The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road to take on the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night! This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Lightning-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Lightning are 4-3-3 in their last ten games. They have lost their last two games, though. Nikita Kucherov is the leading scorer for the Lightning this season. He has scored 11 goals, and that is tied for third in the NHL. He also shares the puck as has 12 assists. His 23 points are tied for third in the NHL. Victor Hedman has 14 assists to lead the team, and that is tied for sixth in the NHL. In goal, the Lightning allow 3.40 goals per game.

The Blues 7-5-1, and 6-4-0 in their last three games. Robert Thomas leads the team in goals with six. He has also collected nine assists on the season. His nine assists also lead the team. Brayden Schenn is having a pretty good year, as well. He has the second-most points on the team with nine. He has five goals, and four assists. The Blues are very good in net as they allow under 3.00 goals per game.

Jonas Johansson will be the starting goaltender for the Lightning. Jordan Binnington is likely to start in net for the Blues.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Blues Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+190)

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-235)

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-112)

How to Watch Lightning-Blues

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tampa Bay has been scoring goals this season. They score 3.53 goals per game this season, and that is eighth-best in the NHL. They have a tough matchup trying to score against the Blues, but they have scored a lot on the road. In their last three road games, the Lightning have put up 16 goals. If Tampa Bay can find a way to put up that type of production in this game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blues are one of the best goaltending teams in the NHL. They allow the seventh-fewest goals per game in the NHL, and they have the sixth-best save percentage. Jordan Binnington is one of the best in the NHL. Binnington has the 10th-best save percentage in the NHL, but he has a tough matchup in this game. The Lightning will take their shots, and the Blues need to be able to help out Binnington. However, if they can just continue to play as they have been, the Blues will cover the spread.

The Blues should have a good game on offense. They are coming off a game against the Colorado Avalanche in which they scored eight goals. The Lightning will give up some goals as they allow the fifth-most goals per game in the NHL. Teams take the fourth-most total shots against the Lightning. The Blues will put pucks on net in this game, and it should pay off.

Final Lightning-Blues Prediction & Pick

I do expect this game to be high-scoring. The Lightning score, and give up goals. The Blues are better at home, as well. The Blues are also the uunderdog in this game. I would be comfortable taking their moneyline in this game. For the sake of this post, I will be taking the Blues to cover the spread.

Final Lightning-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-235), Over 6.5 (-108)