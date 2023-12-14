The Lightning continue their long road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Oilers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Tampa Bay Lightning continue their long road trip as they visit the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Oilers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Lightning enter the game at 13-12-5 on the year. Last time out, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. Brayden Point opened the scoring in the game with a goal just 1:25 into the action, but the Canucks would answer on the power play to make it 1-1 heading into the second. In the second, Brock Boeser would score twice, giving the Canucks a 3-1 lead. He would add an empty net goal to complete the hat trick, and the Canucks would win 4-1.

Meanwhile, after a slow start to the year, the Oilers are 13-12-1 on the year. They have won 11 of their last 14 games overall. Last time out, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. Connor Bedard scored the first goal of the game, to give the Blackhawks the lead, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would tie it up and Sam Gagner gave the Oilers the 2-1 lead after one. In the second, Leon Draisaitl scored, and then in the third, Zach Hyman added a power play goal to give the Oilers a 4-1 victory, their eighth straight win.

Why The Lightning Will Win

The Lighting sits 15th in the NHL this year in goals per game scoring 3.29 goals per contest. They are led by the NHL's leading goal scorer, Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov leads the team in goals, points, and assists this year for the Lightning. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 28 assists on the year, for a total of 47 points. He has been great on the power play as well, with seven goals and 15 assists when man-up this season. Meanwhile, there could be a lot missing from the lineup tonight Victor Hedman is day-to-day and he is second on the team in assists, and tied for third in points. It would be five goals and 22 assists missing from the lineup if he is out.

Still, the Lightning have a lot of scoring options. Brayden Point is one of them. Point is second on the team in points and goals this year. He comes into the game with 13 goals this year, plus 19 assists, good for 32 points. Six of the goals and seven of the assists have come on the power play. Further, Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel both come into the game with ten goals on the year. Stamkos has ten goals with 16 assists on the year, good for 26 points. Meanwhile, Hagel also comes in with ten goals and 17 assists. That places them tied for third on the team with 27 points this year

The power play has been a huge part of the Lightning's offensive attack this year. They sit third in the NHL in conversion rate with a 29.0 percent rate and 29 power-play goals. Meanwhile, when they are on the penalty kill, they have a success rate of 81.1 percent, which is good for 13th in the NHL.

The Lighting is expected to send Andrei Vasilevskiy to defend the goal today. He is 4-4-0 on the year with a 2.74 goals-against average and a ..894 save percentage. After having two solid games, he has struggled in his last two. In the last two games, Vasilevskiy has allowed six goals on 50 shots but come away with a 1-1 record in the two games.

Why The Oilers Will Win

While the Oiler's offense started slow this year, they have picked it up in their recent winning streak. The Oilers now sit fifth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.50 per game. In the last eight games, they are averaging 4.875 goals per game. The leader in total points this year is Connor McDavid. He comes in with ten goals and 28 assists on the season for his 38 points. A lot of that has come on the power play, with two goals and 14 assists on the power play this year. He leads the team in assists this year as well while being fourth in goals.

The top goal scorer for the Oilers this year is Zach Hyman. Hyman comes in fourth on the team in points, with 16 goals and 12 assists, good for 28 points. Five of those goals and two assists have come on the power play this year. Leon Draisaitl comes in second on the team in points this year. Draisaitl comes in with 12 goals and 21 assists this year for 33 points. His goal total is second on the team, while he is third in assists. He has eight goals this year and eight assists on the power play this season.

Tied for second on the team in goals this year with Evander Kane. Kane comes in with 12 goals on the year while having ten assists, good for 22 points. Meanwhile, the Oilers get help from the blue line. Evan Bouchard comes into the game with eight goals and 22 assists this year, good for 30 points on the year. He has four goals and 11 assists on the power play this year.

The Oilers have been amazing on the power play this year. They sit fourth in the NHL in power play conversion this year, with a 28.1 percent conversion rate. They have scored 25 goals this year when man up. Still, the Oilers are 15th on the penalty kill this year with an 80.4 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Stuart Skinner is expected to get the start in goal today. He is 11-7-1 on the year with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He has been solid over his last four starts though, allowing just six goals in the last four starts on 108 shots. That gives him a .944 save percentage in those games, as he has won each of them.

Final Lighting-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The difference in this game will be Stuart Skinner. He is playing great and has won his last seven games. In those, he has two shutouts and allowed more than two goals just twice. Still, the Lightning can score and should be good for a few goals in this game. Meanwhile, the Oilers are scoring over four a game as of late. While the Oilers will be the winner, the best play is going to be on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Lightning-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-170) and Over 6.5 (-124)