Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay spent the first portion of his career with the Detroit Lions, some of which intersected with the career of legendary wide receiver Calvin Johnson. Evidently, Johnson's greatness made a huge impression on Slay during their time at Lions' practices, so much so that Slay is now making a bold proclamation about the wide receiver.

Slay recently stopped by the 2nd Wind podcast to discuss how he views Johnson among the NFL's all-time greats.

“Strong, athletic, fast, quick, gets out of breaks. He’s as quick as a little dude… running a 4’3 at 6’4 and 240 lbs,” said Slay. “I’d press him and he’d run right through my arms, it don’t faze him. I’ll say he’s the greatest receiver ever.”

It would be hard to argue with Darius Slay's assertion that Calvin Johnson is the greatest wide receiver to ever pick up a football. Johnson's freakish physical nature was matched only by his otherworldly athleticism and seemingly never-ending motor, all of which combined to make him the undisputed best receiver in the league during his time in Detroit.

Over his career, Johnson racked up several accolades, including being named First Team All-Pro three times, making the Pro Bowl six times, leading the league in receiving yards twice, along with several other milestones.

Johnson's abrupt retirement following the 2015 season sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, and many speculate that had he continued playing, there would be no legitimate argument for anyone other than him as being the greatest receiver of all time.

Still, Slay and many others contend that Johnson did enough in his nine seasons to earn that status regardless.