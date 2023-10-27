The new Madden 24 Player Ratings just dropped and represent player OVRs after NFL week 7. These player rating updates join alongside the Madden 24 Roster Updates, which drop every Thursday before TNF. While these updates don't change any gameplay or player likeness, they still come with much to talk about. Without further ado, let's check out the Madden 24.

Madden 24 Player Ratings After Week 7

Multiple players saw adjustments their OVRs and several other stats over the week. We'll list some of the more notable players. However, you can also check to see your favorite team's biggest movers by checking out the full Madden 24 ratings page.

Madden 24 Player Ratings After Week 7 (Rising):

Chase Young (Washington Commanders) – 87 OVR (+2)

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – 94 OVR (+2)

Christian Darrisaw (Minnesota Vikings) – 89 OVR (+2)

Foyesade Oluokun (Jacksonville Jaguars – 88 OVR (+2)

Trent Brown (New England Patriots) – 87 OVR (+2)

Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) – 97 OVR (+1)

Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) – 97 OVR (+1)

A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles) – 95 OVR (+1)

Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles) – 88 OVR (+1)

Darius Slay Jr. (Philadelphia Eagles) – 93 OVR (+1)

Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles) – 94 OVR (+1)

George Pickens (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 83 OVR (+1)

Jordan Mailata (Philadelphia Eagles) – 89 OVR (+1 )

Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 88 OVR (+1)

Tyson Bagent (Chicago Bears) – 55 OVR (+3)

The Philadelphia Eagles' 6-1 propelled a lot of their star players to higher OVRs. WR A.J Brown is on pace to catch over 1,960 yards this year should he keep dominating secondaries. Of course, the Eagles' offense is nothing without their start linemen, including C Jason Kelce and LT Jordan Mailata. Additionally, Darius Slay Jr. saw an increase to his OVR after a late-game interception against Miami that secured the win for the Birds.

Lamar Jackson continues to keep winning as the Ravens dominated the Lions in Week 7. Jackson put up another statistically great showing, throwing for 357 yards while scoring four total touchdowns. Should the Ravens' signal-caller remain healthy, Baltimore might be a dark-horse candidate to win it all this year.

Lastly, Chase Young saw his sophomore and junior NFL seasons marred by injuries and subpar performances. However, Young has seemingly silenced any doubt about his skill, especially after racking a pair of sacks against the Giants las week. The Commanders seem a QB away from being a solid contender, so it's up to players like Young to help carry the team.

Madden 24 Player Ratings After Week 7 (Falling):

Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raiders) – 94 OVR (-3)

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 93 OVR (-1)

Austin Ekeler (Austin Ekeler) – 88 OVR (-1)

Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns) – 90 OVR (-1)

Johnathan Allen (Washington Commanders) – 91 OVR (-1)

Von Miller (Buffalo Bills) – 93 OVR (-1)

Derwin James Sr. (L.A. Chargers) – 93 OVR (-1)

Josh Uche (New England Patriots) – 75 OVR (-3)

Isaiah Likely (Baltimore Ravens) – 71 OVR (-1)

Mitchell Trubisky (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 66 OVR (-1)

Davante Adams started the 2023 season off strong. However, he's only earned over 50 yards receiving in the last three games. To be fair, injuries to QB Jimmy Garoppolo have hurt the Raiders this season, and Adams isn't alone. Additionally, just look at RB Josh Jacobs, who's been shut down to the tune of only 2.9 yards per carry this year.

The close win over Tampa Bay helps the Bills move closer to the playoffs. However, this unit has not been offensively sound that much this season. After a three-week stretch that saw them dominate Las Vegas, Washington, and Miami, Buffalo's offense just hasn't looked the same. Josh Allen's 10 turnovers in just eight games surely doesn't help, either.

Austin Ekeler saw a drop to his OVR for not being as impactful to the team as he has been in recent years. Additionally, injuries kept the star RB out of the action, but when he does play, it's not the same. He doesn't catch as many balls, and Herbert doesn't seem to look his way as much anymore. Overall, the Chargers are dealing with multiple issues as they struggle with a 2-4 start.

Overall, that concludes this week's changes for Madden 24 Player Ratings after Week 6. Furthermore, free to check the full Ratings List to check for every change. Lastly, we look forward to seeing our favorite players perform this week, and hopefully get their ratings up.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.

Overall. Additionally. Overall. Additionally