Talor Gooch just made LIV Golf history with his 1-stroke victory over Bryson DeChambeau in Spain. Gooch's victory is his third in the Saudi-funded golf league, making him the first player to reach that mark. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson both have two wins.

Gooch won thanks to back-to-back birdies to close out a 4-under 67, which gave him a 12-under for the tournament. Both Gooch and DeChambeau birdied the par-5 17th, setting up the final duel on 18. Gooch buried a 15-foot putt to secure the victory:

Gooch was fired up about the win:

🗣 "To beat two major champions on a historical golf course, on the last green, with the last putt. It's what dream are made of" @TalorGooch#LIVGolf @RangeGoatsGC pic.twitter.com/oQhTrqv8QT — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) July 2, 2023

Gooch previously also won LIV Golf events in Australia and Singapore. For this win at Valderrama, he bagged $4 million to get to $13,376,583 wins on the season.

The 31-year-old didn't play in the U.S. Open but is set to play in The Open later in July.

Gooch's three LIV Golf wins already put him past his number of victories on the PGA Tour. He won just once on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf in 2022, earning a victory in November 2021 at the RSM Classic.

Bryson DeChambeau finished his tournament with a 69 to fall just short. Koepka, the winner of the PGA Championship, was also in the hunt but wasn't able to make a surge, finishing the event with a respectable final-round 68.

The next LIV Golf event takes place outside London next weekend. That will be the last event for July with The Open taking place shortly after.