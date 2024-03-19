A premier showdown on the ice will be underway before you know it as the high-flying Tampa Bay Lighting go to battle against the gritty defending champion Vegas Golden Knights. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Lightning-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed.
Here come the Lightning! With a 36-25-6 record, Tampa Bay is playing some of their best hockey of the season. With wins in six of their last nine contests, one could make the case that the Lightning are heating up at the most opportunistic of times. Currently slated in the fourth-place spot in the Atlantic Division Standings with 78 points, it will be up to Tampa Bay to continue to make some noise as the regular season wraps up.
Meanwhile, the Golden Knights haven't been perfect this season, but flexing that championship DNA from time to time is clearly no joke. Sitting in a similar position as Tampa Bay with a total of 79 points in the Pacific Division Standings to go along with a 36-24-7 overall record, it has been Vegas that has managed to win three of their last four matchups and will be looking to catch fire down the stretch.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Lightning-Golden Knights Odds
Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-205)
Moneyline: +116
Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline: -140
Over: 6.5 (-104)
Under: 6.5 (-118)
How to Watch Lightning vs. Golden Knights
Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Lightning Will Cover The Spread/Win
Simply put, this matchup has the makings to be a high-scoring affair. On paper, it is Tampa Bay that is averaging the sixth-most goals in the league (3.46 per game) and will no doubt try to use this to their benefit. Over the course of their recent winning surge, Tampa Bay has seemingly become immune to finding the back of the net. All together, Tampa Bay has amassed a total of 18 goals in their last three games which is certainly not good news if you're a Vegas defender. Until proven otherwise, the Lightning should score plenty which will obviously be vital in covering the spread.
In addition, but don't sleep on Tampa Bay's ability to score with the power play. Incredibly enough, there isn't one team in the National Hockey League that is as effective as the Lightning with the extra-man advantage. On paper, Tampa Bay scores on a lofty 28.9% of their power-play chances which is a remarkable feat. If the Golden Knights come out sloppy and spend too much time in the penalty box, then Tampa Bay will have the ability to pounce.
Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win
Yes, the home crowd will be expected to be at an uproar for this inter-conference bout, but Vegas will need to put in the work on the ice as well if they want a shot at covering.
The most important aspect of this contest that the Golden Knights will need to take control of from the opening face-off will be to jump out to an early lead. With how red-hot the Lighting have been in the past week or so, Vegas was ultimately shut out in the first two periods of their win against the New Jersey Devils before going ballistic in the goal-scoring department when it mattered most. Despite being victorious last time out by a score of 3-1, it will be dire for Vegas to avoid lengthy scoring spells that will put them behind the eight-ball. With that being said, if Vegas scores first and sets the tone, then watch out!
Above all else, can Vegas rely on expected starter in goalie Adin Hill to serve as a human wall while working the crease? Without a doubt, Hill will be in for an uphill battle being responsible for cooling off Tampa Bay's offensive lines, but he has happened to proved that he's capable. At first glance, Hill boasts the fourth-best save percentage in the league at .917% and despite a recent rough stretch, it is more than likely he can step up when the lights are at its brightest. Clearly, the ability for Vegas to cover and ultimately win this game may fall on the shoulders of Hill. Is he up for the task? The Golden Knights will need him to be.
Final Lightning-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
In this gargantuan showdown between past Stanley Cup winners, expect the entertainment factor to live up to the hype. However, until the Lightning actually start to cool down, it is hard not to side with Tampa Bay in this one.
Final Lightning-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Lightning +1.5 (-205)