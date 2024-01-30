The Orlando Magic visit the San Antonio Spurs as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Orlando Magic are now sitting in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference just ahead of the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in 8th place as they look to rise up the standings when they head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Magic-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Orlando (24-23) has had its fair share of ups and downs this season but they have been vastly improved from just a year ago. They are not an easy win for anyone in the league anymore and have beaten some of the better teams in the league. They have recently beaten the surging Phoenix Suns and their in-state rivals the Miami Heat. Second-year player Paolo Banchero has been having himself a year as he's averaging 22.7 points per game to go along with 6.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He is the driving force for this Orlando Magic team and will need to be on his game when they head out on the road to take on the Spurs in this Wednesday night matchup.

San Antonio (10-37) is sitting dead last in the Western Conference but has some recent spark in recent games. They've beaten one of the top teams in the Western Conference the Minnesota Timberwolves. Victor Wembanyama showed out in that matchup scoring 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds for a double-double. He did however get some much-needed help as Devin Vassell also scored 25 points as they scored a one-point 113-112 victory. The Spurs will look to keep their winning ways when they play host to the visiting Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Magic-Spurs Odds

Orlando Magic: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

San Antonio Spurs: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +170

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Forget the record books, folks. When the Orlando Magic waltz into the AT&T Center on Wednesday night, they're bringing a youthful exuberance that could leave the seasoned Spurs blinking in the Texas sun. Coach Mosley's crew is primed for a win on San Antonio's hallowed hardwood.

Don't be fooled by his second-year label. Banchero plays with the swagger of a grizzled veteran. His post moves are a masterclass in leverage and footwork, and his athleticism allows him to finish over even the most congested paint. Expect Banchero to feast on San Antonio's frontcourt, drawing double-teams and creating open looks for his teammates.

This sophomore sensation is blossoming into a bona fide superstar. His silky smooth midrange game and effortless passing are carving defenses asunder, and his confidence is skyrocketing. Look for Wagner to exploit any defensive cracks the Spurs leave open, racking up points and igniting the Magic's offense.

Don't underestimate the power of a coach in his groove. Coach Mosley has instilled a culture of resilience and belief in this young Magic squad. They play with a joy and freedom that's infectious, and they never give up on a game. That unwavering spirit could be the difference maker in a tight contest against a veteran Spurs team.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Orlando Magic have been the surprise darlings of the NBA lately, but their fairytale run might hit a snag on Wednesday night when they visit the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Don't get me wrong, the Magic are a talented young team with a bright future, but the Spurs, despite their rebuilding status, hold several key advantages that could lead them to victory.

The Spurs have struggled at home this season, but that doesn't mean they're pushovers on their own turf. The passionate San Antonio crowd will be out in full force, providing a much-needed energy boost for the home team. Remember, the Spurs have won 60% of their games at the AT&T Center over the past five seasons, and that home-court magic could be the difference-maker in a close game.

Gregg Popovich might be in the twilight of his coaching career, but don't underestimate his tactical genius. He's a master at exploiting mismatches, setting defensive traps, and keeping his team focused even during adversity. The Magic's youth and inexperience could play into Popovich's hands, as he outcoaches Steve Clifford and forces Orlando into uncharacteristic mistakes.

While the Spurs have the home-court advantage, the Magic's offensive firepower, defensive grit, and mental toughness make them a dangerous threat. Look for Wagner and Banchero to lead the charge, orchestrate the attack, and the Magic to leave San Antonio with the victory all while covering the spread on the road.

Final Magic-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -5 (-110), Over 228.5 (-110)