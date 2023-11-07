The Canadiens look to break a losing streak as we continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Montreal Canadiens look to break a three-game losing streak as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Lightning came into the game sitting at 5-3-4 on the season after losing yesterday to the Maple Leafs. It was a great first period for the Lightning. They did give up the first goal of the game just 3:42 into the game but then proceeded to score four times in the first period. In that time, Nikita Kucherov scored twice and had two assists to give the Lightning the lead. Auston Matthews would strike back though. He scored twice in the second period to make it a one-goal game. In the third, the Leafs scored two more times, but Brandon Hagel tied it up to force overtime. Then, Calle Jarnkrok scored in overtime to give the Maple Leafs the win. Still, there is hope on the horizon for the Lightning, as their star goaltender, Andrei Vadilevskiy, could be back soon.

The Canadiens enter the game at 5-4-2 on the season. They had been on a solid streak, winning four of five games, but have struggled in the last three on the road. First, it was a shootout loss to the Golden Knights and then a 3-2 loss to the Coyotes. Last time out, they faced the St. Louis Blues. In that game, Montreal gave up the first goal just 1:24 into the game but would tie it up on the power play. They would be down 3-2 going into the third, but allow three goals in the third period and fall to the Blues 6-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Canadiens Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -138

Montreal Canadiens: +115

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 5.4 (+100

How to Watch Lightning vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+/NHLPP

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lightning Will Win

It has been a multi-line attack for the Lightning that is helping them win. The top three points scorers this year all sit on three different lines for Tampa Bay. Leading the way is Nikita Kucherov, who sits on the top line. He has scored nine goals this year with 11 assists to lead the team in both goals and total points. He has also been solid on the power play, with four goals and five assists so far this year. On the second line is Brayden Point, who has six goals and ten assists this year. Like Kucherov, he has been solid on the power play as well. He has scored three times and has four assists when man-up this year.

Rounding the top forward point scorers out is Steven Stamkos. Stamkos comes into the game with four goals and eight assists, sitting with 11 points in just ten games after missing two this year. He has a goal and six assists on the power play as well. Just ahead of him is Victor Hedman. Hedman comes into the game with two goals and is tied for the team lead in assists with nine of them. Nicholas Paul has been great this year. He has five goals on the season, with three of them coming on the power play.

The power play has been solid this year for the Lightning. They are second in the NHL in conversion percentage, converting on 33.3 percent of their power play chances this year. The Lightning has scored 13 times on the power play this year. In games in which they have scored when man-up, they are 5-1-3. When thye have not, they are 0-2-1. The Lighting has also been solid on the penalty kill. They sit sixth on the penalty kill this year, with an 87.9 percent kill percentage. They rebounded from a tough stretch when manned down last night, killing all three chances against a solid Maple Leafs unit.

With Jonas Johansson taking the ice last night it will most likely be Matt Tomkins in the net tonight. He is 0-2-0 on the year with a 3.61 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. He has not been great this year, saving below .895 percent of his shows in each game, and allowing three or more goals in each of them as well.

Why The Canadiens Will Win

Like the Lightning, the Canadiens get production from two lines. On the top line sits Coel Caufield, who is the team leader in points. He has four goals this year and seven assists, with a goal and four assists coming on the power play. Second on the team in points, and the leader in goals, comes from the second line. That is Sean Monahan. He has six goals this year with four assists to give him ten points. He has contributed to the power play as well, with three goals when up a man.

Beyond them, Brandon Gallagher and Nick Suzuki are producing. Gallagher comes in with four goals and seven assists. He also has three points on the power play with a goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Suzuki has three goals and six assists, and sets up the power play well, with four assists on the power play.

The Canadiens also get some help on the offensive end from the blue line in the form of Mike Matheson. He has two goals and six assists this year. Meanwhile, most of the work has come on the power play. He has two goals and three assists on the power play this year. the Canadiens are 14th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 20.5 percent conversion percentage.

Jake Allen is expected to be in goal today from the Canadiens. He is 3-1-1 on the season with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Since his opening loss, he has been solid. In every game, he has an over .910 save percentage in each of the last four games.

Final Lightning-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Lightning are coming off a hard-fought overtime game. Still, Montreal is allowing 3.36 goals per game this year, while Lightning is scoring 3.64 goals per game. They can score in bunches and with ease. Toronto won the game because they have the same level of offense as Tampa Bay. Montreal does not have that.

Final Lightning-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (-138)