The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the brink of elimination as they take on the Florida Panthers Monday night. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Lightning-Panthers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Lightning are coming off a 6-3 win Saturday night to avoid being swept by the Panthers. In their four games played, the Lightning have scored 13 goals. Steven Stamkos has put away five goals to lead the team while Brandon Hagel has three. Both Viktor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov have recorded six assists, as well. Andrei Vasilevskiy has started all four games in goal, and he has allowed 3.01 goals per game to go along with a .899 save percentage.
The Panthers are the home team for game five, and they have a chance to advance to the next round of the playoffs with a win. In the four games, the Panthers have put up 14 goals. Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe. and Sam Reinhart have each scored three goals in the series. Tkachuk also leads the team with four assists in the four games played. Sergei Bobrovsky has started all four games in net, and he has made 90 saves on 103 shots against him.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Lightning-Panthers Game 5 Odds
Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-170)
Moneyline: +146
Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline: -178
Over: 6.5 (-108)
Under: 6.5 (-112)
How to Watch Lightning vs. Panthers Game 5
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Lightning put up six goals in their win over the Panthers in game four. That was the first time scoring more than three goals in any of the games during the series. When the Lightning scored over three goals in a game this season, they had a record of 36-2-1. Tampa Bay needs to be solid on the offensive side of the ice again in this one. If the Lightning can put up at least four goals in this one, they will be able to win this game, and live to see another day.
Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Besides game four, the Panthers have been able to dominate in the defensive zone. In the first three games of the series, the Panthers allowed two, two, and three goals. During the regular season, when the Panthers allowed at most three goals, they had a record of 49-10-5. That is 49 of their 52 regular season wins. Allowing less than four goals is going to be key for the Panthers in this game. If the Panthers can lock back on defense, they will be able to win this series.
Final Lightning-Panthers Prediction & Pick
Defense is going to win this game. The winner in each of the first four games of this series have allowed at most three goals. The winner of this game will most likely be the team that can allow at most three goals. The Lightning have been good defensively in the series, but they have not scored the puck well. With the Panthers being the home team, and the better team in the defensive zone, I am going to take them to win this game straight up and eliminate the Lightning from the playoffs.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Lightning-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-178)