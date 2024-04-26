Magic Gaming has announced a significant partnership with 7 Brew, a rapidly growing coffee brand that prides itself on its community-focused ethos and innovative drive-thru coffee shops. This collaboration marks a major milestone in the evolution of both entities, promising mutual growth and an increased community impact.
Magic Gaming's Official Partnership With 7 Brew
The partnership was unveiled as Magic Gaming declared 7 Brew its official coffee partner. In this strategic alliance, the 7 Brew logo will be featured prominently on the Magic Gaming team jerseys, alongside other prestigious sponsors such as AdventHealth and leAD Lake Nona.
Gabriel Causse, the Business Operations Manager for Magic Gaming, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. “Magic Gaming is thrilled to announce this partnership with 7 Brew,” said Causse. He further emphasized the alignment of values between the two organizations, stating, “We are proud to partner with a company who acts with kindness and shares our commitment to community.” This sentiment highlights the partnership's foundation in shared principles and a commitment to positive societal impact.
we’re excited to introduce @7BrewCoffee as the Official Coffee Partner of Magic Gaming! 🪄 ☕️⁰⁰take a sneak peek at our new-look jerseys for the #NBA2KLPlayoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hi83vcLIhu
— Magic Gaming (@MagicGaming) April 24, 2024
The scope of the partnership extends beyond logo placement on jerseys. It includes comprehensive fan engagement and community outreach initiatives, central to the operational philosophies of both Magic Gaming and 7 Brew. The collaboration will feature co-branded merchandise to enhance fan experiences during gaming events and beyond.
Furthermore, by leveraging Magic Gaming's strong social media presence, the partnership aims to highlight 7 Brew's unique offerings and its foundational values. One notable initiative under this partnership is the delivery of 7 Brew beverages to local hospital workers, a gesture that epitomizes 7 Brew’s motto, “Cultivating Kindness.”
7 Brew & Magic Gaming: A Partnership For Progress
Katelyn Dowse, Director of 7 Venture Inc., the investment arm behind 7 Brew, also shared her insights on the new partnership. “When presented the opportunity to become a partner with Magic Gaming and meeting their team, there was no doubt that this would be an ideal match,” remarked Dowse. She connected the partnership to broader industry trends, noting, “There has been a rising popularity in the gaming world and it's constantly advancing with new technology, which is similar to the growth that 7 Brew has been having as an up-and-coming brand. To be a part of this movement is exciting, and we look forward to seeing this partnership come to life.” Her comments reflect the strategic alignment and enthusiasm for future initiatives between the two brands.
Since its inception in 2017, 7 Brew has redefined the drive-thru coffee experience with its innovative flavors and a focus on human connections. Now operating over 200 locations across the United States, including a growing presence in Florida, the partnership with Magic Gaming is poised to further amplify 7 Brew’s brand visibility and enhance its involvement in the community.
Magic Gaming’s recent performances in the NBA 2K League have further underscored the significance of this partnership. The team’s success in the SWITCH OPEN and their playoff qualifications highlight their competitive spirit and commitment to excellence. These achievements not only boost the team's profile but also enhance the value they bring to their partnership with 7 Brew.
As Magic Gaming gears up for their upcoming challenges, the partnership with 7 Brew is expected to open up new avenues for success and engagement. Both organizations are looking forward to making a significant impact both on and off the virtual court, driving their shared vision of community engagement and technological innovation forward.
For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming