now properly decays over the full duration of 3 seconds instead of decaying to 0 over 1.75 seconds.

Bugfix: Active movement speed now displays a buff icon for its duration.

Terminus

Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + B.F. Sword + Dagger + 700 gold >>> Recurve Bow + B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow + 300 gold

Juxtaposition Stack Cap: 5 each (10 total) >>> 3 each (6 total)

Bonus Armor and MR per Stack: 3/4/5 (levels 1/11/14) >>> 6/7/8 (levels 1/11/14)

Maximum Bonus Armor and MR: 15/20/25 (based on level) >>> 18/21/24 (based on level)

Percent Armor and MR Penetration per Stack: 6% >>> 10%

Maximum Percent Armor and MR Penetration: 30% (unchanged)

Archangel's Staff / Seraph's Embrace

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 25

Luden's Companion

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 25

Malignance

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 25

Support Item Changes

World Atlas

Quest Charge Cooldown: 18 seconds >>> 20 seconds

First Quest Charge Generated: 2:08 >>> 1:50 in-game time

World Atlas will no longer provide bonus stacks if purchased later in the game.

Runic Compass

Quest Charge Cooldown: 18 seconds >>> 20 seconds

Bounty of Worlds

Health: 100 >>> 200

Health and Mana Regeneration: 50% >>> 75%

Bloodsong

Ranged Damage Amplification: 6% >>> 5%

Solstice Sleigh

Going Sledding Heal: 120 health >>> 7% of user's maximum health

Going Sledding Ability Haste: 90, decaying over 4 seconds >>> 30%, decaying over 3 seconds

Zaz'zak's Realmspike

Void Explosion Cooldown: 9-6 (based on level) >>> 8/7/6 (levels 1/11/16)

Void Explosion Damage: 50 (+15% AP) (+3% of target's maximum health) >>> 20 (+20% AP) (+4% of target's maximum health)

Rune Changes in League of Legends Patch 14.4

Lethal Tempo

Melee Attack Speed per Stack: 9-13.5% (based on level) >>> 5-16% (based on level)

Rune Tracker Changes:

Grasp Of The Undying Damage Done >>> Total Max Health gained

Legend: Alacrity Progress to Next Stack >>> Attack Speed gained

Overheal Total Shield Created >>> Damage Blocked



Fountain Regeneration

Health Regeneration per 0.25 seconds: 2.1% of maximum health >>> 2.6% of maximum health

Tether Ability Changes

The following tethers will now break instantly, making them more responsive and consistent.

Aatrox W (Note: Fixed a bug where the tether pull could sometimes ignore the tether range check in the last 0.25 seconds.)

Fiddlesticks W (Note: Tether break range (not cast range) increased from 700 to 725 units.)

Illaoi E

Karma W and R+W

Kled Q (Note: This ability cannot use area checking due to its changing tether range, however it now checks the range 20x per second instead of 4x per second.)

LeBlanc E and R+E (Note: There is a 0.25 second grace period on hitting LeBlanc E + RE before the tether will break visually. This is intended so that the players can see that the tether hit a target, but it does mean that for 0.25s the tether will be attached and out of range.)

Nocturne E

Morgana R

Renata Glasc Q

Zac Q (Note: Tether check changed from center check to edge check, tether range decreased from 1000 to 900.)

There are also a lot of bugfixes in League of Legends Patch 14.4, which you can view here.