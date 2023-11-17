Many Dallas Cowboys Players, including QB Dak Prescott, got boosts to their OVRs after a much needed win over the N.Y. Giants.

The latest Madden 24 Player ratings released last night, adjusting many player OVRs and their other ratings. Overall, many Dallas Cowboys Players, including QB Dak Prescott, got boosts to their OVRs after a much needed win over the N.Y. Giants. While not the toughest opponents, beating the Giants helps Dallas' efforts to secure a playoff spot and catch up to the Eagles. Additionally, other players received adjustments to their OVRs as well.

Madden 24 Player Ratings After Week 10

Overall, some of the biggest movers this week include:

Dak Prescott – 89 OVR (+2) Prescott has now thrown over 300 yards per game, 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions in the last three weeks. While the Giants and Rams didn't pose the biggest threats, Prescott still showed a capability to produce big numbers for consecutive weeks. Dak Prescott will hope to continue his performance against a rebuilding Panthers team on Sunday.

Roquan Smith – 96 OVR (+1) Smith earned 21 combined tackles against the Browns last week, with another 10 last night against the Bengals. He continues to be a leader and centerpiece for a defense on the best team in the AFC. Despite playing a game last night, Baltimore's defense has only currently allowed 1867 pass yards (7th least).

Joe Burrow – 93 OVR (-1) Burrow lost a point, and might continue to lose more with injuries plaguing his 2023 season. Overall, it's been a down year for the Bengals. Despite the 1-3 start, the team managed to climb up to 5-3 before losing two straight. The team that made the Super Bowl two seasons ago now sits at the bottom of the AFC North.

Orlando Brown – 81 OVR (-1) While not one of the biggest changes, it's worth mentioning Brown's struggles in 2023. He was brought on a lucrative contract to bolster the Bengals O-Line, which has currently allowed the 10th most sacks this season. Major adjustments might need to be made in the offseason to protect one of the league's highest paid players.

Daron Bland – 85 OVR (+2) Overall, the Cowboys celebrated a team victory over the Giants last week, and Daron Bland had plenty to celebrate about. Furthermore, the second year corner tied his career high in interceptions, catching his fifth last week. Additionally, the 5th round pick out of Sacramento State has 3TDs returned off interceptions this. They'll need him to make some magic come playoff time.



Other notable Madden 24 Player Ratings After Week 10 include (Increasing):

Joe Mixon – 89 OVR (+1)

C.J. Stroud – 81 OVR (+1)

Quinn Meinerz – 82 OVR (+2)

Austin Ekeler – 87 OVR (-1)

Ceedee Lamb – 94 OVR (+1)

Dexter Lawrence – 95 OVR (+1)

Jalen Hurts – 90 OVR (+1)

Amon-Ra St. Brown – 90 OVR (+1)

Jahmyr Gibbs – 82 OVR (+1)

David Montgomery – 84 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff – 84 OVR (+1)

Jordan Addison – 81 OVR (+1)

Kenneth Walker III – 88 OVR (+1)

Tariq Woolen – 85 OVR (+1)

Decreasing:

Kirk Cousins – 83 OVR (-1)

Jessie Bates III – 93 OVR (-1)

Tyrann Mathieu – 90 OVR (-1)

Aaron Jones – 88 OVR (-1)

Jakobi Meyers – 82 OVR (-1)

Deandre Hopkins – 89 OVR (-1)

Josh Allen – 92 OVR (-1)

Quinnen Williams – 94 OVR (-1)

Justin Tucker – 91 OVR (-1)

Overall, this week's Madden 24 player ratings didn't change too much from the last. However, expect things to shake up for the AFC North with all the injuries they face. While Dorian Thompson-Robinson takes over for the Browns, the Ravens must make do without star TE Mark Andrews. Additionally, who knows how long Burrow will be sidelined by this hand injury? Nevertheless, the Steelers need to take advantage of this chance.

Week 12 should hold some wild matchups, including a Super Bowl LVII rematch.

Furthermore, players who want to see all their changes for their favorite team can head over to the updated player ratings page.

For more NFL and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.