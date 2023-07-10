Liam Payne is out of rehab and reflecting on his sobriety experience. Recently, the former One Direction star left his 100-day stay at a rehab facility in Louisiana. He talked about needing to take time away, especially from the public eye. Now he's nearly six months sober, per E! News.

“I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn't really recognize anymore,” Liam Payne said in a video posted to YouTube July 8. “And I'm sure you guys didn't either.”

Payne also talked about how he regretted his June 2022 interview with Logan Paul, in which he made comments about his former bandmates—including his “dislike” for Zayn Malik.

“I think for me, a lot of what I said just came from the wrong place,” Payne said. “I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inwards I decided to take it outwards. I just think I took it out on everybody else, which is just wrong really, and my own frustrations with my own career and where I kind of landed, so obviously I want to apologize for that.”

Despite what he said about his group mates during the interview, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have been there for him. “The rest of the boys have really stuck by me,” he said. “When I needed them most they kind of came to my rescue, even Zayn as well.”