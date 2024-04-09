Magic Gaming etched its name into the annals of NBA 2K League history with a commanding sweep over T-Wolves Gaming in the NBA 2K League SWITCH OPEN 3v3 tournament championship match. This victory not only marked Magic Gaming's second banner title in team history but also its first championship within a competition that included every squad in the league, underscoring the team's exceptional prowess and strategic mastery in a landmark tournament.
“Unguardable” Hunter Leads Magic Gaming To Historic Victory Over T-Wolves Gaming
Joshua “unguardable” Hunter, Magic Gaming's point guard, played a pivotal role in this historic achievement and was fittingly named the tournament MVP. Reflecting on the significance of this victory, Hunter expressed a profound sense of accomplishment, not just for personal glory but for the broader organization, “It’s a great feeling to win for the Magic. Being able to win for the Magic has always been a goal of mine since I got here, and we finally got the job done.”
He also highlighted the long-overdue recognition for Magic Gaming's general manager and head coach, Jonah Edwards, whose dedication to the team has been unwavering, “It was long overdue for Jonah Edwards. He puts in more work than any coach in the league. I’m happy he finally got it and can say we won something.”
This triumphant series win propelled Magic Gaming to secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming 2KL 3v3 playoffs, earning them a first-round bye and a portion of the $30,000 prize pool. Edwards, sharing in the team's joy, lauded the Orlando Magic organization and the significance of this win, “I truly believe that the Orlando Magic are one of the best organizations in all of sports… It means the world to me to be in this position and it’s incredibly humbling… It’s so awesome to win for them as much as anything else.”
The championship series kicked off with Magic Gaming maintaining their signature approach of starting strong. Game 1 saw them rolling to a 22-16 victory over T-Wolves Gaming. Hunter, staying true to form, went a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor, including 3-for-3 from downtown, leading the game with 13 points. Contributions from Julian “Jboolin” Manzanares and Ashton “LowkeyGodlike” Agredano were also crucial, with five points and four points and four rebounds, respectively.
Magic Gaming Clinches SWITCH OPEN Championship With Series Sweep
Game 2 highlighted the matchup between Magic Gaming's rookie lockdown defender Jboolin and T-Wolves Gaming's point guard Damian “tutak” Tutak. Despite Tutak's impressive run to the championship finals, he was effectively contained by Jboolin, who led Orlando with nine points and limited Tutak to a mere five points on a dismal 2-for-6 shooting. Jboolin's stellar performance underscored his defensive capabilities and underscored the depth of talent within Magic Gaming, “It definitely adds a lot to my confidence (to have a game like that)… A rookie winning a banner… That definitely just adds more fuel to the fire.”
Game 3 saw Orlando maintain their relentless approach, showcasing their superiority with a decisive 23-8 victory over T-Wolves Gaming, completing the sweep and clinching the SWITCH OPEN title. LowkeyGodlike, celebrating his third 2KL 3v3 title in the last four tournaments, credited the team's unity and focus, “We knew we were the better team, we just had to just lock in and trust each other… and we won.”
Unguardable, reflecting on his illustrious career, deemed the SWITCH OPEN title and MVP as his pinnacle achievement, “Amongst the hardware I have in the league, this would be No. 1… This is my first banner title with every team in it and my first MVP (of a tournament with all the teams) in it. This hits a little different. This would be No. 1 amongst the accolades that I’ve accomplished in this league.”
Magic Gaming's triumph in the SWITCH OPEN 3v3 tournament is not just a testament to their individual and collective skill but also a historic moment that cements their legacy within the NBA 2K League.
