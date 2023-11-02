The Columbus Blue Jackets look to break their losing streak as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Blue Jackets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Lightning come into the game at 4-2-3 on the year. After back-to-back shutout wins over the Hurricanes and Sharks, they faced the Kraken the last time out. In that game, the Kraken scored two goals in just a minute to take a 2-0 lead, but the Lightning would get one back, as the Kraken led 3-1 in the first period. the Lightning scored on the power play in the second and another goal in the third to force overtime. There, Jared McCann scored on the power play to give the Lightning the loss.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets enter the game at 3-4-2 on the year. The Blue Jackets have now lost four straight games. Last time out, the Blue Jackets had a 2-1 lead in the first period. Still, Dallas would score in the second period and then three straight in the third to take a 5-2 lead. The Blue Jackets got one back but would fall 5-3.

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+150)

Columbus Blue Jakkets: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESP+

Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread

The Lightning have been led by Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point this year on the offensive side of things. Kucherov comes into the game with the team lead in points and tied for the team lead in goals. He has six goals and five assists this year. Kucherov has also been great on the power play this season. He has three goals and three assists this season on the power play. Meanwhile, Brayden Points has two goals and eight assists on the season, while sitting tied for second on the team in points this year. He has a goal and four assists on the power play this year.

Tied for the second on the team in points, and tied for the team lead in goals is Brandon Hagel. Hagel has six goals this year and four assists for the Lightning. Meanwhile, Nicholas Paul has been solid as well this year. He is third on the team in goals, with five this year. He also has two assists on the season. Like many of the primary goal scorers, it has been working on the power play this year that is helping him out. He has three goals on the power play with an assist on the season.

The Lightning are third in the NHL on the power play this year, with ten power play goals. The Lightning have scored on the power play in each of the last five games. Meanwhile, they had been good on the penalty kill as well. The Lightning gave up a power play goal in the first game of the year and then killed off the next 15 chances over seven games. Last time out, they did allow two power-play goals on three chances.

Jonas Johansson is expected to be in goal for the Lightning tonight. He has been solid in goal as the Lightning as they wait for the return of Andrei Vasilevskiy. He is 4-1-3 on the year with a .922 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average. Johansson has two shutouts already this year but also has three games allowing four or more goals. He is 0-1-2 in those games.

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread

The Blue Jackets top line needs to have a little more production this year. The line is led by Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner, and Jack Roslovic. Roslovic is second on the team in points this year, with six points. He has two goals and four assists on the season, with two of the assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Jenner is the team leader in goals, with four of them. He has just one assist on the year to give him just five points. Gaudreau does not have a goal yet this year on 29 shots, but he does have four assists.

Meanwhile, Ivan Provorvo led the team in points this year. He has seven assists this year from the blue line. Most of his production has been on the power play this year. He has four assists on the power play this year. Zach Werenski is also solid from the blue line. He has four assists this year, with a goal as well.

On the power play, Columbus is 20th in the NHL. They have converted 16.1 percent of their power play chances this year. They have not scored in their last two games on the power play. When they fail to score on the power play this year, the Blue Jets are 1-4. Meanwhile, when they do score on the power play, they are 2-0-2. On the penalty kill, they have been solid for the most part. They have not allowed on in the last two games, and have allowed man-down goals in six of nine games this year.

The Blue Jackets will be sending Elvis Merzlinkins to guard the net this year. He is 2-2-2 on the year with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He started the season strong, with a save percentage of over .940 in the first two games. Since then, heh as struggled. He is below a .890 save percentage in each of his last four games while allowing four goals in three of four games, with three in the other game.

Final Lightning-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets have struggled a lot as of late. When they allow power play goals, they struggle even more. The Lightning has a great power-play unit and can move the puck around well. They will get plenty of shots on goal, something that Merzlinkins has struggled with. He will allow four goals again, and that will be more than enough for the Lightning to cover.

Final Lightning-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (+150)