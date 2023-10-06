The 2023 League of Legends World Championship is almost here! Check out the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Schedule, Teams, and how to watch here.

League of Legends Worlds 2023 Schedule

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship is scheduled to begin with the Worlds Qualifying Series on October 8th and will end on October 19th, 2023.

All times displayed are in Pacific Time (UTC -7)

Upcoming Worlds 2023 Matches

Worlds Qualifying Series – Team BDS (LEC #4) vs Golden Guardians (LCS #4)

October 8, 9:00 PM

The winner of this best of 5 will qualify for Worlds 2023 from the Play-Ins Stage.

Play-Ins Stage – PSG Talon (PCS #1) vs Rainbow7 (LLA #1)

October 9, 12:00 AM

Play-Ins Stage – GAM Esports (VCS #1) vs LOUD (CBLOL #1)

October 9, 3:00 AM

How to Watch Worlds 2023

All games will be broadcast on the official LoL Esports YouTube channel and the Riot Games Twitch channel where both will have English commentary.

For this year, Riot Games has permitted select content creators to co-stream the entirety of Worlds 2023. The English co-streamers are:

Worlds Bracket and Format

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship begins with the Worlds Qualifying Series between the LCS and LEC 4th seeds for the final spot in play-ins.

Play-ins will be comprised of both seeds from VCS and PCS, the LLA, CBLOL, and LJL first seeds, joined by the winner of the Worlds Qualifying Series. These 8 teams have been divided into two, best-of-three, double-elimination brackets. The top-placing team from each bracket will face the second-place team from the opposite bracket in a best-of-five to qualify for the next stage: Swiss.

https://images.contentstack.io/v3/assets/bltad9188aa9a70543a/blt5d1c0fbfa93db407/63bd2b1ed13f825b51dfc04f/Worlds_2023_PlayIns.jpg

In the Swiss Stage, the two teams that qualify from play-ins join the rest of the competitors to make 16 teams, each drawn into an initial set of 8 best-of-one matches based on their seeding. 1st seed teams will be matched against 4th seed teams and play-ins qualifiers, while 2nd seed teams will face 3rd seed teams. There will be another draw in the following round, this time matching teams with a similar record. To qualify for the Knockouts stage, a team needs 3 total wins in the Swiss Stage. Conversely, losing 3 matches spells their elimination. All of the matches that will either qualify or eliminate a team will be best-of-three, and all other matches will be best-of-1.

The Knockout Stage, encompassing Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals, will consist of 8 teams who made it through the Swiss Stage. Knockouts is a single-elimination bracket with all matches in a best-of-5 format. The team that previals in this stage will be crowned the 2023 League of Legends World Champions.

All Teams in Worlds 2023

LPL teams from the Chinese league, in order of seeding:

JD Gaming Bilibili Gaming LNG Esports Weibo Gaming

LCK teams from the Korean league, in order of seeding:

Gen.G Esports T1 KT Rolster Dplus

LEC teams from the EMEA league, in order of seeding:

G2 Esports Fnatic MAD Lions Team BDS

LCS teams from the North American league, in order of seeding:

NRG Cloud9 Team Liquid Golden Guardians

PCS teams from the Pacific regional league, in order of seeding:

PSG Talon CTBC Flying Oyster

VCS teams from the Vietnam league, in order of seeding:

GAM Esports Team Whales

Teams qualified from other minor regions

DetonatioN FocusMe (LJL)

LOUD (CBLOL)

Rainbow7 (LLA)

