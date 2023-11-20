Here's our guide on how to beat the third Suppression Tower, Locufox Forest, for the Exorcismal Chronicles in the HSR event.

Exorcismal Chronicles is one of the various sub-events for the ongoing A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in Honkai Star Rail (HSR). In this sub-event, players will have to fight against four groups of enemies with increasing difficulty. If you need some help for this event, then this guide will certainly help. In this guide, we will cover how to beat Exorcismal Chronicle's Locufox Forest during the HSR event.

HSR Exorcismal Chronicles – Locufox Forest Guide

A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event will run for the duration of HSR's Version 1.5. After the initial event duration ends, it will join the ranks of the HSR Conventional Memoir permanent events, following the last patch's Aetherium Wars. Before we dive into the guide for this particular Exorcismal Chronicle, let's first review its basic mechanics.

Exorcismal Chronicles Basics

There are a total of five Suppression Towers that players can unlock during the HSR event. In each one, players will be able to face off against four groups of enemies with increasing difficulty. Players can get up to three stars for each fight, based on that fight's Objectives. The more stars the player gets, the more total rewards they will receive. While that may seem a bit straightforward, there's something players will have to consider when facing off against the enemies.

The Exorcismal Chronicles have a mechanic called the Fiendfire. While in battle, a flame will appear on the upper left side of the screen, where the turn order is located. If the Fiendfire is beside an ally, it will be green, and once it reaches the top, will charge up the player's Exorcismics, which we will talk about in a bit. If it's beside an enemy, on the other hand, it will be red. Once it reaches the top, it will strengthen the enemy instead, and can potentially deal a lot of damage. To prevent this from happening, players have to use their Ultimates, or any skill that changes Turn Order, to make sure that the Fiendfire is beside an allied unit.

Now let's talk about the Exorcismics. Exorcismics are special attacks similar to the Resonance attacks in Simulated Univers, the Engine of Creation in the Cocolia fight, and so on. These charge up whenever a friendly unit gets a stack of Fiendfire. There are a total of eight Exorcismics that players can get, each with varying effects. For this particular guide, we will assume that you have access to the first five Exorcismics.

Exorcism Rewards

Players will receive various rewards depending on the total number of Stars they have collected. Below are the rewards that players can get:

3 Stars 30 Stellar Jades 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

6 Stars 30 Stellar Jades 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

9 Stars 15 Relic Remains 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits

12 Stars 15 Relic Remains 3 Adventure Logs 15,000 Credits



Locufox Forest Battle Guide

There are a total of four difficulty levels for the Locufox Forest. Additionally, this Suppression Tower has an Anomaly that affects the enemy:

Every time an enemy target is defeated, DMG dealt by other enemies increases by 40%, stacking up to 4 time(s).

When enemies obtain Fiendfire, the unit that obtained Fiendfire immediately obtains 1 stack(s) of DMG Boost.

Difficulty 1

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 1 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 4 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Suppression: Demon Shackle Inflicts Imprisonment to all enemies, and they will receive Additional DMG when they are attacked

Enemy Lineup Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion (Weaknesses: Wind, Imaginary) Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus (Weaknesses: Fire, Wind, Imaginary)

Suggested Team Bring a Wind DPS to this fight as all of the enemies are weak to wind. This includes Blade or Dan Heng. Alternatively, using a Nihility team centered around Sampo, Kafka, and/or Guinaifen works as well. Bring Guinaifen along in this one if possible as the Wooden Lupus is weak to fire, and it can easily take care of them You can also bring an Imaginary DPS like Dan Heng IL since both the Obedient Dracolion and the Wooden Lupus are weak to Imaginary DMG. You can bring along Welt or Yukong as well for the buffs and the additional Imaginary DMG. This also opens the way for Imprisoning the enemies via the Weakness break, so it would lower the DMG they deal to you. Bring a Healer if needed.



Difficulty 2

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 1 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 4 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Suppression: Demon Shackle Inflicts Imprisonment to all enemies, and they will receive Additional DMG when they are attacked

Enemy Lineup Entranced Ingenium: Golden Cloud Toad (Weaknesses: Lightning, Quantum) Disciples of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius (Weaknesses: Physical, Ice, Wind)

Suggested Team Bring an Ice DPS, since all of the enemies are weak to Ice. Choices include Jingliu, Yanqing, and Herta for F2P players. Bringing March 7th or Pela is a good option since they can help apply Weakness Break on enemies and Freeze them. You can also bring a strong AoE Lightning or Quantum DPS like Jing Yuan, Serval, or Qingque to quickly take down the enemies weak to them, while also dealing damage to the enemies that do not have their respective weaknesses. If you are doing the latter option, make sure to take advantage of the Exorcismic to increase the damage they take.



Difficulty 3

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 2 times Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 5 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Suppression: Demon Shackle Inflicts Imprisonment to all enemies, and they will receive Additional DMG when they are attacked Edict: Quincunx Smite Inflicts Skyfire Curse to all targets, which can deal Blast DMG. Continuously increases Skyfire Curse DMG. The first option is good if you just want to increase the damage you want to deal to the enemy, while also delaying their actions. The second options is good if you want to just deal bursts of damage to the enemy.

Enemy Lineup Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion (Weaknesses: Wind, Imaginary) Aurumaton Gatekeeper (Weaknesses: Lightning, Wind, Quantum) Entranced Ingenium: Golden Cloud Toad (Weaknesses: Lightning, Quantum)

Suggested Team Bring either a Wind, Lightning, or Quantum DPS. This is because the Aurumaton Gatekeeper is weak to those three elements, and one other enemy is also weak to them. Choices include Blade, Serval, Jing Yuan, or Qingque. This allows you to quickly take care of the Aurumaton Gatekeeper, while also dealing damage to all other enemies. Alternatively, you can bring the Kafka and Sampo Nihility teams, as they can make quick work of all of those enemies using their DoTs. Bring along a Support like Bronya or Tingyun to both support your damage dealers, while also dealing Break damage on your enemies. Definitely bring a Healer or Shielder, as you will need them to survive the Aurumaton Gatekeeper's attacks, as well as the AoE attacks of the other enemies.



Difficulty 4

Objectives Enemies obtain Fiendfire no more than 2 time Have no downed characters Battle for no more than 5 Cycles

Suggested Exorcismic Suppression: Demon Shackle Inflicts Imprisonment to all enemies, and they will receive Additional DMG when they are attacked

Enemy Lineup Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus (Weaknesses: Fire, Wind, Imaginary) Abundance Sprite: Golden Hound (Weaknesses: Ice, Lightning, Quantum) Abundance Sprite: Malefic Ape (Weaknesses: Fire, Ice, Wind)

Suggested Team Bring a Fire, Ice, or Wind DPS to easily take care of the Malefic Ape. The Malefic Ape is the biggest source of damage in the enemy team, so taking it out as soon as possible should be the highest priority. Possible Main DPS characters include Himeko, Topaz, or Hook for Fire, Jingliu or Yanqing for Ice, and Blade or Dan Heng for Wind. Other than the main DPS, make sure to bring along support characters. Batteries are of course important, as well as a Shielder or Healer. Try to make them the same element as the weaknesses of the enemies to help in Weakness Breaks.



That's all for our guide on how to beat the Locufox Forest Suppression Tower for the Excorcismal Chronicles sub-event during A Foxian Tale of the Haunted event in HSR. Players can take their time in beating this event, as it will become a Conventional Memoir once Version 1.5 ends. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.