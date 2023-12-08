This update sees the rise of players like Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, and Derek Stingley Jr.

The latest Madden 24 player ratings released just in time for NFL Week 14. This update sees the rise of players like Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, and Derek Stingley Jr. However, we did see a few who lost some points in their OVRs, like Falcons' TE Kyle Pitts. Additionally, several other players received adjustments to their OVRs after their Week 13 performances. Without further ado, let's see who got their Madden 24 ratings adjusted.

Madden 24 Player Ratings For NFL Week 14 – Week 14 Roster Update

Overall, some of the most notable biggest movers are:

Derek Stingley Jr. – 83 OVR (+2) Stingley Jr. recorded two interceptions in the Texans' close 22-17 victory over Denver last Sunday. Overall, Houston seems to be cashing in on their recent draft picks, with CJ Stroud commanding the offense, and Stingley improving every week. Additionally, Will Anderson Jr., drafted third overall this year, racked up two sacks against Denver, bringing his sack total to five this season. Furthermore, we look forward to seeing what DeMeco Ryans does with this team.

James Conner – 82 OVR (+1) Since returning from injury just two weeks before, Conner finally enjoyed an extremely productive day, with 25 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals's backfield hasn't been the same without their primary halfback. While the season may be over for Arizona, HC Jonathan Gannon still has much to prove with less than a handful of games remaining.

Brock Purdy – 85 OVR (+2) Overall, you either love or hate Brock Purdy. If he throws multiple interceptions, people quickly say he's only good because of his star-studded cast. If he throws multiple TDs, he receives MVP considerations. Nevertheless, Purdy works well in Kyle Shanahan's system, with the 49ers offense constantly putting up big numbers weekly. We'll just say this – for a reason 7th round selection, the 49ers easily got the biggest steal of the 2022 NFL Draft with Brock Purdy.

Puka Nacua – 82 OVR (+1) Nacua surpassed 1,000 receiving yard in the Ram's 36-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Overall, Nacua and Kupp make a great receiving duo. However, injuries to Kupp, and QB Matt Stafford, affected the team's offensive output this season. Nevertheless, Stafford seems to be improving these last two weeks, which hopefully might indicate a Rams' playoff run this postseason.

Deebo Samuel – 88 OVR (+1) Samuel tore apart a vulnerable Eagles defense, scoring three total touchdowns in the 42-19 victory. Statistically, Samuel might not seem as dangerous as other receivers, but don't be fooled. His ability as a receiver and a runner frustrate defensive coordinators. Additionally, we need to consider how much talent there is on the 49ers offense, which includes Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and George Kittle. Therefore, expect them to move the ball around to keep defenses guessing.



Additionally, other notable player increases this week include:

Vita Vea – 90 OVR (+2)

James Conner – 82 OVR (+1)

Sam LaPorta

Tua Tagovailoa – 89 OVR (+1)

Raheem Mostert – 86 OVR (+1)

Sauce Gardner – 94 OVR (+1)

Khalil Mack – 87 OVR (+1)

Gerald Everett – 84 OVR (+1)

Dak Prescott – 91 OVR (+1)

Danielle Hunter – 91 OVR (+1)

Jessie Bates III – 96 OVR (+1)

Chris Lindstrom – 93 OVR (+1)

Antoine Winfield Jr – 90 OVR (+1)

Mike Evans – 90 OVR (+1)

Matthew Stafford – 80 OVR (+1)

D.K. Metcalf – 86 OVR (+1)

David Njoku – 85 OVR (+1)

Lastly, notable players who received decreases in their OVRs:

Aaron Rodgers – 84 OVR (-1)

Joel Bitonio – 88 OVR (-1)

Tyson Campbell – 84 OVR (-1)

Justin Simmons – 90 OVR (-1)

Chris Jones – 95 OVR (-1)

Derwin James – 93 OVR (-1)

Mike Williams – 87 OVR (-1)

Austin Ekeler – 85 OVR (-1)

Haason Reddick – 90 OVR (-1)

Jalen Hurts – 90 OVR (-1)

Jordan Mailata – 87 OVR (-1)

Jonathan Allen – 89 OVR (-1)

Terry McLaurin – 89 OVR (-1)

Da'Ron Payne – 83 OVR (-1)

Grady Jarrett – 85 OVR (-1)

Brian Burns – 86 OVR (-1)

Chris Godwin – 85 OVR (-1)

Marquise Brown – 81 OVR (-1)

Jamal Adams – 86 OVR (-1)

Overall, that wraps it up for the latest Madden 24 Player Ratings as we head into NFL Week 14. Of course, expect these ratings to change throughout the season, as we still have five weeks left of football to enjoy.

Furthermore, the NFL Week 14 includes a few interesting matchups to keep an eye on. Firstly, Cowboys, 49ers, and Eagles fans might want to keep their eye out on the Eagles-Cowboys game in Dallas this Sunday night. Depending on the result, we might see the Eagles drop to the fifth seed, while Dallas and San Fran fight for the first. Additionally, the battle for the NFC South continues, as the Falcons take on the Buccaneers this week.

Lastly we can't forget an exciting Chiefs-Bills matchup, which both teams need to win. Will the Chiefs offense fix their woes, or will the Bills finally find their footing and push for a postseason ticket.

For more Madden 24 content, check out this weeks Roster Update, and our NFL Week 14 predictions via Simulation. Check out the full Madden ratings over at the Madden 24 ratings web page.

Lastly, for more NFL and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.