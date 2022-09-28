Lost Ark September Update: Machinist Class, Kakul-Saydon Raid

Lost Ark’s September Update “Rage with the Machinist” will arrive bringing the Machinist Class, a new Legion Raid, and more. The game will enter maintenance on September 28, 2022, 12:00 AM PT. Expected downtime is 4 hours, and for regions with server merges, it can be up to 16 hours.

Rage with the Machinist brings the new Machinist class, ready to blast, burn, and neutralize any threat with the highest-tech machine guns, laser weapons, and drones found in Arthetine. It will also bring a new Legion Raid in the form of Mayhem Demon Legion Commander Kakul-Saydon along with his Midnight Circus.

New Advanced Class: Machinist

Apart from the machine guns and laser weapons, the Machinist is also armed with a Drone capable of remote, precise, and unique attacks. When these still aren’t enough, the Machinist can activate their identity skill Hypersync to suit up in cutting-edge technology. The high-tech Hypersync suit has energy cores that can be charged up by landing attacks. These energy cores will be expended by abilities once Hypersync is activated.

Machinist is the fifth Gunner Advanced Class, after Deadeye, Gunslinger, Artillerist, and Sharpshooter.

Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid

“Kakul-Saydon enters the fray as the third Legion Raid. In this raid, you’ll face the insanity of the Midnight Circus as you battle members of the Mayhem Legion and Legion Commander Kakul-Saydon. No revives are available mid-battle, so be ready to fight for your life. Differing from Valtan & Vykas, Kakul-Saydon is a four-player Legion raid. This Legion Raid has 3 gates, and is complete with a swathe of new unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics.”

Players will have to be Item Level 1475 to attempt the raid’s Normal difficulty. An easier version called Midnight Circus: Rehearsal is available for players at Item Level 1385 so they can practice the complicated raid mechanics.

Rehearsal and Normal Modes share a weekly lockout per character. A character that clears Rehearsal Mode first will not be able to do Normal Mode that week.

Once a player has completed Normal Mode Kakul-Saydon in a given week they can no longer clear Rehearsal Mode that week on any character.

Doing Normal Mode first will grant the rewards that would have been obtained in Rehearsal Mode, in addition to all of the Normal Mode rewards.

A new special training feature can be accessed by speaking to Beatrice in Trixion. This special training has the same minigames in the Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid for players to practice.

There are two new items for reward exchange will be introduced. Mayhem Marks are used at the Legion Raid Exchange NPC for various rewards like card packs, accessories, and more. Like other exchange rewards, some of these will have a weekly limit while other will have a roster limit. The second currency, Mayhem Trumpets, are used to upgrade the bonuses provided by Legion Raid gear sets. The set effects granted when 2/4/6 pieces of the same set are equipped can be improved by using Mayhem Trumpets at a new Set Gear Management NPC available in all major cities. A new Guide Quest will also be added that outlines this new system.

New Progression Events

Free Punika Powerpass

Players will receive a Punika Powerpass after completing Punika’s quest “Berver’s Friend”. To access this quest, players must first complete all Adventure Quests (marked by purple exclamation marks) on Punika to collect stamps and become a citizen. Once the final quest in this chain, “Honorary Punikan” has been completed, you can talk to Nia in Nia village to start “Berver’s Friend.” If you’ve already finished the quest before the update, you’ll get the Powerpass when the event starts! This Event Powerpass will be delivered via in-game mail.

The Punika Powerpass will function like the North Vern Powerpasses available to players in the launch version of Lost Ark— once you’ve completed the storyline through that continent, you can use it to bring an alternate character to that point in the game. With the Punika Powerpass, you’ll receive Item Level 1302 gear. This is an event Powerpass, and will expire on October 26.

Special Event Missions

Similar to an Express Event, you can designate a character between item Level 1302 and 1415 on your roster to participate in the Special Event Missions, where they’ll earn honing materials to quickly level up to 1415. Defeat Guardians, Abyssal Dungeons, and reach Item Level thresholds to earn impactful honing material rewards. The Special Event Missions will stay active until November 23.

We’re excited to see the new alternate characters roaming Arkesia as players experience different playstyles or quickly level up a brand new Mechanist. Both of these events are available for a limited-time— so make sure you take advantage and use them while you can!

General Updates

There will be server merges during this update. More details can be found here.

Updated and refreshed the daily login bonuses reward track.

Updated the Fever-time event system to allow for new types of Fever-time events. The first new event will take place during the final week of Arktoberfest from September 30 to October 3. In this event, each day, rewards can be claimed through the button normally— but a special track will also be active that grants a bonus prize. This extra reward track can be progressed through by logging and playing for 30 minutes each day. Once you meet the daily requirements, the next prize is reached. You only earn one prize, claimable at the end of the event, based on the number of days you met the requirements.

The Growth Support Effect has increased from 1370 to 1415 to help new players reach their friends in the T3end-game.

The level 22 (Legendary Engraving Selection Chest) and 25 (Lv. 3 Gem Box) rewards from Thronespire now have Item Level requirements (1445 and 1460 respectively) to open.

Updated the Item Level requirement for “Legendary Class Custom Engraving Recipe Chest” available from the vendor found on Anguished Isle to require Item Level 1445 or higher.

Added an option to report mail received from other players.

Added 6 additional character slots, to increase the previous max of 18 to 24.

AFK kick has been removed.

Additional items have been added to the Event Guardian Raid vendor, including: Legendary Card Pack (1 roster limit) Petit Saydon Pet Chest (1 roster limit) Legendary Rapport Selection Chests (2 roster limit) Event Tome of Enhancement books (3 roster limit for weapon books, 15 for armor) Regulus’ Light Currency Chest (10 weekly roster limit) Vitameow (5 weekly roster limit) Leap’s Essence (3 weekly roster limit) Basic Life Energy Potion (2 weekly roster limit) Daily Una Instant Completion Ticket (6 weekly roster limit) Daily Una +1 Task Ticket (1 weekly roster limit) Creation Fragment (5 weekly roster limit) Added Solar Grace, Solar Blessing, and Solar Protection honing materials. Doubled the previous amount of Destruction and Guardian Stones received. The price remains the same.



Store Updates

There will be special Machinist Skins, Magick Society skins, Machinist specific bundles, and more. Check them out here.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing background audio to be missing in various cutscenes.

Fixed an issue causing unintended text to appear in the Achievements menu in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue causing the color options to not appear in the settings window for the Attack Direction Indicator.

Fixed an issue causing the identity tooltip setting to not function while using certain classes.

Fixed an issue allowing HTML formatted text to be sent via guild group chat notices.

Fixed an issue causing a cutscene to be skipped when completing certain quests in Anikka while in a party.

Fixed an issue causing the Pheromone Bomb to not last for 30 seconds if used on Night Fox Yoho before becoming invincible.

Fixed an issue causing the virtual keyboard to be shown when changing tabs in various menus while using a controller.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect weekly reset time to be shown in the Stronghold Activity Notebook.

Fixed an issue where sever effects granted by the “Strange Movement” Tripod for the Destroyer’s “Earth Smasher” skill were not applied as described.

Fixed an issue causing guild chat messages to occasionally not appear.

Fixed an issue causing various chat tab settings to be reset.

Fixed an issue causing text to be reversed on one side of the Wingsuit Bike mounts.

For more Gaming news, click here.